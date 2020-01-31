Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Suns general manager James Jones (Devin Booker) and agent Mark Bartelstein (Bradley Beal) released statements of complaint after their players weren’t selected as All-Stars. Beal and Booker also spoke up for themselves. Beal’s fiancée, Kamiah Adams, even added her two cents.

It was a lot of fuss.

But it least it was over an All-Star berth, the NBA’s premier in-season honor – an achievement that can raise visibility and boost legacies.

Matisse Thybulle‘s agent, Eric Goodwin, released a statement about the 76ers rookie not getting selected for Rising Stars (which is voted on by assistant coaches).

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Matisse Thybulle’s agent Eric Goodwin submits statement to @YahooSports on behalf of client being snubbed from Rising Stars game. Notice reference to “ASSistant coaches.” pic.twitter.com/Fu7Y3HVjR1 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 31, 2020

This is obviously silly. Calling the voters “ASSistant coaches” is really leaning into the absurdity. This statement is a true work of art.

All this for Rising Stars. In Chicago. In February.

Not getting selected might have been a blessing that wasn’t even really in disguise.

Goodwin is getting mocked for this statement. But he’s extending the conversation about Thybulle and his defense. That could raise Thybulle’s profile, maybe including for All-Defense and All-Rookie. Goodwin is taking the bullets while his client gets the credit. It’s not pretty, but it is good agenting.

And for what it’s worth: Duncan Robinson, Donte DiVincenzo and Mitchell Robinson were bigger Rising Stars snubs.