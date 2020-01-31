Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

All-Star Weekend – because of his excellence on that stage and its proximity to his untimely death – is the most fitting time to honor Kobe Bryant.

The NBA used his No. 24 as part of its scoring-format change for the All-Star game. And All-Star jerseys will also memorialize Bryant.

NBA release:

2020 NBA All-Star uniforms will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and their seven friends and teammates who tragically passed away in last Sunday’s helicopter accident. The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will feature Team LeBron (James) wearing the No. 2 and Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) wearing the No. 24 – Gianna and Kobe’s basketball jersey numbers, respectively. In addition, both teams will wear jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the crash, including John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

Participants in Rising Stars and All-Star Saturday Night will wear “jersey patches featuring the Nos. 2 and 24 in the center surrounded by nine stars.”

This such a nice tribute – both for Kobe and Gianna, who was a budding basketball player herself.