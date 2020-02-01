Stephen Curry out for February, to be re-evaluated for March return

Stephen Curry has been targeting March for his return.

He’s still on that track, but after an evaluation of the recovery process from his fractured left hand he will sit out all of February, the Warriors announced Saturday.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/KWkz6JXkG8 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 1, 2020

Stephen Curry has been targeting an early March return. If he does indeed return in the first week, he’ll be able play Golden State’s final 20 or so games. Notable matchups include: 3/14 @ Bucks

3/16 @ Toronto

3/21 @ MSG

4/2 @ Houston

4/9 @ LAL

4/11 @ LAC — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) February 1, 2020

Curry suffered a fractured hand back on Oct. 30 when Suns’ center Aron Baynes fell on him. Recovery required two surgeries, one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the healing process, then a second one to remove those pins once the recovery was far enough along. Both of those surgeries have taken place.

The Warriors also are expected to evaluate Klay Thompson and his torn ACL in the coming weeks. Unlike Curry, Thompson is not expected to play for the Warriors this season.