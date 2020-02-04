Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell and Rockets center Clint Capela
Timberwolves trying to orchestrate four-team trade with Rockets, Hawks, Warriors

By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 2:09 PM EST
The Rockets want Timberwolves forward Robert Covington and would trade center Clint Capela. But with Karl-Anthony Towns starring, Minnesota doesn’t need another center. The Timberwolves reportedly want Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. The Hawks could use Capela, though.

Is there a way for all four teams to achieve their goals?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Minnesota Timberwolves are orchestrating multi-team trade discussions with Houston and Atlanta – with hopes of ultimately turning discussions into a four-way deal that brings Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN.

The Timberwolves, Rockets and Hawks possess the assets to fulfill some of each team’s goals: forward Robert Covington to Houston, center Clint Capela to the Hawks and potentially two first-round picks and an expiring contract to Minnesota, league sources said.

The huge question: What would the Warriors get?

They reportedly rejected an offer for Russell that would’ve netted the Timberwolves’ 2020 first-rounder and, via the Hawks, the Nets’ lottery-protected 2020 first-rounder. But I suspect there’s more to the story.

Russell is earning $15,983,781 more than Covington. So, the Timberwolves must send out more salary in a deal for Russell. A prime candidate: Gorgui Dieng.

But due $17,287,640 next season, Dieng has negative value. If Golden State also had to take Dieng, the return looks far worse.

The Hawks could help. They’ve shown a willingness to eat bad salary for a sweetener, and Chandler Parsons‘ or Allen Crabbe‘s large expiring contracts could prove handy.

Here’s a trade framework that could appeal to all teams (via TradeNBA):

image

The key would be sorting out picks.

The Warriors would obviously need substantial value for Russell. Parsons is just a neutral-value conduit.

The Hawks would give up less for Capela if forced to take Dieng, too. Atlanta might even demand a sweetener in addition to Capela, whom Houston seems eager to unload.

How much would the Rockets and Timberwolves add to the pot to get this done before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday?

This would have been easier if Minnesota hadn’t already traded Jeff Teague to the Hawks for Allen Crabbe. Teague’s expiring contract would have been far easier to include in this deal than Dieng’s burdensome contract, especially because we know Atlanta wanted Teague.

As if four-team trades needed any extra sources of tension.

Report: Knicks considering hiring agent to run front office

Knicks owner James Dolan
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 2:58 PM EST
Remember when CAA seemed to run the Knicks?

With New York ousting president Steve Mills, those days could return.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Ian Begley of SNY:

Bob Myers has done an excellent job running the Warriors. Rob Pelinka… was with the Lakers when LeBron James wanted to join the Lakers and Anthony Davis demanded a trade/tried to force his way to the Lakers. Pelinka’s record is mixed – working under Magic Johnson as the Lakers built a subpar supporting cast, rectifying much of that while in charge and sowing discord along the way. Let’s stick with just Myers for a moment.

Myers has proven adept at evaluating talent, communicating and setting a vision. His agenting experience surely helped prepare him for his role in Golden State.

Maybe Austin Brown has similar skills.

But agent is only one of many career paths that could lead someone to being a good team executive. The key is finding someone with talent for the job. If they narrow their search to only agents because they want the next Myers or Pelinka, the Knicks will be less likely to hire a quality executive. They’d be better served with a wider pool.

Report: Knicks fire Steve Mills; pursuing Raptors president Masai Ujiri

Knicks president Steve Mills, owner James Dolan and general manager Scott Perry
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 12:53 PM EST
Steve Mills seized control of the Knicks’ front office – while running it potentially temporarily in the aftermath of Phil Jackson’s firing – by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a shockingly large contract. Mills didn’t even show up at Hardaway’s introductory press conference to explain the move. But that signing scared off other candidates, and the Knicks just let Mills remain president.

