Getty Images

Trae Young leaves game with right ankle sprain

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Trae Young has been playing through right ankle issues all season. He missed a game back on Halloween with an ankle sprain, then a couple more right after Christmas with another sprain.

Now, he’s suffered one again, in the first half Saturday night against Dallas, and he had to leave the game.

Based on what Young said postgame, this doesn’t seem too serious and he should not miss extended time, but he is scheduled to be an All-Star Game starter in a week (something that means a lot to him).

Young is averaging 29.4 points and 9.2 assists per game for the Hawks this season.