“It’s just strengthened what we’ve felt all year about our current group, which is we’ve become a family in a very short time. And it’s something you talk about in the NBA with your teams, but this group in particular has really grown to love each other very rapidly. And we understand the importance and the opportunity that we have this year, and this has just brought us closer together.”
Later, Vanessa Bryant — Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother — made her first public comments since the tragedy, posting on Instagram.
The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit https://t.co/e4Je5ORGC2. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit https://t.co/KsaefpUNGf
Second, of course he did it in front of Russell Westbrook. At this point, the smack-talking Westbrook may not want to ever speak around Lillard again, it just brings out the best in Dame.
Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds against the Rockets his first career triple-double, which sparked the Blazers to a 125-112 win.
James Harden returned after missing two games with a thigh bruise but his slump continued, scoring 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Russell Westbrook scored 39 points, extending his streak of games with 20+ points to 21 games.
BONUS THING TO KNOW: Victor Oladipo returned to the Pacers, hit shot to force overtime. Oladipo was back. The former All-NBA player had missed most of a year with a right quad tendon rupture, but he was back on the floor for the Pacers on Wednesday, and he was making plays. That includes hitting the three that forced overtime.
Indiana is in that tight bunch between 2-6 in the East (where 2.5 games separate five teams) and if Oladipo can get his legs under him and his form — if he can blend in with Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis — Indiana might be able to break out of that pack and do some damage in the playoffs.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden‘s return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112 on Wednesday night.
Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record.
CJ McCollum had 22 points and Trevor Ariza, playing in just his third game as a Blazer after a trade with Sacramento, matched his season high with 21. Portland led by as many as 20 points in the second half.
The crowd roared at the Moda Center and gave Lillard a standing ovation when he got his final rebound with just under a minute left.
Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points, extending his streak of games with 20-plus points to 21, and 10 rebounds. Harden, who was leading the league with 36.1 points a game this season, had 18.
Harden was questionable for the game but started after missing two games with a thigh contusion. Clint Capela missed Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz because of a right heel contusion, as did Westbrook, who was rested. With three starters missing, Eric Gordon took over and scored 50 points in the 126-117 win in Utah.
Earlier this month, the Rockets fell at home to the Blazers 117-107. Lillard had 25 points in the victory.
Lillard was the reigning Western Conference Player of Week after averaging 52.7 points and 9.3 assists last week. He set a franchise record for points when he scored 61 against Golden State.
Danuel House Jr., had a 3-pointer that gave the Rockets an early 16-8 lead, but Portland’s 8-0 run, capped by Lillard’s layup and free throw, closed the gap.
Already beset by injuries this season, Portland got a scare in the opening quarter when center Hassan Whiteside was kneed and went to the locker room. He returned to the game.
Westbrook’s pull-up jumper and driving layup gave Houston a 46-38 lead. Portland used a 12-2 run, capped by a dunk by Ariza, to take a 61-50 lead.
Portland closed the half with dunks by Ariza and Whiteside to take a 71-60 lead into the break. Lillard led all scorers with 25 points, while Westbrook had 19.
McCollum’s wide-open 3-pointer midway through the third quarter gave the Trail Blazers an 83-67 advantage. Lillard’s 3-pointer from just inside the pinwheel logo at midcourt made the lead 97-82.
Knicks, Grizzlies get into fight at end of game; Knicks fans chant “sell the team” at Dolan
The Knicks, at 13-36, found a way to hit a new low on Wednesday night.
The players didn’t just lose a game, they lost their cool. Frustrated fans made their (very reasonable) opinions heard but in a way sure to anger ownership.
It started with New York getting blown out at home by the Memphis Grizzlies 127-106 (the Griz are now 11-3 in January and improve to .500 as the eighth seed in the West). In a marathon of a season, this loss carried weight because these are both rebuilding teams, but one seems to be on a much better path.
In the final minute with the game decided, Memphis’ Jae Crowder stole a lazy pass from Julius Randle, then decided to take a corner three rather than dribble out the clock. The Knicks’ Elfrid Payton took exception to the shot, ran over and shoved Crowder to the floor. Crowder bounced back up and went at Payton, and then others jumped in and it was on (in a shove-not-hit NBA fight sense).
Payton, Crowder, and Marcus Morris were ejected. Payton can expect a suspension from the league for this — and he deserves it, this was the act of a sore loser, and after the game he was not remorseful saying he had a problem with Crowder taking that shot so he acted.
During the stoppage in play, while the officials sorted all this out, Knicks owner James Dolan got up to leave and that’s when a “sell the team” chant broke out from the frustrated fans at Madison Square Garden.
Almost had a fight break out at Madison Square Garden between Knicks and Grizzlies. Elfrid Payton shoves Jae Crowder on a 3-pointer with about 50 seconds left and Grizz up 124-106. He'll be hearing from NBA. pic.twitter.com/65kSzOHClc
Can you blame those fans? Soon the Knicks were pumping loud music in to try and drown out the chant, and Dolan reportedly told security to remove someone he could see in the lower bowl who was part of that chant (although, as you can hear from the video above, it was building-wide).
After the game, Morris — who had jumped in to defend Payton, earning his ejection as the third man in — was asked about the incident and quickly got in trouble for his comments.
"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back…he's soft, very woman-like"
Morris backed away from those comments and quickly apologized.
I apologize for using the term “female tendencies” I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments.