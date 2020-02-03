Clint Capela vs. Celtics
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Report: Celtics engage Rockets on Clint Capela trade

By Dan FeldmanFeb 3, 2020, 4:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Rockets want a good forward like Robert Covington, Andre Iguodala or Marcus Morris. That’s why Clint Capela is on the trade block. Sending out his salary is the most logical way for Houston to add an expensive wing.

But the Rockets are already thin at center. If they deal Capela for just a wing, their center rotation will become untenable.

Enter the Celtics.

Boston could really use an upgrade at center. Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter are solid, but Capela would be better. And if the Celtics got Capela, they’d have far less need for both Theis and Kanter. So, one could go to Houston in a three-team trade that also netted Houston a big-time wing.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Daniel Theis, Vincent Poirier and Romeo Langford could work as a framework. But it’s unclear how much Houston values Langford.

The Rockets want to avoid the luxury tax. The Celtics don’t want to disrupt their core.

So, what John Hollinger dubbed a stepladder trade could work. One idea:

Boston trades Theis and Poirier to the Thunder for Andre Roberson‘s expiring contract. The Celtics could then flip Roberson and a pick for Capela.

From Houston’s perspective, it’d be a three-way trade with Capela (and maybe other players) outgoing and a wing like Covington incoming. Perhaps, Theis – on the move just to make the math work – could be routed to the Rockets, who could use him.

Houston would obviously have to add pick(s) to pry loose the quality wing. The pick from Boston would be available for inclusion.

There’s definitely room to create a reasonable trade here.

Timberwolves, Knicks reportedly still interested in D’Angelo Russell trade

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Every source I have talked to said that Golden State is serious: They want to see what a D'Angelo Russell and Stephen Curry backcourt looks like. That’s something they could see over the final month of the season, with Curry targeting a March return. That would mean keeping Russell with the Warriors past the deadline.

That has not stopped the Russell trade rumors.

Minnesota — a suitor for Russell last summer — and the Knicks remain interested, reports Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

With the deadline looming on Thursday, the Warriors and Timberwolves remain engaged in trade conversations centered around D’Angelo Russell, league sources told The Athletic…

So far in the Warriors-Timberwolves talks, Golden State would only consider a deal that has significant draft pick compensation as part of any Minnesota package, according to league sources. As a team currently in a rebuild, the Timberwolves are reluctant to sacrifice too much of their own draft capital in deals, including one for Russell…

The Knicks have also registered interest in Russell and discussed potential packages, league sources said. But the Warriors could choose to hold onto him until at least this summer to see if more deals materialize when they would no longer be hard capped.

That last sentence is the real key. When the Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade for Russell last summer — a smart move to get an All-Star back for Kevin Durant — it hard-capped Golden State for the season. The Warriors can’t take on salary right now, they are bumping up against that cap.

Do the Warriors want to see Russell and Curry together? Sure. Why not. They’d love to get Klay Thompson in that mix, too (although that almost certainly would mean keeping Russell on the roster through next summer). However, the reality is the Warriors can be far more creative and make a far more interesting trade next summer for Russell when they can take on more salary. While the Warriors are already into the tax next season by a few million, the new Chase Center is printing money for ownership and allows them to pay the tax and still turn a profit.

Russell, who has battled injury issues this season, is averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists per game this season for the Warriors.

There will be a lot of Russell rumors between now and Thursday, but if he gets traded July is far more likely than February.

Report: Spurs working with DeMarre Carroll on trade

Spurs forward DeMarre Caroll
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 3, 2020, 3:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Spurs’ last in-season trade? The Nando de Colo-Austin Daye blockbuster SIX YEARS AGO.

Could the NBA’s most notorious trade-deadline-action avoider make a move this week?

After signing a three-year contract with San Antonio last summer, DeMarre Carroll has barely played this season.

Jabari Young of CNBC:

The Spurs are working with DeMarre Carroll’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports & Entertainment to find a new home for the forward

Carroll was a solid contributor to the Nets the previous couple years. He’s a versatile defensive-minded forward who can shoot from distance – an archetype generally valued around the league.

The big question: Why isn’t Carroll playing more in San Antonio. It seems the Spurs could use a player like he was expected to be. Is the 33-year-old just too far past his prime?

Perhaps, there’s better intel that suggests Carroll would fare better in another environment. Otherwise, it could be expensive to find out how much he has left in the tank.

