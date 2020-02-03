Giannis Antetokounmpo takes Suns 1-on-5 and scores (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

James Harden led the NBA in usage percentage in 2018-19. Last season, not only did he lead the league, he posted the second-highest usage percentage of all-time. His ball dominance has come to define the Rockets.

But he doesn’t lead the NBA in usage this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the top spot.

Antetokounmpo has become so good at creating scoring opportunities. Even facing five Suns defenders during the Bucks’ win yesterday, he still got to the basket and scored while drawing a foul.

The three defenders behind him might not have appeared to do much, but they prevented Antetokounmpo from using a hesitation move or as easily cutting toward the middle of the floor. That gave the two defenders in front of the star a better chance.

Yet, Antetokounmpo still made all the Suns look helpless.