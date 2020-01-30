Luka Doncic sprains ankle in practice, MRI coming Friday

The basketball gods keep walloping Dallas with injuries.

This time it is Luka Doncic, who rolled his ankle during practice Thursday, something coach Rick Carlisle told the media after practice. Carlisle did not give any details beyond that, but Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News added more, including that Doncic is not traveling with Dallas to Houston for Friday’s game.

I’m told Doncic not traveling to Houston, will get an MRI, most likely tomorrow. Extent of ankle injury not yet known. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 30, 2020

Officially being termed a right ankle sprain. Initial belief, according a source, is multiple-game absence, similar to December injury on same ankle that caused him to miss 4 games. Again, it must be stressed, MRI will tell a clearer story. https://t.co/cyoMjyAQBh — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 30, 2020

If Doncic misses time, even just a couple of weeks, it could impact a lot.

For one, he is scheduled to be a starter in the All-Star Game Feb. 16 in Chicago.

Dallas also sits tied with Houston for the five seed in the West and things are bunched up — just five games separate the two and seven seeds. Doncic — averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.5 assists a game while playing at a level that will get him MVP votes at age 20 — is the heart of Dallas’ league-best offense and if it slides back during the time he is out, the Mavs could slide back in the standings as well. Dallas went 2-2 in the four games he missed earlier this season with an ankle sprain.

The results of that MRI on Friday will have a significnt impact on the Mavericks’ season.