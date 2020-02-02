Bulls’ point guard Kris Dunn out with right knee sprain

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chicago point guard Kris Dunn did not suit up on Sunday against the Raptors, the reason being the team announced he sprained his knee early in the game against Brooklyn last Friday.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago had the news.

According to the Bulls, Kris Dunn suffered an MCL sprain of right knee. No timeline yet off preliminary exam. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 2, 2020

He could be out a few days to a few weeks, depending upon the severity of the sprain.

Dunn has averaged 7.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, plus has played solid defense for Chicago this season.

Rather than start backup point guard Coby White, small forward Chandler Hutchinson got the start with Tomas Satoransky and Zach LaVine handling more of the ball-handling duties.

Chicago has been racked by injuries this season: Otto Porter has only played nine games due to a broken foot, plus big men Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. are currently sidelined due to injuries. Whether that should be an excuse for the lack of progress and development with the Bulls this season is another topic entirely, but injuries continue to hit this team hard.