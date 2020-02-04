NBA trade deadline
John McCoy/Getty Images

NBA Trade Deadline 2020: When it closes, who’s in the mix, what to know

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 8:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

We are less than 48 hours away from the NBA trade deadline. It’s a last chance this season for contending teams to solidify their rosters and fill holes. Or the last chance for rebuilding teams to sell off veterans for draft picks. Or the last chance for owners whose teams aren’t as good as they thought to get under the luxury tax.

We will have links to all the trades here as well. Here are the details you need to know.

When is the NBA Trade Deadline?

Thursday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. Eastern. Teams must have their trades submitted by the league at that time. It can take an hour or more for any final trades submitted right at the deadline to get approved by the league and be leaked to the public.

What teams and players are likely to be involved?

All of the contenders are looking at potential upgrades, however, the Milwaukee Bucks seem most set on keeping their roster set and riding it into the playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers have dangled Kyle Kuzma in trades to bring in a secondary playmaker behind LeBron James (however, the Lakers are more likely to be active in the post-deadline buyout market). The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to see if they can trade for another big man they trust (more than Ivica Zubac) and additional shooting off the bench, and they are better positioned to make a trade than the Lakers. Both of those teams, as well as Dallas and a few others, are talking to the Memphis Grizzlies about an Andre Iguodala trade.

The Boston Celtics want to add depth at center behind Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis. The Houston Rockets are offering up Clint Capela for trades to add a 3&D wing such as Minnesota’s Robert Covington. Minnesota may be the most active seller on the market, looking to trade Covington and others to get the players to lure Golden State into sending them D'Angelo Russell, however, the Warriors have not been interested in parting with Russell yet. Atlanta wants to add a center to play with Trae Young.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg.

What trades have already happened?

There have been a few, but these have been more about filling immediate needs or saving money than they are the kinds of blockbusters NBA fans are hoping to see.

Dallas traded for Willie Cauley-Stein to fill a need at center after Dwayne Powell tore his Achilles. Utah traded for Jordan Clarkson to add some bench depth (and instantly went on a win-streak). Atlanta added a backup point guard by trading for Jeff Teague from Minnesota. The Sacramento Kings sent Trevor Ariza to Portland for Kent Bazemore in a trade that significantly reduced the Trail Blazers’ tax bill.

Will the 2020 NBA trade deadline have the fireworks of the 2019 deadline?

Probably not. This year shapes up to be much quieter.

Last year saw Kristaps Porzingis traded from the Knicks the Mavericks, the 76ers going for it by trading for Tobias Harris, and the Wizards sending Otto Porter to Chicago. Barring something unforeseen, we likely won’t have a trade as big as any of those at this deadline. The biggest names available this year — Chris Paul, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond — all come with massive contract numbers that are keeping teams away (at least until this summer). The Warriors are showing no interest in moving D’Angelo Russell. The Knicks could trade Marcus Morris, but they just fired team president Steve Mills right before the deadline. This year there will be trades, but they may be smaller in scope than a season ago.

Where can you follow all the latest trade news and rumors?

Right here at NBC Sports and our NBA page. Check back to this story as we will update it with links to all the trades that go down, or go to NBC Sports home page and find more details about rumors and news. Of course, many people also will be glued to Twitter.

Report: Knicks considering hiring agent to run front office

Knicks owner James Dolan
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 2:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Remember when CAA seemed to run the Knicks?

With New York ousting president Steve Mills, those days could return.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Ian Begley of SNY:

Bob Myers has done an excellent job running the Warriors. Rob Pelinka… was with the Lakers when LeBron James wanted to join the Lakers and Anthony Davis demanded a trade/tried to force his way to the Lakers. Pelinka’s record is mixed – working under Magic Johnson as the Lakers built a subpar supporting cast, rectifying much of that while in charge and sowing discord along the way. Let’s stick with just Myers for a moment.

Myers has proven adept at evaluating talent, communicating and setting a vision. His agenting experience surely helped prepare him for his role in Golden State.

Maybe Austin Brown has similar skills.

But agent is only one of many career paths that could lead someone to being a good team executive. The key is finding someone with talent for the job. If they narrow their search to only agents because they want the next Myers or Pelinka, the Knicks will be less likely to hire a quality executive. They’d be better served with a wider pool.

Timberwolves trying to orchestrate four-team trade with Rockets, Hawks, Warriors

Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell and Rockets center Clint Capela
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 2:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Rockets want Timberwolves forward Robert Covington and would trade center Clint Capela. But with Karl-Anthony Towns starring, Minnesota doesn’t need another center. The Timberwolves reportedly want Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. The Hawks could use Capela, though.

Is there a way for all four teams to achieve their goals?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Minnesota Timberwolves are orchestrating multi-team trade discussions with Houston and Atlanta – with hopes of ultimately turning discussions into a four-way deal that brings Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN.

The Timberwolves, Rockets and Hawks possess the assets to fulfill some of each team’s goals: forward Robert Covington to Houston, center Clint Capela to the Hawks and potentially two first-round picks and an expiring contract to Minnesota, league sources said.

The huge question: What would the Warriors get?

They reportedly rejected an offer for Russell that would’ve netted the Timberwolves’ 2020 first-rounder and, via the Hawks, the Nets’ lottery-protected 2020 first-rounder. But I suspect there’s more to the story.

Russell is earning $15,983,781 more than Covington. So, the Timberwolves must send out more salary in a deal for Russell. A prime candidate: Gorgui Dieng.

