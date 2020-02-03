NFL honors Kobe Bryant, crash victims with moment of silence before Super Bowl

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant’s impact went well beyond the basketball court.

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Kobe after winning the Australian Open tennis tournament this week. The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team paid tribute to Kobe before beating Costa Rica last week.

That reach included the NFL. On Sunday, before the Super Bowl kicked-off, players Chiefs and the 49ers lined up on their respective the 24-yard lines, and there was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other people who died in a helicopter crash a week ago in Southern California.

Honoring Chris Doleman, Kobe and Gianna Bryant and those who lost their lives in last week's accident. Visit https://t.co/3KkUT4RsCg to bid on signed items. Proceeds will be donated to the Mamba Sports Academy. pic.twitter.com/3xieXbfN1f — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

The announcement read was:

“The 49ers, Chiefs, and National Football League extend our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost this past week. Nine individuals whose lives were caught short in Sunday’s tragic accident, including Gianna and Kobe Bryant.”

The tribute also was for Chris Doleman, a Hall of Fame former NFL defensive end who died last week after a battle with cancer.