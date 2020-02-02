Pacers’ T.J. Warren taken to hospital for evaluation after head injury

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Just two minutes into the third quarter against the Knicks Saturday, Indiana’s T.J. Warren drove the lane, got up a shot, but then went to the ground in a tangled mess of players, including Domantas Sabonis. Warren stayed on the ground holding his head while the play continued on the other end of the court. Warren left the game.

A few minutes later, the Pacers announced Warren was done for the night.

Injury update: T.J. Warren has a head injury and will not return to tonight's game. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 2, 2020

After the game, Pacers coach Nate McMillan said that Warren was taken to the hospital for observation.

T.J. Warren (head injury) is being evaluated at an Indy hospital, Nate McMillan says. The belief is that he hit his head on the court. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 2, 2020

We have no update beyond that, nor do we know if Warren has been entered in the league’s concussion protocol.

Warren came over to the Pacers from the Suns and has had a quality season as a starter at the three, averaging 18.4 points per game. Warren being out likely means more run for Justin Holiday and Doug McDermott.

The Knicks defeated an ice-cold Pacers team 92-85 on the night.