But due $17,287,640 next season, Dieng has negative value. If Golden State also had to take Dieng, the return looks far worse.

The Hawks could help. They’ve shown a willingness to eat bad salary for a sweetener, and Chandler Parsons‘ or Allen Crabbe‘s large expiring contracts could prove handy.

Here’s a trade framework that could appeal to all teams (via TradeNBA):

image

The key would be sorting out picks.

The Warriors would obviously need substantial value for Russell. Parsons is just a neutral-value conduit.

The Hawks would give up less for Capela if forced to take Dieng, too. Atlanta might even demand a sweetener in addition to Capela, whom Houston seems eager to unload.

How much would the Rockets and Timberwolves add to the pot to get this done before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday?

This would have been easier if Minnesota hadn’t already traded Jeff Teague to the Hawks for Allen Crabbe. Teague’s expiring contract would have been far easier to include in this deal than Dieng’s burdensome contract, especially because we know Atlanta wanted Teague.

As if four-team trades needed any extra sources of tension.

Report: Knicks fire Steve Mills; pursuing Raptors president Masai Ujiri

Knicks president Steve Mills, owner James Dolan and general manager Scott Perry
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 12:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Steve Mills seized control of the Knicks’ front office – while running it potentially temporarily in the aftermath of Phil Jackson’s firing – by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a shockingly large contract. Mills didn’t even show up at Hardaway’s introductory press conference to explain the move. But that signing scared off other candidates, and the Knicks just let Mills remain president.

I can’t believe that went poorly.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Mills did a horrendous job. He came in preaching patiently rebuilding. Then, he traded Kristaps Porzingis to unload big contracts (including Hardaway’s) to open double-max cap space. But New York struck out on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and every other star. Somewhere along the way, the Knicks returned to focusing on developing young players. Yet, New York also signed a bunch of blah veterans last summer then set expectations way too high.

Amid ever-changing directions, the Knicks are 15-36 and headed toward their seventh straight losing season.

Of course, this isn’t all Mills’ fault. Problems start with owner James Dolan. He’s petty and vindictive, creating a destructive culture throughout Madison Square Garden. His influence on basketball operations – including keeping Mills, who was also Jackson’s predecessor – is almost unbelievably bad.

Masai Ujiri is a great executive, and New York is wise to pursue him. But luring him and compensating the Raptors will be difficult to pull off. There’s a chance. I also wouldn’t trust Dolan to execute.

Just look how he handled Mills.

Why now? Mills appeared finished for a while. Yet, the Knicks kept him all the way until the commotion of trade-deadline week. New York is negotiating on several fronts – most notably Marcus Morris. Firing Mills just two days before the deadline brings unnecessary chaos. The Knicks should have fired him before ever reaching this point.

Scott Perry takes over, his first time leading a front office. He fell up to New York after the Kings did a lousy job during his short time in Sacramento. That followed working for the Magic during Rob Hennigan’s underwhelming tenure. Maybe Perry would have operated differently than bosses. Evaluating individual non-lead executives is difficult from afar. But Perry’s teams have shown little reason to have faith in anyone involved.

Still, if Perry lands an expensive veteran before Thursday’s trade deadline, maybe he can remain in charge.

Report: Wizards could be buyer before trade deadline, maybe for Tristan Thompson

Wizards vs. Tristan Thompson
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 11:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

As the sun was setting on the Ernie Grunfeld era, the Wizards made one last desperation move last season. Washington traded Kelly Oubre for Trevor Ariza, who was an impending unrestricted free agent and 10 years older than Oubre.

Oubre has built on his promise, and Phoenix leveraged his restricted rights to re-sign him. The Wizards didn’t come close to making the playoffs, and Ariza left last summer.

Washington fired Grunfeld, but the Wizards – overseen by owner Ted Leonsis, who vowed never to tank – appear in danger of making a similar mistake under new general manager Tommy Sheppard.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The team that I have heard some rumblings about as a surprise buyer – and it’s really a surprise to me – are the Wizards.

One of the guys that I think is out there who Washington would have some interest in is Tristan Thompson.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Washington (17-32) is five games out of playoff position. Though not insurmountable, that’s a lot! Not only would they have to get hot down the stretch, the Wizards would also have to hope the Nets, Magic, Bulls, Pistons and Hornets don’t also rally to the finish.

I suppose it’s possible Thompson could come cheaply enough to justify trading for him – say, Ian Mahinmi and a protected second-rounder. Thompson would definitely provide an interior presence defense-deficient Washington could use. The Wizards would also get his Bird Rights, which would be useful in re-signing him next summer.

But it’s hard to see the Cavaliers surrendering Thompson for so little. They reportedly valued keeping him around. That was before declined to support Cleveland coach John Beilein amid the thugs-slugs controversy. So, maybe the Cavs would be more open to moving Thompson now before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. They might envision Thompson leaving in free agency this summer and prefer to save a little money with the lower-paid Mahinmi (also on an expiring contract) and get any asset (even a protected second-rounder). Washington could at least ask.

The Wizards are in a tough spot. Bradley Beal is frustrated, and the clock is ticking toward his 2022 free agency.

Washington should seriously consider trading him next summer. It will be difficult to build a winner before his contract ends. With two years left on his deal, the time could be right to maximize his return and be a buyer for Thursday.

But if the Wizards remain set on building around Beal, I’d advise them not to overreact this season. There’s still time to please him. This is probably a lost year, regardless. Don’t surrender assets that could help in 2020-21 or 2021-22 just for a marginal upgrade that still leaves Washington short of the postseason.