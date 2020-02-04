AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Knicks reportedly explore Kyle Kuzma trade with Lakers (for Marcus Morris?)

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
It’s easy to picture why the rebuilding Knicks — whether it’s Scott Perry or whoever is next running their front office — would have interest in the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma. The Laker forward is aggressive, drives hard in a straight line to the basket, and can get buckets.

It’s much harder to picture how a deal gets done.

That said, the two parties have talked, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

What made it even more interesting is this follow-up Tweet.

Morris absolutely would fit with the Lakers’ desire to have toughness and defense inside for the playoffs, plus bigs who can space the floor from three (Morris is shooting 42 percent from deep this season).

It also is next to impossible to see how the teams construct a trade that works for both sides.

That’s because Kuzma, on his rookie deal, makes $2 million this season, while Morris makes $15 million. Matching salaries becomes a challenge. The Lakers can do it easily with Kuzma and Danny Green, except Los Angeles wisely doesn’t want to surrender Green (and would that even be an upgrade?). It can work if the Lakers send Kuzma, DeMarcus Cousins (out injured but still on the books), Avery Bradley, and Quinn Cook for Morris, but that would strip the Lakers of a lot of depth and a guy they lean on defensively in Bradley. Is all that really an upgrade for L.A.? Plus, the rebuilding Knicks likely want picks and young players and the Lakers have limited draft assets to send out after the Anthony Davis trade.

Everybody talks to everybody at this point on the NBA calendar, that’s very different than getting a trade done.

No doubt the sides talked, and wanted people to know they talked, but that’s very different from making a trade happen.

Report: Warriors closing D’Angelo Russell trade negotiations with Timberwolves

Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell vs. Timberwolves
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/The East Bay Times via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 10:56 PM EST
The Timberwolves reportedly really, really, really want D'Angelo Russell.

They tried to sign him last summer. They engaged Golden State in trade talks. They tried to orchestrate a four-team trade to meet the Warriors’ demands.

But Minnesota keeps falling short.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This could be a negotiating tactic by the Warriors, leaking how dissatisfied they are with Minnesota’s offers and prompting the Timberwolves to offer more. The teams could still strike a deal before Thursday’s trade deadline.

But this is at least an indicator they’e actually just too far apart.

Especially because I already questioned the sincerity of Minnesota’s urgency to acquire Russell, a friend of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, someone who might be unhappy with the franchise. Trading aggregatable Jeff Teague for non-aggregatable Allen Crabbe made it much more difficult to construct a Russell trade.

Minnesota could still be active before the deadline. The Rockets want Timberwolves forward Robert Covington and could send out Clint Capela, whom interests the Hawks. But if not Russell, what return for Covington will satisfy Minnesota?

Former champions Jayson Tatum, Derrick Rose return to headline All-Star Skills Challenge

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 8:49 PM EST
The NBA All-Star Saturday Skills Challenge is STACKED.

Half of the field, four of the eight participants, have won this thing before.

That includes bringing back Boston’s Jayson Tatum, who won the event last year and now will defend his crown.

This year’s All-Star Challenge competitors are:

Bam Adebayo, Heat
Patrick Beverley, Clippers
Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets
Khris Middleton, Bucks
Derrick Rose, Pistons
Domantas Sabonis, Pacers
Pascal Siakam, Raptors
• Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Beverley, Dinwiddie, Rose, and Tatum have all won this event in the past. This challenge also has five players taking part in the All-Star Game on Sunday.

The rules are the same; this is a head-to-head tournament where players have to maneuver an obstacle-course competition that tests their dribbling, passing, agility, and 3-point shooting.

The skills competition, along with the Dunk Contest and Three-Point contest, highlight All-Star Saturday night, taking place at the United Center in Chicago Feb. 15.

Zach LaVine, Davis Bertans, six others in newly formatted 3-point contest

3-point contest participants Zach LaVine and Davis Bertans
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 4, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Damian Lillard, Trae Young and Buddy Hield will reportedly compete in the 3-point contest.

Now, we have the full field, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

LaVine isn’t participating in the dunk contest, as hoped. But at least the Bulls will still get a representative with All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Bertans wanted in this contest after getting snubbed last year. I don’t know how much motivation matters for this event, but Bertans should be fired up.

Harris will be the 19th defending champion in the last 20 years to compete the following season. The lone exception: 2012 champion Kevin Love, who was hurt the next year.

Graham is having a breakout year and is definitely worthy of inclusion.

Robinson began his college career at Division-III Williams. Even at Michigan, he didn’t look like an NBA prospect, and he went undrafted. Now, he’s here.

The players will compete in a new format.

Contestants will have up to 27 shots (increased from 25) in 70 seconds (increased from 60). The extra two shots will be with green balls and worth 3-points. Players will shoot the green balls from six feet behind the 3-point arc on the wing, as shown here:

This is a good change. NBA players are increasingly comfortable from well beyond the arc. The 3-point contest should reflect that.

Lillard, Bertans, Young and Graham are particularly comfortable from extra deep. This new rule could provide them with a relative advantage.

Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon headline NBA All-Star Dunk Contest participants

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
Superman is back.

Dwight Howardwho won the NBA Dunk Contest back in 2008 — is returning a dozen years to “defend” his crown.

Tuesday the NBA made official what we already knew, the four participants in the All-Star Saturday night NBA Dunk Contest are:

Pat Connaughton, Bucks.
Aaron Gordon, Magic.
• Dwight Howard, Lakers.
Derrick Jones Jr., Heat.

The casual fan may look at those names, think about the up and down nature of the dunk contest, and think “meh.” But there is a lot of potential in that group.

Derrick Jones Jr., making his second Dunk Contest appearance, should be the betting favorite for my money. He is arguably the best in-game dunker in the league today.

Aaron Gordon should have won this thing in 2016 and is fully capable of winning it next weekend.

The Dwight Howard Redemption Tour 2020 will return to the dunk contest, and sleep on him at your own peril.

Pat Connaughton is a flat out athlete. He could be a major league pitcher right now, but instead he will be throwing it down in the Dunk Contest.

The Dunk Contest format is the same as it has been for a while. All four participants get two dunks in the first round, with three attempts to complete the dunk. A panel of five celebrity finalists will judge each dunk. The players with the two highest scores advance n to the final round where they will do two more dunk competition.

 