Carroll is earning $7 million this season and guaranteed $8 million after that. I can’t imagine many teams are eager to take on that money. But if San Antonio is ready to move on, perhaps the price for acquiring him will be low enough.

Report: Rockets trying to dodge luxury tax before trade deadline

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta
Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 3, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

After the Rockets got eliminated last season, owner Tilman Fertitta put on a big show about his commitment to winning.

Of course, a huge reason Houston lost to the Warriors: spending cuts.

Fertitta insisted the luxury tax had nothing to do with the team’s 2018 offseason – a summer of moves that make sense only when assessed through a luxury-tax lens. When the Rockets completed an elaborate series of transactions – surrendering assets to trim payroll rather than upgrade players – to get under the luxury-tax line at last year’s trade deadline, Fertitta said he was surprised by the outcome and called it a fluke. Houston even put out word general manager Daryl Morey had the greenlight to pay the luxury tax this season.

In reality…

Jabari Young of CNBC:

According to league sources who spoke to CNBC, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is seeking to shed additional salary off the team’s nearly $140 million payroll hoping to avoid a luxury tax.

The Rockets shouldn’t have too hard of a time dodging the luxury tax. Morey is good at this by now.

Houston will almost certainly trade Nene, whose contract the NBA rendered an impediment. Clint Capela is on the block. Full-season minimum-salary players like Gerald Green, Thabo Sefolosha, Tyson Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein could be traded then replaced by players on partial-season minimum salary contracts.

But if trading players to lower payroll, the Rockets will burn assets that could have instead been used to upgrade the roster. This in a year James Harden and Russell Westbrook are still All-Stars.

If that’s Fertitta’s priority, he earned the right when buying the team. A large majority of owners won’t pay the luxury tax this season. The Rockets have been especially harmed by lost revenue from China in the aftermath of Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms).

But when Fertitta also bloviates so much about prioritizing winning, dodging the luxury tax during his team’s championship window makes him look like a blowhard.

Terence Davis, who entered NBA on his own terms, already putting stamp on Raptors

Terence Davis
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 3, 2020, 1:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Terence Davis was miserable.

He had just addressed 40-50 family members and friends on draft night 2019. Holding back tears, he explained he wouldn’t get picked. His mind raced. He thought about providing for his son, who was born six days earlier.

“I really became a man that night,” Davis said.

Davis also put himself in position to become a successful NBA player that night.

***

The NBA G League Elite Camp offers an opportunity for less-heralded draft prospects to work out for both NBA and minor-league teams. The top performers even get promoted to the NBA combine. Forty draft-eligible players got invited to last year’s NBA G League Elite Camp.

Davis didn’t make the cut. Snubbed from an event for players not good enough for the main event.

His agent eventually campaigned him in. When Davis arrived, his jersey didn’t even have his name on the back.

He made a name for himself, anyway. Davis played well, earned an invitation to the NBA combine then continued to team workouts. By draft night, he was 80% sure he’d get picked.

“I was supposed to be selected late first round, early second,” Davis said. “That’s what I was hearing from different teams, and my agent was hearing that as well.”

But the draft went deeper and deeper without Davis’ name being called. He said a few teams offered to draft him if he’d accept a two-way contract – the Timberwolves, Celtics and another team he couldn’t recall.

“I really washed them teams from my memory, honestly,” Davis said.

He doesn’t want to prove to those teams they should have valued him more?

“I want to prove to the league that I should have been selected,” Davis said.

“I’m always out to prove. That’s just how I am, how I’m wired. I’ve been underrated my whole life, the underdog.”

Born and raised in Mississippi, Davis became a high school football star. He surprised many by choosing to play basketball in college. Davis spent four years University of Mississippi, breaking out as a sophomore then growing into an All-SEC second-teamer as a senior.

So, Davis is willing to carve his own path.

That’s why he rejected getting drafted and signing a two-way deal. Davis didn’t want to give away his exclusive negotiating rights just to get paid a relatively low salary and spend time in the NBA’s minor league. He was better off as an undrafted free agent.

It’s a path more players should take. But it’s also difficult to break from the pack when every norm says players should celebrate getting drafted.

“I’m a different breed, man,” Davis said. “Honestly. I mean that in the humblest way ever. I really look at myself as a different breed.”

Still, Davis was uncertain after the draft. Even if he had more freedom as a free agent, teams just indicated their collective disinterest by not drafting him.

