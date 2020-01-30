Elfid Payton, two Grizzlies players suspended; Jae Crowder, Marcus Morris fined

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Elfrid Payton wasn’t backing down from his actions.

Hope he got his $55,000 worth.

He started a scuffle near the end of the Grizzlies win over Payton’s Knicks on Wednesday night. After a Dillon Brooks three with less than a minute to go in a decided game, New York’s Julius Randle got lazy with an inbounds pass, Memphis’ Jae Crowder took it, went to the corner, and took a three. Payton ran up and shoved him to the ground, staring an incident that got himself, Crowder, and Marcus Morris all ejected. After the game, Payton said:

“Standing on that. I’d a did it again. Didn’t matter who took that shot. Don’t disrespect the game like that.”

As expected, the league came down with its punishment Thursday and Payton was suspended for one game.

Also suspended were Memphis’ Marko Guduric and Jaren Jackson Jr. for leaving the bench during the incident (the league has always been strict about that one).

One-game suspension for the following with loss of pay: 🏀 Elfrid Payton (NYK): $55,172

🏀 Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM): $47,776

🏀 Marko Guduric (MEM): $18,103 Each team will receive a 50% tax variance off the suspension amount. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 31, 2020

Crowder was fined $25,000 for “escalating” the incident.

The Knicks’ Marcus Morris was fined $35,000 for “escalating an on-court altercation… and for offensive and derogatory comments made to the media following the game.” Those comments deserved a fine.

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back…he's soft, very woman-like" – Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

Morris quickly apologized on Twitter, but he wasn’t going to get a lot of backing from his own team after that.

Statement from the New York Knicks: pic.twitter.com/gdXYFZP32b — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 31, 2020

That’s a lot of money and energy spent because a guy decided to take a three — while the clock was still running — during a professional basketball game.