Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo score 30, Bucks cruise past Devin Booker, Suns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Devin Booker‘s 32 points to beat the Phoenix Suns 129-108 Sunday.

Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time and has had at least 10 rebounds in 23 of those games. He fell one assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season for the second straight game.

Another near triple-double from Giannis: 30 PTS | 19 REB | 9 AST | 1 BLK | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/7pp4LubfTE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 2, 2020

Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points. The Bucks shot 49.5% and made 15 of 38 from 3-point range.

Booker has scored at least 29 points in each of the Suns’ last 11 road games.

Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 39% and made just 6 of 23 from deep. Phoenix has lost five of seven games.