Report: Knicks fire Steve Mills; pursuing Raptors president Masai Ujiri

By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 12:53 PM EST
Steve Mills seized control of the Knicks’ front office – while running it potentially temporarily in the aftermath of Phil Jackson’s firing – by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a shockingly large contract. Mills didn’t even show up at Hardaway’s introductory press conference to explain the move. But that signing scared off other candidates, and the Knicks just let Mills remain president.

I can’t believe that went poorly.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Mills did a horrendous job. He came in preaching patiently rebuilding. Then, he traded Kristaps Porzingis to unload big contracts (including Hardaway’s) to open double-max cap space. But New York struck out on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and every other star. Somewhere along the way, the Knicks returned to focusing on developing young players. Yet, New York also signed a bunch of blah veterans last summer then set expectations way too high.

Amid ever-changing directions, the Knicks are 15-36 and headed toward their seventh straight losing season.

Of course, this isn’t all Mills’ fault. Problems start with owner James Dolan. He’s petty and vindictive, creating a destructive culture throughout Madison Square Garden. His influence on basketball operations – including keeping Mills, who was also Jackson’s predecessor – is almost unbelievably bad.

Masai Ujiri is a great executive, and New York is wise to pursue him. But luring him and compensating the Raptors will be difficult to pull off. There’s a chance. I also wouldn’t trust Dolan to execute.

Just look how he handled Mills.

Why now? Mills appeared finished for a while. Yet, the Knicks kept him all the way until the commotion of trade-deadline week. New York is negotiating on several fronts – most notably Marcus Morris. Firing Mills just two days before the deadline brings unnecessary chaos. The Knicks should have fired him before ever reaching this point.

Scott Perry takes over, his first time leading a front office. He fell up to New York after the Kings did a lousy job during his short time in Sacramento. That followed working for the Magic during Rob Hennigan’s underwhelming tenure. Maybe Perry would have operated differently than bosses. Evaluating individual non-lead executives is difficult from afar. But Perry’s teams have shown little reason to have faith in anyone involved.

Still, if Perry lands an expensive veteran before Thursday’s trade deadline, maybe he can remain in charge.

Report: Wizards could be buyer before trade deadline, maybe for Tristan Thompson

By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 11:12 AM EST
As the sun was setting on the Ernie Grunfeld era, the Wizards made one last desperation move last season. Washington traded Kelly Oubre for Trevor Ariza, who was an impending unrestricted free agent and 10 years older than Oubre.

Oubre has built on his promise, and Phoenix leveraged his restricted rights to re-sign him. The Wizards didn’t come close to making the playoffs, and Ariza left last summer.

Washington fired Grunfeld, but the Wizards – overseen by owner Ted Leonsis, who vowed never to tank – appear in danger of making a similar mistake under new general manager Tommy Sheppard.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The team that I have heard some rumblings about as a surprise buyer – and it’s really a surprise to me – are the Wizards.

One of the guys that I think is out there who Washington would have some interest in is Tristan Thompson.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Washington (17-32) is five games out of playoff position. Though not insurmountable, that’s a lot! Not only would they have to get hot down the stretch, the Wizards would also have to hope the Nets, Magic, Bulls, Pistons and Hornets don’t also rally to the finish.

I suppose it’s possible Thompson could come cheaply enough to justify trading for him – say, Ian Mahinmi and a protected second-rounder. Thompson would definitely provide an interior presence defense-deficient Washington could use. The Wizards would also get his Bird Rights, which would be useful in re-signing him next summer.

But it’s hard to see the Cavaliers surrendering Thompson for so little. They reportedly valued keeping him around. That was before declined to support Cleveland coach John Beilein amid the thugs-slugs controversy. So, maybe the Cavs would be more open to moving Thompson now. They might envision Thompson leaving in free agency this summer and prefer to save a little money with the lower-paid Mahinmi (also on an expiring contract) and get any asset (even a protected second-rounder). Washington could at least ask.

The Wizards are in a tough spot. Bradley Beal is frustrated, and the clock is ticking toward his 2022 free agency.

Washington should seriously consider trading him next summer. It will be difficult to build a winner before his contract ends. With two years left on his deal, the time could be right to maximize his return.

But if the Wizards remain set on building around Beal, I’d advise them not to overreact this season. There’s still time to please him. This is probably a lost year, regardless. Don’t surrender assets that could help in 2020-21 or 2021-22 just for a marginal upgrade that still leaves Washington short of the postseason.

Ben Simmons calls Philadelphia ‘soft’ after another road loss

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 9:03 AM EST
Don’t take anything away from Miami in this win. Jimmy Butler went off for a season-high 38 points — and he didn’t even need to play the fourth quarter — as the Heat scored a franchise-record 81 points in the second half and crushed the 76ers 137-106. They earned this win.

Philadelphia, however, has some issues.

The Sixers are now 22-2 at home but just 9-18 on the road, including having dropped 10-of-12. That led a frustrated Ben Simmons to call Philadelphia “soft” after the loss.

“We were soft… Don’t get bullied, fight over screens, get through screens. You’ve gotta knock somebody, knock ‘em over. You’ve gotta hit somebody in the face and knock ‘em down, make sure they don’t score, hit ‘em in the face.”

Mike Scott agreed with Simmons. When asked what needed to change, he put it simply.

“Not be soft,” Scott said.

The Sixers road woes have them sitting as the six seed in the East, four games back of Miami and having home court in the first round. This looks nothing like the team we thought would be a contender in the East.

Philly is looking to shake things up at the trade deadline and has pursued Robert Covington out of Minnesota, among others, but there has been no deal yet. Maybe Covington would have helped on Monday night, the Sixers defense — sixth-best in the NBA this season — just got torched by Butler, Bad Adebayo, and company. That came a couple of nights after Atlanta also shredded the defense.

If things continue to go poorly for Philly, including in the playoffs, Brett Brown is poised to be the fall guy. That ultimately may not solve the problem that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are both All-Star/All-NBA level players whose games simply don’t mesh. Still, teams will dump the coach and try that approach before coming to the realization they need to break up two outstanding players. That is always the last resort.

For now, Simmons wants the Sixers to toughen up.

Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant done with Andre Iguodala’s trade demand; Stephen Curry fires back

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Andre Iguodala will almost certainly be in another uniform by Thursday night — and the young Grizzlies apparently can’t wait until he’s gone.

Golden State traded Iguodala to Memphis last summer in a cost-saving move, and Iguodala didn’t want to suit up for a rebuilding team. Memphis wasn’t going to buy him out, so the two sides agreed that Iguodala would sit out, away from the team, until a trade could be put together. Thing is, those “rebuilding” Grizzlies are 25-25 and comfortably sitting as the eighth seed in the West. They could use a veteran wing such as Iguodala, but he has not joined the team.

After another win on Monday night, Dillon Brooks made his thoughts on Iguodala public — and Ja Morant backed him up.

Stephen Curry stepped up and had Iguodala’s back.

It’s easy to see why an aging veteran such as Iguodala wouldn’t want to spend the season on a rebuilding team. It’s also easy to see the feisty young Grizzlies would take offense to that.

If Iguodala gets traded — he’s trying to control where he gets sent — circle the date that team goes to Memphis. That will be a show.