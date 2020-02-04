Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

PBT Podcast: NBA trade deadline rumors talk with Mark Medina of the USA Today

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
The NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away and the rumors are flying.

There’s an arms race in Los Angeles: The Lakers want a playmaker, the Clippers want size up front, and both don’t want the other to get Andre Iguodala.

The Celtics want a big man. The Rockets want to trade their big man Clint Capela to anyone who can help them get a wing. Philadelphia wants Robert Covington. All of that is just the tip of the iceberg.

What is going to happen with all of this? Mark Medina of the USA Today joins me to discuss all of that, plus they get into a little Kobe Bryant talk plus what is next for the Knicks after Steve Mills.

Report: Tristan Thompson’s camp wants Cavaliers to trade him

Cavaliers big Tristan Thompson
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Remember all the way back two months ago when the Cavaliers wanted to keep Tristan Thompson through the trade deadline then re-sign him next summer?

He looked around and saw a team that’s 13-38, only in the early stages of rebuilding, run by a coach who called players thugs when he intended to call them slugs and said nah.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline. The people close to him are calling it a “priority.”

Thompson did this the financially prudent way, leaking it with the cover of anonymity. Getting the trade desire attributed to his “camp” further distances Thompson.

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon got fined for saying something similar, because he did it with his name attached.

Sometimes, players want to be traded. The NBA shouldn’t punish them for being honest about it publicly. That’s a disservice to fans who want true information about the teams and players they following.

That rant over…

Thompson’s $18,539,130 salary is an impediment to a trade. He could help plenty of winning teams. But how many of those teams can aggregate enough salary to match his without including a more-valuable player?

The Wizards are reportedly interested.

This report indicates Thompson would leave the Cavs in free agency next summer if they don’t trade him. He might also seek a buyout if not dealt.

If traded this week, Thompson would have full Bird Rights next offseason with whichever team acquired him. So, getting traded now is Thompson’s best hope of joining a team he might want to sign with in the summer and giving that team a path to pay him.

Ja Morant claps back at Stephen Curry

Ja Morant
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 3:44 PM EST
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks made clear how they feel about Andre Iguodala, who never wanted to be in Memphis and is pressuring the Grizzlies to trade him to a desired location.

Stephen Curry chimed in on Instagram:

Today, Morant shot back:

The implication, I think: Curry, Iguodala and the Warriors wouldn’t have won a title without Durant.

Except the Warriors did win a title without Durant. And sometimes, the narrative is that Durant couldn’t have won a title without the Warriors.

I’m not going to get too worked up by the logic, though. Mostly, I just appreciate the feistiness of the young Grizzlies.

Report: Knicks considering hiring agent to run front office

Knicks owner James Dolan
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 2:58 PM EST
Remember when CAA seemed to run the Knicks?

With New York ousting president Steve Mills, those days could return.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Ian Begley of SNY:

Bob Myers has done an excellent job running the Warriors. Rob Pelinka… was with the Lakers when LeBron James wanted to join the Lakers and Anthony Davis demanded a trade/tried to force his way to the Lakers. Pelinka’s record is mixed – working under Magic Johnson as the Lakers built a subpar supporting cast, rectifying much of that while in charge and sowing discord along the way. Let’s stick with just Myers for a moment.

Myers has proven adept at evaluating talent, communicating and setting a vision. His agenting experience surely helped prepare him for his role in Golden State.

Maybe Austin Brown has similar skills.

But agent is only one of many career paths that could lead someone to being a good team executive. The key is finding someone with talent for the job. If they narrow their search to only agents because they want the next Myers or Pelinka, the Knicks will be less likely to hire a quality executive. They’d be better served with a wider pool.

Timberwolves trying to orchestrate four-team trade with Rockets, Hawks, Warriors

Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell and Rockets center Clint Capela
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 2:09 PM EST
The Rockets want Timberwolves forward Robert Covington and would trade center Clint Capela. But with Karl-Anthony Towns starring, Minnesota doesn’t need another center. The Timberwolves reportedly want Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. The Hawks could use Capela, though.

Is there a way for all four teams to achieve their goals?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Minnesota Timberwolves are orchestrating multi-team trade discussions with Houston and Atlanta – with hopes of ultimately turning discussions into a four-way deal that brings Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN.

The Timberwolves, Rockets and Hawks possess the assets to fulfill some of each team’s goals: forward Robert Covington to Houston, center Clint Capela to the Hawks and potentially two first-round picks and an expiring contract to Minnesota, league sources said.

The huge question: What would the Warriors get?

They reportedly rejected an offer for Russell that would’ve netted the Timberwolves’ 2020 first-rounder and, via the Hawks, the Nets’ lottery-protected 2020 first-rounder. But I suspect there’s more to the story.

Russell is earning $15,983,781 more than Covington. So, the Timberwolves must send out more salary in a deal for Russell. A prime candidate: Gorgui Dieng.

But due $17,287,640 next season, Dieng has negative value. If Golden State also had to take Dieng, the return looks far worse.

The Hawks could help. They’ve shown a willingness to eat bad salary for a sweetener, and Chandler Parsons‘ or Allen Crabbe‘s large expiring contracts could prove handy.

Here’s a trade framework that could appeal to all teams (via TradeNBA):

image

The key would be sorting out picks.

The Warriors would obviously need substantial value for Russell. Parsons is just a neutral-value conduit.

The Hawks would give up less for Capela if forced to take Dieng, too. Atlanta might even demand a sweetener in addition to Capela, whom Houston seems eager to unload.

How much would the Rockets and Timberwolves add to the pot to get this done before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday?

This would have been easier if Minnesota hadn’t already traded Jeff Teague to the Hawks for Allen Crabbe. Teague’s expiring contract would have been far easier to include in this deal than Dieng’s burdensome contract, especially because we know Atlanta wanted Teague.

As if four-team trades needed any extra sources of tension.