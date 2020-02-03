Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Report: Hornets, Knicks have engaged in Julius Randle trade talks

By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2020, 9:45 PM EST
Julius Randle was the one player the Knicks signed this summer with a fully guaranteed contract for next season — he was their keeper. Except, within a couple of months of the season starting there were rumors they may not keep him.

Now the Hornets have reached out the Knicks and talked about a possible Randle trade, reports Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer.

For Charlotte, Randle raises the team’s floor because he can get buckets, and the 25th ranked offense in the NBA could use that.

Most of the trade talk around the Knicks have centered on Marcus Morris (who doesn’t want a trade because he expects to get a long-term deal with the Knicks this summer). Randle may not have as much trade value but he has some, averaging 18.9 points per game, and he is the Knicks leading rebounder at 9.5 per night.

How to construct a trade that makes sense for both teams is harder. The numbers work if Charlotte sends out Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Miles Bridges, plus a second-round pick, but does that help the Knicks build for the future. No way the Hornets throw PJ Washington into the mix, and besides that who would New York want?

Teams talk a lot this time of year and little comes of it, this is more likely to be in the majority of talks that do not lead to a deal. But the sides are talking.

 

Jimmy Butler scores 38, Heat win as Sixers continue to struggle on road

Associated PressFeb 3, 2020, 11:17 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler shook off the notion that a game against his former team should carry extra significance.

The win was all that mattered.

Butler scored a season-high 38 points before getting the fourth quarter off, and the Miami Heat scored a franchise-record 81 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night.

“I’m never worried about offense,” Butler said. “Hell, I’m never worried about defense. I’m only worried about winning.”

Goran Dragic scored 24 points for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 19 and All-Star Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points for Miami, which set season-highs for points and victory margin.

Miami also won the season series, 3-1.

“We just want to get better as the season goes on and we knew that this game was important just from the standpoint of being able to go up 3-1 against one of the teams we’re jostling against in this competitive Eastern Conference,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It matters.”

For Philadelphia, it was more of the same. The team with an NBA-best 22-2 home record lost for the 10th time in its last 12 road games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Mike Scott scored 17 points — most of it off 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range — in 18 minutes.

Ben Simmons had 16 points for Philadelphia.

“Second half we were pretty much nonexistent all around,” Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris said. “We just never made our mark on the defensive end in the second half.”

The 76ers are winning home games by an average of 10 points. But on the road, they’ve been beaten nine times by double-digits already this season — and this 31-point defeat came only two days after what had been a season-worst 21-point loss at Brooklyn on Saturday.

“We’re not playing defense the way we can play defense,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It starts and almost stops there for me.”

Butler was 14 for 20 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line. The Heat committed only three turnovers; its previous franchise-low for a game was four, set against Orlando on Jan. 24, 2009.

“We want Jimmy to be aggressive,” Dragic said. “He’s our leader.”

Report: Andre Iguodala will sit out season if not traded to agreed-upon team

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2020, 7:57 PM EST
Andre Iguodala — the guy with the three rings and a Finals MVP trophy at home — will likely get traded before Thursday. He’s been away from the Grizzlies all season (and they are exceeding expectations even without him, thank you very much), an agreed-upon arrangement while Memphis looked for a trade partner.

But not just any trade partner, apparently Iguodala has given the Grizzlies a list, and if they ship him elsewhere he is threatening to sit out the season, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic.

This is meant to scare off certain suitors for Iguodala. From Memphis’ perspective it shouldn’t change one thing — trade him to the team that makes the best offer, if Iguodala doesn’t suit up for his new team, that’s not the Grizzlies’ problem.

The consensus around the league is that Dallas — with an offer of the Warriors second-round pick (a high one this year) and Courtney Lee‘s expiring contract — is the fallback offer, but the Grizzlies are looking for a first. Sources have said a number of playoff-bound teams have kicked the tires on a deal, which likely prompted Iguodala’s camp to release the “we will only play for teams on our list” statement.