I can’t believe that went poorly.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Mills did a horrendous job. He came in preaching patiently rebuilding. Then, he traded Kristaps Porzingis to unload big contracts (including Hardaway’s) to open double-max cap space. But New York struck out on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and every other star. Somewhere along the way, the Knicks returned to focusing on developing young players. Yet, New York also signed a bunch of blah veterans last summer then set expectations way too high.

Amid ever-changing directions, the Knicks are 15-36 and headed toward their seventh straight losing season.

Of course, this isn’t all Mills’ fault. Problems start with owner James Dolan. He’s petty and vindictive, creating a destructive culture throughout Madison Square Garden. His influence on basketball operations – including keeping Mills, who was also Jackson’s predecessor – is almost unbelievably bad.

Masai Ujiri is a great executive, and New York is wise to pursue him. But luring him and compensating the Raptors will be difficult to pull off. There’s a chance. I also wouldn’t trust Dolan to execute.

Just look how he handled Mills.

Why now? Mills appeared finished for a while. Yet, the Knicks kept him all the way until the commotion of trade-deadline week. New York is negotiating on several fronts – most notably Marcus Morris. Firing Mills just two days before the deadline brings unnecessary chaos. The Knicks should have fired him before ever reaching this point.

Scott Perry takes over, his first time leading a front office. He fell up to New York after the Kings did a lousy job during his short time in Sacramento. That followed working for the Magic during Rob Hennigan’s underwhelming tenure. Maybe Perry would have operated differently than bosses. Evaluating individual non-lead executives is difficult from afar. But Perry’s teams have shown little reason to have faith in anyone involved.

Still, if Perry lands an expensive veteran before Thursday’s trade deadline, maybe he can remain in charge.

Report: Wizards could be buyer before trade deadline, maybe for Tristan Thompson

Wizards vs. Tristan Thompson
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 11:12 AM EST
As the sun was setting on the Ernie Grunfeld era, the Wizards made one last desperation move last season. Washington traded Kelly Oubre for Trevor Ariza, who was an impending unrestricted free agent and 10 years older than Oubre.

Oubre has built on his promise, and Phoenix leveraged his restricted rights to re-sign him. The Wizards didn’t come close to making the playoffs, and Ariza left last summer.

Washington fired Grunfeld, but the Wizards – overseen by owner Ted Leonsis, who vowed never to tank – appear in danger of making a similar mistake under new general manager Tommy Sheppard.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The team that I have heard some rumblings about as a surprise buyer – and it’s really a surprise to me – are the Wizards.

One of the guys that I think is out there who Washington would have some interest in is Tristan Thompson.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Washington (17-32) is five games out of playoff position. Though not insurmountable, that’s a lot! Not only would they have to get hot down the stretch, the Wizards would also have to hope the Nets, Magic, Bulls, Pistons and Hornets don’t also rally to the finish.

I suppose it’s possible Thompson could come cheaply enough to justify trading for him – say, Ian Mahinmi and a protected second-rounder. Thompson would definitely provide an interior presence defense-deficient Washington could use. The Wizards would also get his Bird Rights, which would be useful in re-signing him next summer.

But it’s hard to see the Cavaliers surrendering Thompson for so little. They reportedly valued keeping him around. That was before declined to support Cleveland coach John Beilein amid the thugs-slugs controversy. So, maybe the Cavs would be more open to moving Thompson now before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. They might envision Thompson leaving in free agency this summer and prefer to save a little money with the lower-paid Mahinmi (also on an expiring contract) and get any asset (even a protected second-rounder). Washington could at least ask.

The Wizards are in a tough spot. Bradley Beal is frustrated, and the clock is ticking toward his 2022 free agency.

Washington should seriously consider trading him next summer. It will be difficult to build a winner before his contract ends. With two years left on his deal, the time could be right to maximize his return and be a buyer for Thursday.

But if the Wizards remain set on building around Beal, I’d advise them not to overreact this season. There’s still time to please him. This is probably a lost year, regardless. Don’t surrender assets that could help in 2020-21 or 2021-22 just for a marginal upgrade that still leaves Washington short of the postseason.