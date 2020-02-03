Report: Bucks guard Pat Connaughton to compete in dunk contest

Pat Connaughton is Sneaky Athletic.

The NBA noticed.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton has committed to invite to the NBA Slam Dunk contest at All-Star weekend in Chicago, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Aaron Gordon, Dwight Howard, Derrick Jones Jr., Connaughton so far set. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2020

Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. are also set to participate. Unless the league expands the field larger than recent years, those four are it. We won’t get a couple hyped names – Zion Williamson or Zach LaVine. But this group should still put on a good show.

Connaughton is playing a helpful role on the excellent Bucks. However people look at him, he is a heck of an athlete. He was dunking in eighth grade. He played both basketball and baseball at Notre Dame. A pitcher with a 96-mile-per-hour fastball, he got drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles in 2014. He has spoken about playing both sports professionally, believing his arm could remain strong after his overall athleticism – more helpful for the NBA – wanes. And he can sure launch a football.