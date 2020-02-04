Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.
This could be a negotiating tactic by the Warriors, leaking how dissatisfied they are with Minnesota’s offers and prompting the Timberwolves to offer more. The teams could still strike a deal before Thursday’s trade deadline.
But this is at least an indicator they’e actually just too far apart.
Minnesota could still be active before the deadline. The Rockets want Timberwolves forward Robert Covington and could send out Clint Capela, whom interests the Hawks. But if not Russell, what return for Covington will satisfy Minnesota?
Knicks reportedly explore Kyle Kuzma trade with Lakers (for Marcus Morris?)
Morris absolutely would fit with the Lakers’ desire to have toughness and defense inside for the playoffs, plus bigs who can space the floor from three (Morris is shooting 42 percent from deep this season).
It also is next to impossible to see how the teams construct a trade that works for both sides.
That’s because Kuzma, on his rookie deal, makes $2 million this season, while Morris makes $15 million. Matching salaries becomes a challenge. The Lakers can do it easily with Kuzma and Danny Green, except Los Angeles wisely doesn’t want to surrender Green (and would that even be an upgrade?). It can work if the Lakers send Kuzma, DeMarcus Cousins (out injured but still on the books), Avery Bradley, and Quinn Cook for Morris, but that would strip the Lakers of a lot of depth and a guy they lean on defensively in Bradley. Is all that really an upgrade for L.A.? Plus, the rebuilding Knicks likely want picks and young players and the Lakers have limited draft assets to send out after the Anthony Davis trade.
Everybody talks to everybody at this point on the NBA calendar, that’s very different than getting a trade done.
No doubt the sides talked, and wanted people to know they talked, but that’s very different from making a trade happen.
Former champions Jayson Tatum, Derrick Rose return to headline All-Star Skills Challenge
Bertans wanted in this contest after getting snubbed last year. I don’t know how much motivation matters for this event, but Bertans should be fired up.
Harris will be the 19th defending champion in the last 20 years to compete the following season. The lone exception: 2012 champion Kevin Love, who was hurt the next year.
Graham is having a breakout year and is definitely worthy of inclusion.
Robinson began his college career at Division-III Williams. Even at Michigan, he didn’t look like an NBA prospect, and he went undrafted. Now, he’s here.
The players will compete in a new format.
Contestants will have up to 27 shots (increased from 25) in 70 seconds (increased from 60). The extra two shots will be with green balls and worth 3-points. Players will shoot the green balls from six feet behind the 3-point arc on the wing, as shown here:
This is a good change. NBA players are increasingly comfortable from well beyond the arc. The 3-point contest should reflect that.
Lillard, Bertans, Young and Graham are particularly comfortable from extra deep. This new rule could provide them with a relative advantage.
Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon headline NBA All-Star Dunk Contest participants
The casual fan may look at those names, think about the up and down nature of the dunk contest, and think “meh.” But there is a lot of potential in that group.
Derrick Jones Jr., making his second Dunk Contest appearance, should be the betting favorite for my money. He is arguably the best in-game dunker in the league today.
Aaron Gordon should have won this thing in 2016 and is fully capable of winning it next weekend.
The Dwight Howard Redemption Tour 2020 will return to the dunk contest, and sleep on him at your own peril.
Pat Connaughton is a flat out athlete. He could be a major league pitcher right now, but instead he will be throwing it down in the Dunk Contest.
The Dunk Contest format is the same as it has been for a while. All four participants get two dunks in the first round, with three attempts to complete the dunk. A panel of five celebrity finalists will judge each dunk. The players with the two highest scores advance n to the final round where they will do two more dunk competition.