Soon enough, though, Nuggets president Tim Connelly called. Davis liked the Nuggets because they had no minor-league affiliate to stash him on. And Denver, Connelly said, liked Davis. Rejuvenated by Connelly’s faith in him, Davis perked up. He agreed to play for the Nuggets in summer league.

Davis quickly impressed during scrimmages in Denver. The Nuggets went to Las Vegas, and Davis led them with 22 points in their summer-league opening win over the Magic.

After the game, Davis – still wearing Denver gear – sat in the stands when his agent informed him the Raptors would sign him to an NBA contract with a fully guaranteed salary. Davis kept asking, “Is this real?”

Later that night, Davis called Nuggets summer-league coach Jordi Fernandez to express his appreciation. After he hung up, Fernandez called his wife and said, “If this job is worth it, it’s for moments like this.”

“It’s been one of the best moments in my probably NBA career,” said Fernandez, a Denver assistant. “Because I know you may think the big stories. Yeah, a big story is when a super-high draft pick or whatever, right? But to me, this is a big story, a kid that had to go in a different route. And he was all about the right things. And he makes it. Again, it makes our lives as coaches, that’s what makes it special.”

***

After finishing summer league with the Raptors, Davis joined Toronto players to work out in Los Angeles. According to Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, Davis was quite brash during pickup games. On one hand, VanVleet found it a little naïve and tried to put the youngster in his place. On the other hand, VanVleet – whose path to the NBA as undrafted player was similar to Davis’ – appreciated the confidence.

Now, VanVleet just watches and laughs when his teammate gets going.

“He’s talking to refs, and he’s talking trash to other players,” VanVleet said. “You would think he’s been around 15 years.”

Davis just looks like he belongs.

He’s already a rotation player on one of the NBA’s top teams. His 7.7 points per game are modest, but his contributions are often more subtle. Davis leads all rookies in real plus-minus (+4.32).

Here are the rookie leaders in real plus-minus (minimum: 100 minutes):

image

Davis isn’t as good as, say, Ja Morant. But this shows how well Davis fills his role.

At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Davis has the athleticism for practically any matchup. He’s a dogged defender and confident shooter. He’s making 42% of his 3-pointers on a high enough volume to spread the floor.

Davis could join a rare group of undrafted All-Rookie teamers: Yogi Ferrell, Langston Galloway, Gary Neal, Jamario Moon, Walter Herrmann, Jorge Garbajosa, Marquis Daniels, Udonis Haslem, J.R. Bremer, Chucky Atkins, Matt Maloney and Larry Stewart. Only Ferrell, Galloway, Daniels, Bremer, Stewart did it in their first professional season.

Yet, Davis got bypassed for Rising Stars.

Davis didn’t make a big stink. He brushed it off as just “another time that I don’t get selected for something.” Then, he scored 31 points in Toronto’s win over the Bulls yesterday.

What if Davis were producing like this but had the stature that comes with getting drafted?

“I would be in that Rising Stars game, no doubt,” Davis said. “No doubt. ”

He’s happy with his path, though.

A big advantage: Davis can hit free agency sooner. His contract includes an unguaranteed second season, but he’s headed toward free agency (likely restricted free agency) in 2021.

Of the 30 second-round picks last year:

  • Four rejected the required tender. Without getting paid a dime, they allow their team to retain their exclusive NBA negotiating rights.
  • Eight signed a two-way contract. They got their foot in the door to the NBA, but their salaries are relatively meager.
  • Seventeen signed a three- or four-year deal. Most of those contracts include a year or two or even three of unguaranteed minimum salary on the back end. So, if the player is performing well, his team will keep him for cheap. If he’s not performing well, he’ll get cut with no severance pay.

Only Talen Horton-Tucker, the No. 46 pick who went to the Lakers, signed a standard NBA contract for fewer than three seasons.

Horton-Tucker and Davis are earning just the rookie minimum ($898,310) this season. Seven second-rounders got between $1 million and $1.5 million. But they’re all locked up at least three seasons.

It’s easy to envision Davis earning about $5 million in his third season. The second-rounders who signed for that long will receive just $1,782,621.

Of course, that’s well down the road.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse was recently looking ahead, though not that quite far ahead. Nurse believes Davis missed Rising Stars because the guard is playing too little (16.8 minutes per game) to post eye-catching numbers. It’s the consequence of joining a good team.

“Maybe next year,” Nurse said. “Can he still do it next year?”

Of course. Rising Stars is for rookies and sophomores.

But considering how much he has already done to put himself on the map, it’s easy to forget Davis is in only his first season.