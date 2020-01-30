Kobe Bryant at All-Star Game
Tom O'Connor /NBAE via Getty Images

NBA changes All-Star Game format to honor Kobe Bryant

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2020, 3:17 PM EST
Kobe Bryant was built for All-Star Games.

Perennially selected, he felt so comfortable on that stage. Fellow stars deeply admired him. And he had the talent and showmanship to rise above everyone else, winning four All-Star Game MVPs (tied with Bob Pettit for most ever).

The NBA found a fitting – and highly complex – way to honor Bryant at this year’s All-Star Game.

NBA release:

In the 69th NBA All-Star Game, Team Giannis and Team LeBron will compete to win each of the first three quarters, all of which will start with the score of 0-0 and will be 12 minutes long.  At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set.

The Final Target Score will be determined by taking the leading team’s total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points – the 24 representing Bryant’s jersey number for the final 10 seasons of his NBA career.  The teams will then play an untimed fourth quarter and the first team to reach the Final Target Score will win the NBA All-Star Game.

For instance, if the cumulative score of the first three quarters is 100-95, the Final Target Score would be set at 124 points.  To win the NBA All-Star Game, the team with 100 points would need to score 24 points in the fourth quarter before the team with 95 points scores 29 points, and vice versa.  With no minimum or maximum time on the clock in the fourth quarter, the NBA All-Star Game will end with a made basket or a made free throw.

As part of NBA All-Star 2020, more than $1 million will be contributed to Chicago community non-profit organizations through NBA Cares outreach efforts.  These efforts will culminate during the NBA All-Star Game when each team will play for a Chicago-based charity beneficiary, as selected by team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The community organization selected by the winner of each of the first three quarters will receive $100,000 a total of $300,000 donated to charity for those three quarters.  The winner of each of the first three quarters will be the team with the higher score at the end of the 12-minute quarter.

The winning team in the NBA All-Star Game (i.e., the team that reaches the Final Target Score first) will earn $200,000 for its community organization.

If the first or second quarter ends in a tie, the $100,000 charity award for that quarter will be added to the next quarter’s award.  If the third quarter ends in a tie, the $100,000 charity award for that quarter will be added to the award of the team that wins the NBA All-Star Game.

If one team wins each of the first three quarters and reaches the Final Target Score first, $500,000 will be donated to the winning team’s charity and $100,000 will be donated to the losing team’s charity.

I’d advise anyone not connected to the involved charities to ignore the alterations covering the first three quarters. The NBA can donate money however it pleases. Actually resetting the scoreboard during the game only makes this needlessly complicated and risks alienating fans who are just trying to follow the game.

Start with the fourth quarter for the significant change. Every point scored in the first three quarters counts. The winning team will be the first to score 24 more points – to honor Bryant – than the leading team had entering the fourth quarter. So, there’s no game clock in the fourth quarter.

This is a version of what The Basketball Tournament enacted, and I generally like the format. Every game has a game-winning/game-ending shot. And there’s no more intentionally fouling to extend games. That can be a real drag. Because time can’t run out, a team can always go on a run.

However, the All-Star game rarely includes intentionally fouling late, anyway. So, this exhibition probably won’t gain the biggest benefit from the change.

Just 24 points from the leader’s scorer will likely make for a quick fourth quarter, especially with All-Star pace. In an era promoting rest, that’s a feature, not a bug.

Referee Marc Davis imitates a complaining Eric Gordon (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2020, 2:22 PM EST
The Rockets have earned a reputation as the NBA’s whiniest team.

Referee Marc Davis had enough.

In Houston’s loss to the Trail Blazers last night, Davis called a technical foul on Eric Gordon, showed a still-griping Gordon how the guard sounded then yelled, “I’m done!”

Davis just earned admiration from 29 other fan bases.

Report: Magic forward Aaron Gordon to compete in dunk contest

Aaron Gordon
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
In 2016, Zach LaVine outdueled Aaron Gordon in maybe the best dunk contest ever.

Could we get rematch this year?

Oliver Maroney of the Big3:

Gordon joins Lakers center Dwight Howard and Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. as revealed participants. That leaves one opening.

Will LaVine fill it?

The Bulls guard is the highly desired choice. Everyone wants to see him and Gordon battle again. All-Star Weekend is also in Chicago, and  a local competitor could add flair to the event.

LaVine is reportedly more likely to compete in the dunk contest if an All-Star. Reserves will be announced tonight. LaVine has a chance, but I doubt he makes it. I wouldn’t have picked him.

Hopefully, Gordon’s dunk-contest participation pushes LaVine to compete, regardless. We all want LaVine to rise to that challenge.

A warning even I’ll have a tough time heeding: If LaVine participates, don’t let your expectations grow too high. Both players are older and probably not quite as athletic as they were a few years ago. LaVine hasn’t returned to the contest since winning. Aaron Gordon participated in 2017 and underwhelmed. The 2016 dunk contest was a special moment in time that likely won’t be recreated – even if the same stars of that event participate this year.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen yells at referee to, effectively, help Pacers (video)

Bulls coach Jim Boylen
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2020, 12:15 PM EST
Jim Boylen reportedly remains unpopular among Bulls players.

Why?

Because he’s so hard on them? They might not always like his demanding approach, but that’s not a deal-breaker. As Boylen reportedly once pointed out to his team, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is also tough on his players.

As a Chicago player reportedly responded: Boylen is no Popovich. Players tolerate and even embrace Popovich’s methods because he has proven he can help them succeed. Amid all his bluster, Boylen has shown little ability to develop players and win.

The latest issue came in the Bulls’ loss to the Pacers last night. Domantas Sabonis missed a putback amid contact. Then, T.J. Warren made a putback amid contact. Somewhere in the sequence, an official whistled a foul.

The possibilities:

  • No basket, Sabonis (73% this season, 72% career) attempting two free throws
  • Basket good, Warren (82% this season, 78% career) attempting one free throw

Sabonis stepped to the line.

That’s when Boylen started yelling toward referee Mitchell Ervin.

Stephen Noh of The Athletic:

My best attempt transcribing what Boylen said:

Mitch! Mitch! Mitch! Mitch! Mitch! What do you got?! Everybody’s confused! What do you have?!

It’s the wrong shooter!

Nobody knows what the f— is going on! But I do!

That’s what I need to know! That’s important! I’ve got a team I’ve got to talk to!

Charitably, Boylen knew the officials would eventually sort it out and administer the foul as called. They’re not Pac-12 football refs. Maybe Boylen was upset only with the delay, which left him coaching with incomplete information.

But the result of Boylen’s lobbying ensured Chicago faced the more disadvantageous situation.

Boylen should have saved all his ire with the officials for the final play of regulation, when Victor Oladipo seemingly got away with fouling Zach LaVine.

NBC Sports Chicago:

Elfrid Payton stands by shoving Jae Crowder: ‘Don’t disrespect the game like that’

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2020, 11:17 AM EST
Marcus Morris embarrassed himself after the Knicks’ loss to the Grizzlies last night.

But he wasn’t the only New York player to do so.

Elfrid Payton started the in-game fight after Jae Crowder stole the ball then shot a 3-pointer late. Payton pushed down Crowder following the release.

Then, Payton doubled down post-game.

SNY:

Payton:

Standing on that. I’d a did it again. Didn’t matter who took that shot. Don’t disrespect the game like that.

Let me get this straight: Shooting the ball during a basketball game is disrespecting the game, but shoving someone is not? Right.

Did Crowder disrespect the Knicks? Absolutely. They can take umbrage with that.

But spare me the holier-than-though nonsense about disrespecting the game.