Bulls coach Jim Boylen has repeatedly irked opposing coaches with his late timeouts.
Sunday, Boylen apparently bothered one of his own players with a late timeout.
With Chicago on its way to a 129-102 loss to the Raptors, Boylen called timeout with 1:04 left. Already looking dismayed on the bench, LaVine seemed to snap “Why?” then appear even more bothered.
Boylen, via NBC Sports Chicago:
“I was trying to run something with my second group. I got a G League guy in there [Adam Mokoka], who I haven’t coached much, on an ATO,” Boylen said, using the initials for an after-timeout play. “I don’t stop coaching the team because we’re down. I’ve never done that, never will. I’m going to coach the guys on the floor.
“I wanted to run something with Mokoka in it so he can learn and grow. Put that pressure on him and try to develop. We’re trying to win and develop. And that was a development moment. It’d be different if we were up 20 and called timeout. If I can endure the last minute, the last timeout, and coach my team, I think the other team can too. I gotta worry about us and what we’re going to do and who we have. That’s all I think about.”
I agree with Boylen in theory. That can be a learning opportunity for young players. There’s also something to establishing a culture of valuing every chance to improve. He shouldn’t worry about the other team.
But the Bulls were getting blown out in the final game of a road trip. It was Super Bowl Sunday. At a certain point, it’s better just to put the players who tried but just got overmatched by a better team – like LaVine, who played 33 minutes – out of their misery.
Boylen really ought to think more about whether it’s worth the tradeoff, especially with players who reportedly already dislike him.
Andre Iguodala — the guy with the three rings and a Finals MVP trophy at home — will likely get traded before Thursday. He’s been away from the Grizzlies all season (and they are exceeding expectations even without him, thank you very much), an agreed-upon arrangement while Memphis looked for a trade partner.
But not just any trade partner, apparently Iguodala has given the Grizzlies a list, and if they ship him elsewhere he is threatening to sit out the season, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic.
This is meant to scare off certain suitors for Iguodala. From Memphis’ perspective it shouldn’t change one thing — trade him to the team that makes the best offer, if Iguodala doesn’t suit up for his new team, that’s not the Grizzlies’ problem.
The consensus around the league is that Dallas — with an offer of the Warriors second-round pick (a high one this year) and Courtney Lee‘s expiring contract — is the fallback offer, but the Grizzlies are looking for a first. Sources have said a number of playoff-bound teams have kicked the tires on a deal, which likely prompted Iguodala’s camp to release the “we will only play for teams on our list” statement.
The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting back, waiting, hoping no trade gets done and Iguodala gets bought out. Los Angeles is the likely landing spot for Iguodala if he becomes a free agent (the Lakers don’t have the pieces to trade for him; the Clippers, however, do).
Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked buyout with Memphis but would not give up significant money towards it, plus the Grizzlies wanted another pick. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.
Every source I have talked to said that Golden State is serious: They want to see what a D'Angelo Russell and Stephen Curry backcourt looks like. That’s something they could see over the final month of the season, with Curry targeting a March return. That would mean keeping Russell with the Warriors past the deadline.
That has not stopped the Russell trade rumors.
Minnesota — a suitor for Russell last summer — and the Knicks remain interested, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
With the deadline looming on Thursday, the Warriors and Timberwolves remain engaged in trade conversations centered around D’Angelo Russell, league sources told The Athletic…
So far in the Warriors-Timberwolves talks, Golden State would only consider a deal that has significant draft pick compensation as part of any Minnesota package, according to league sources. As a team currently in a rebuild, the Timberwolves are reluctant to sacrifice too much of their own draft capital in deals, including one for Russell…
The Knicks have also registered interest in Russell and discussed potential packages, league sources said. But the Warriors could choose to hold onto him until at least this summer to see if more deals materialize when they would no longer be hard capped.
That last sentence is the real key. When the Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade for Russell last summer — a smart move to get an All-Star back for Kevin Durant — it hard-capped Golden State for the season. The Warriors can’t take on salary right now, they are bumping up against that cap.
Do the Warriors want to see Russell and Curry together? Sure. Why not. They’d love to get Klay Thompson in that mix, too (although that almost certainly would mean keeping Russell on the roster through next summer). However, the reality is the Warriors can be far more creative and make a far more interesting trade next summer for Russell when they can take on more salary. While the Warriors are already into the tax next season by a few million, the new Chase Center is printing money for ownership and allows them to pay the tax and still turn a profit.
Russell, who has battled injury issues this season, is averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists per game this season for the Warriors.
There will be a lot of Russell rumors between now and Thursday, but if he gets traded July is far more likely than February.
The Rockets want a good forward like Robert Covington, Andre Iguodala or Marcus Morris. That’s why Clint Capela is on the trade block. Sending out his salary is the most logical way for Houston to add an expensive wing.
But the Rockets are already thin at center. If they deal Capela for just a wing, their center rotation will become untenable.
Enter the Celtics.
Boston could really use an upgrade at center. Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter are solid, but Capela would be better. And if the Celtics got Capela, they’d have far less need for both Theis and Kanter. So, one could go to Houston in a three-team trade that also netted Houston a big-time wing.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Daniel Theis, Vincent Poirier and Romeo Langford could work as a framework. But it’s unclear how much Houston values Langford.
The Rockets want to avoid the luxury tax. The Celtics don’t want to disrupt their core.
So, what John Hollinger dubbed a stepladder trade could work. One idea:
Boston trades Theis and Poirier to the Thunder for Andre Roberson‘s expiring contract. The Celtics could then flip Roberson and a pick for Capela.
From Houston’s perspective, it’d be a three-way trade with Capela (and maybe other players) outgoing and a wing like Covington incoming. Perhaps, Theis – on the move just to make the math work – could be routed to the Rockets, who could use him.
Houston would obviously have to add pick(s) to pry loose the quality wing. The pick from Boston would be available for inclusion.
There’s definitely room to create a reasonable trade here.
The Spurs’ last in-season trade? The Nando de Colo-Austin Daye blockbuster SIX YEARS AGO.
Could the NBA’s most notorious trade-deadline-action avoider make a move this week?
After signing a three-year contract with San Antonio last summer, DeMarre Carroll has barely played this season.
Jabari Young of CNBC:
The Spurs are working with DeMarre Carroll’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports & Entertainment to find a new home for the forward
Carroll was a solid contributor to the Nets the previous couple years. He’s a versatile defensive-minded forward who can shoot from distance – an archetype generally valued around the league.
The big question: Why isn’t Carroll playing more in San Antonio. It seems the Spurs could use a player like he was expected to be. Is the 33-year-old just too far past his prime?
Perhaps, there’s better intel that suggests Carroll would fare better in another environment. Otherwise, it could be expensive to find out how much he has left in the tank.
Carroll is earning $7 million this season and guaranteed $8 million after that. I can’t imagine many teams are eager to take on that money. But if San Antonio is ready to move on, perhaps the price for acquiring him will be low enough.