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting back, waiting, hoping no trade gets done and Iguodala gets bought out. Los Angeles is the likely landing spot for Iguodala if he becomes a free agent (the Lakers don’t have the pieces to trade for him; the Clippers, however, do). 

Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked buyout with Memphis but would not give up significant money towards it, plus the Grizzlies wanted another pick. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.

Zach LaVine appears agitated with Bulls coach Jim Boylen calling timeout late in blowout (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 3, 2020, 7:30 PM EST
Bulls coach Jim Boylen has repeatedly irked opposing coaches with his late timeouts.

Sunday, Boylen apparently bothered one of his own players with a late timeout.

With Chicago on its way to a 129-102 loss to the Raptors, Boylen called timeout with 1:04 left. Already looking dismayed on the bench, LaVine seemed to snap “Why?” then appear even more bothered.

Boylen, via NBC Sports Chicago:

“I was trying to run something with my second group. I got a G League guy in there [Adam Mokoka], who I haven’t coached much, on an ATO,” Boylen said, using the initials for an after-timeout play. “I don’t stop coaching the team because we’re down. I’ve never done that, never will. I’m going to coach the guys on the floor.

“I wanted to run something with Mokoka in it so he can learn and grow. Put that pressure on him and try to develop. We’re trying to win and develop. And that was a development moment. It’d be different if we were up 20 and called timeout. If I can endure the last minute, the last timeout, and coach my team, I think the other team can too. I gotta worry about us and what we’re going to do and who we have. That’s all I think about.”

I agree with Boylen in theory. That can be a learning opportunity for young players. There’s also something to establishing a culture of valuing every chance to improve. He shouldn’t worry about the other team.

But the Bulls were getting blown out in the final game of a road trip. It was Super Bowl Sunday. At a certain point, it’s better just to put the players who tried but just got overmatched by a better team – like LaVine, who played 33 minutes – out of their misery.

Boylen really ought to think more about whether it’s worth the tradeoff, especially with players who reportedly already dislike him.

Timberwolves, Knicks reportedly still interested in D’Angelo Russell trade

By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Every source I have talked to said that Golden State is serious: They want to see what a D'Angelo Russell and Stephen Curry backcourt looks like. That’s something they could see over the final month of the season, with Curry targeting a March return. That would mean keeping Russell with the Warriors past the deadline.

That has not stopped the Russell trade rumors.

Minnesota — a suitor for Russell last summer — and the Knicks remain interested, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

With the deadline looming on Thursday, the Warriors and Timberwolves remain engaged in trade conversations centered around D’Angelo Russell, league sources told The Athletic…

So far in the Warriors-Timberwolves talks, Golden State would only consider a deal that has significant draft pick compensation as part of any Minnesota package, according to league sources. As a team currently in a rebuild, the Timberwolves are reluctant to sacrifice too much of their own draft capital in deals, including one for Russell…

The Knicks have also registered interest in Russell and discussed potential packages, league sources said. But the Warriors could choose to hold onto him until at least this summer to see if more deals materialize when they would no longer be hard capped.

That last sentence is the real key. When the Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade for Russell last summer — a smart move to get an All-Star back for Kevin Durant — it hard-capped Golden State for the season. The Warriors can’t take on salary right now, they are bumping up against that cap.

Do the Warriors want to see Russell and Curry together? Sure. Why not. They’d love to get Klay Thompson in that mix, too (although that almost certainly would mean keeping Russell on the roster through next summer). However, the reality is the Warriors can be far more creative and make a far more interesting trade next summer for Russell when they can take on more salary. While the Warriors are already into the tax next season by a few million, the new Chase Center is printing money for ownership and allows them to pay the tax and still turn a profit.

Russell, who has battled injury issues this season, is averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists per game this season for the Warriors.

There will be a lot of Russell rumors between now and Thursday, but if he gets traded July is far more likely than February.