Report: Knicks considering hiring agent to run front office

Remember when CAA seemed to run the Knicks?
With New York ousting president Steve Mills, those days could return.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
ESPN Sources with @ramonashelburne: Knicks owner Jim Dolan is already considering a front office model that is working with Golden State (Bob Myers) and the Lakers (Rob Pelinka): Hiring a top basketball executive out of the player agent ranks.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020
Ian Begley of SNY:
CAA's Austin Brown is among those being given internal consideration for the Knicks' presidency opening, per SNY sources.
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 4, 2020
Bob Myers has done an excellent job running the Warriors. Rob Pelinka… was with the Lakers when LeBron James wanted to join the Lakers and Anthony Davis demanded a trade/tried to force his way to the Lakers. Pelinka’s record is mixed – working under Magic Johnson as the Lakers built a subpar supporting cast, rectifying much of that while in charge and sowing discord along the way. Let’s stick with just Myers for a moment.
Myers has proven adept at evaluating talent, communicating and setting a vision. His agenting experience surely helped prepare him for his role in Golden State.
Maybe Austin Brown has similar skills.
But agent is only one of many career paths that could lead someone to being a good team executive. The key is finding someone with talent for the job. If they narrow their search to only agents because they want the next Myers or Pelinka, the Knicks will be less likely to hire a quality executive. They’d be better served with a wider pool.