Nikola Jokic, previously fined for saying ‘no homo,’ stops himself (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nikola Jokic got fined for saying “no homo” during an interview last season.

After the Nuggets’ win over the Jazz yesterday, Jokic discussed Rudy Gobert.

Jokic:

He’s amazing, at least first of all. And then he’s moving his feet well. He’s long. So – I’m not going to say. So close.

Hopefully, Jokic learned more than just not to say “no homo” during interviews.

That phrase reinforces the notion that there’s something wrong with being gay, that a straight person must strain himself to ensure he’s never mistaken for gay. The underlying message is disgusting and destructive.

The NBA has rightfully deemed that talk to be unacceptable in the workplace. Of course, the league can’t and shouldn’t police everything its employees say, even while they’re on the job. It’s far more effective to teach why anti-gay language is harmful. Hopefully, people hear that message and heed it.

Even when cameras aren’t rolling.