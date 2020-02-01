Kyrie Irving leaves game with scary knee injury, does not return, MRI Sunday

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looks.

Midway through the fourth quarter Saturday, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving got tangled up with Bradley Beal and fell awkwardly, with Irving’s knee twisting underneath him. Irving writhed around in pain on the ground for a few minutes, shot his free throws then went straight to the locker room not to return.

UPDATE: Kyrie Irving will not return due to a right knee sprain. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 2, 2020

After the game, Irving told reporters that X-rays were negative, which likely means his ACL is fine. An MRI on Sunday will tell whether this is “just” a sprain or if there is meniscus or other damage.

Kyrie Irving says he’ll get an MRI tomorrow. #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 2, 2020

Irving already missed 26 games this season with shoulder bursitis, thrusting Spencer Dinwiddie into a much larger role (where he performed well). Irving has averaged 28.3 points and 6.5 assists per game this season for Brooklyn, as the team’s primary ball handler when healthy. He’s also had controversy swirling around him about his leadership style and how teammates have reacted to him.