Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon headline NBA All-Star Dunk Contest participants

The casual fan may look at those names, think about the up and down nature of the dunk contest, and think “meh.” But there is a lot of potential in that group.
Derrick Jones Jr., making his second Dunk Contest appearance, should be the betting favorite for my money. He is arguably the best in-game dunker in the league today.
Aaron Gordon should have won this thing in 2016 and is fully capable of winning it next weekend.
The Dwight Howard Redemption Tour 2020 will return to the dunk contest, and sleep on him at your own peril.
Pat Connaughton is a flat out athlete. He could be a major league pitcher right now, but instead he will be throwing it down in the Dunk Contest.
The Dunk Contest format is the same as it has been for a while. All four participants get two dunks in the first round, with three attempts to complete the dunk. A panel of five celebrity finalists will judge each dunk. The players with the two highest scores advance n to the final round where they will do two more dunk competition.
Former champions Jayson Tatum, Derrick Rose return to headline All-Star Skills Challenge
Bertans wanted in this contest after getting snubbed last year. I don’t know how much motivation matters for this event, but Bertans should be fired up.
Harris will be the 19th defending champion in the last 20 years to compete the following season. The lone exception: 2012 champion Kevin Love, who was hurt the next year.
Graham is having a breakout year and is definitely worthy of inclusion.
Robinson began his college career at Division-III Williams. Even at Michigan, he didn’t look like an NBA prospect, and he went undrafted. Now, he’s here.
The players will compete in a new format.
Contestants will have up to 27 shots (increased from 25) in 70 seconds (increased from 60). The extra two shots will be with green balls and worth 3-points. Players will shoot the green balls from six feet behind the 3-point arc on the wing, as shown here:
This is a good change. NBA players are increasingly comfortable from well beyond the arc. The 3-point contest should reflect that.
Lillard, Bertans, Young and Graham are particularly comfortable from extra deep. This new rule could provide them with a relative advantage.
CNBC’s Jabari Young, who wrote the previous report on Houston’s tax avoidance:
And despite what some #NBA execs believe, I’m told #Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has given GM Daryl Morey full rights to improve team at deadline with no financial restrictions. Feritta not happy with team’s current standing and wants to win now. #NBATradeDeadline
The proof will almost certainly be in the pudding. It’s nearly impossible to envision the Rockets optimizing their winning without paying the luxury tax this year. They could make trades that help on the court save and money, but Houston’s assets would go further toward winning if trimming costs isn’t also a priority.
The luxury tax isn’t assessed until the final day of the regular season, so there’s a little more room for buyouts and waiver additions/subtractions. But we’ll have a much better idea of the truth by Thursday afternoon.
And if the Rockets somehow get under the tax line, well, that’d be a total fluke.
Report: Tristan Thompson’s camp wants Cavaliers to trade him
Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline. The people close to him are calling it a “priority.”
Thompson did this the financially prudent way, leaking it with the cover of anonymity. Getting the trade desire attributed to his “camp” further distances Thompson.
Kings center Dewayne Dedmon got fined for saying something similar, because he did it with his name attached.
Sometimes, players want to be traded. The NBA shouldn’t punish them for being honest about it publicly. That’s a disservice to fans who want true information about the teams and players they following.
That rant over…
Thompson’s $18,539,130 salary is an impediment to a trade. He could help plenty of winning teams. But how many of those teams can aggregate enough salary to match his without including a more-valuable player?
This report indicates Thompson would leave the Cavs in free agency next summer if they don’t trade him. He might also seek a buyout if not dealt.
If traded this week, Thompson would have full Bird Rights next offseason with whichever team acquired him. So, getting traded now is Thompson’s best hope of joining a team he might want to sign with in the summer and giving that team a path to pay him.