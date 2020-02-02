Trae Young leaves game with right ankle sprain

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Trae Young has been playing through right ankle issues all season. He missed a game back on Halloween with an ankle sprain, then a couple more right after Christmas with another sprain.

Now, he’s suffered one again, in the first half Saturday night against Dallas, and he had to leave the game.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young (right ankle sprain): Will not return pic.twitter.com/1YIc3F5x8Q — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2020

Based on what Young said postgame, this doesn’t seem too serious and he should not miss extended time, but he is scheduled to be an All-Star Game starter in a week (something that means a lot to him).

Trae Young says he will get his right ankle looked at more tomorrow. "Just rolled it. Same one that I've hurt this year… We'll see." — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 2, 2020

Young is averaging 29.4 points and 9.2 assists per game for the Hawks this season.