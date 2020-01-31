Luka Doncic
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle: Luka Doncic out at least six games

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2020, 6:24 PM EST
The Mavericks reportedly believed Luka Doncic‘s sprained ankle was similar in severity to his previous sprained ankle. That injury sidelined him four games and 12 days.

With Dallas’ schedule more compressed, Doncic will miss more games now.

Mike Peasley of ESPN Dallas:

Dallas’ upcoming schedule:

  • at Rockets tonight
  • vs. Hawks on Saturday
  • at Pacers on Monday
  • vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday
  • at Wizards on Friday Feb. 7
  • at Hornets on Saturday Feb. 8

The Mavericks have just two additional games before All-Star break:

  • vs. Jazz on Monday Feb. 10
  • vs. Kings on Wednesday Feb. 12

I wouldn’t be shocked if Doncic sits those two and gets an extended rest. Or he could play to get his feet under him then before Rising Stars and the All-Star Game.

Either way, Dallas will miss its best player for a bit.