Russell Westbrook had the ball stick on his hand too long. Hey, it happens. It just looks utterly ridiculous.

What really makes this clip: Westbrook appearing to motion for Ben McLemore to chase down the ball.

At least the Rockets beat the Pelicans, 117-109.