Trae Young leaves game with right ankle sprain

Trae Young has been playing through right ankle issues all season. He missed a game back on Halloween with an ankle sprain, then a couple more right after Christmas with another sprain.
Now, he’s suffered one again, in the first half Saturday night against Dallas, and he had to leave the game.
An injury update:
Trae Young (right ankle sprain): Will not return
— Atlanta Hawks
Based on what Young said postgame, this doesn’t seem too serious and he should not miss extended time, but he is scheduled to be an All-Star Game starter in a week (something that means a lot to him).
Trae Young says he will get his right ankle looked at more tomorrow.
"Just rolled it. Same one that I've hurt this year… We'll see."
— Sarah K. Spencer
Young is averaging 29.4 points and 9.2 assists per game for the Hawks this season.