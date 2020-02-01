Report: Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Buddy Hield in 3-point contest

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Damian Lillard guaranteed victory in last year’s 3-point contest then got eliminated in the first round.

He’ll take another crack at the event this year – with Trae Young, Buddy Hield and maybe Luka Doncic and Joe Harris

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has accepted an invitation to compete in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend on Feb. 15 in Chicago, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young have accepted invitations to participate, sources said.

Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris is the defending champ, but he’s still mulling whether to accept his invitation, sources said.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has yet to commit to the event, sources said.

Young and Hield will likely cherish the time in the spotlight amid frustrating seasons.

If he doesn’t participate, Harris would be just the second defending champion in the last 20 years who didn’t compete the next year. He’d join 2012 champion Kevin Love, who was injured the following season.

Doncic (32% on 3-pointers) doesn’t have the typical resume of a 3-point contest participant. But his high volume of attempts lowers his efficiency and makes him look like a worse shooter than he really is. More importantly, he’s a highly popular star with global appeal and who will be in Chicago, anyway.

The NBA expanded the field from eight to 10 competitors last season, but that included Dirk Nowitzki, who received special commissioner placement onto the All-Star team. We’ll see how many entrants will be in this year’s contest.

Just save a spot for Davis Bertans.