Zion Williamson is a great finisher. Sure, his highlight dunks are part of that. But they don’t tell the whole story.

Williamson runs the court hard. He can use his size to create space. He gets way off the floor. His coordination is excellent. And his touch is next-level.

This play during the Pelicans’ 139-111 win over the Grizzlies on Friday was a perfect example of the full package.

Jrue Holiday threw an alley-oop behind Williamson. Merely saving the ball from going out of bounds would have been helpful. But Williamson reached back, snagged the ball once it went past the backboard, adjusted in mid-air and scored before landing.

Wow!

As I always say: Off-target lobs create the best highlights.