Kyrie Irving out at least one week after MRI confirms sprained knee

Considering how it looked when Kyrie Irving went down, this is good news.

Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving will miss at least one week after an MRI Sunday confirmed he suffered a sprained MCL when he got tangled up with Bradley Beal and went down on Saturday night.

MEDICAL UPDATE: An MRI performed this morning on Kyrie Irving’s right knee confirmed last night’s diagnosis of a medial ligament sprain. Irving will be re-evaluated in one week. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 2, 2020

The injury happened midway through the fourth quarter. Irving had the ball, Beal was trying to steal it (and a foul was called), and both men fell awkwardly, with Irving’s knee twisting underneath him. Irving stayed on the ground in obvious pain for a minute, shot his free throws, then went straight to the locker room not to return. After the game, Irving said X-rays were negative. Still, the MRI would tell everyone a lot more.

Irving missed 26 games earlier this season with shoulder bursitis. Irving is averaging 28.3 points and 6.5 assists per game this season for Brooklyn and remains arguably the game’s best ball handler. Still, he has had controversy and questions following him about his leadership style and how teammates have reacted to him.