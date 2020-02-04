PBT Podcast: NBA trade deadline rumors talk with Mark Medina of the USA Today

The NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away and the rumors are flying.

There’s an arms race in Los Angeles: The Lakers want a playmaker, the Clippers want size up front, and both don’t want the other to get Andre Iguodala.

The Celtics want a big man. The Rockets want to trade their big man Clint Capela to anyone who can help them get a wing. Philadelphia wants Robert Covington. All of that is just the tip of the iceberg.

What is going to happen with all of this? Mark Medina of the USA Today joins me to discuss all of that, plus they get into a little Kobe Bryant talk plus what is next for the Knicks after Steve Mills.

