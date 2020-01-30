Damian Lillard gets first career triple-double, Blazers knock off Rockets 125-112

Associated PressJan 30, 2020, 8:02 AM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden‘s return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112 on Wednesday night.

Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record.

CJ McCollum had 22 points and Trevor Ariza, playing in just his third game as a Blazer after a trade with Sacramento, matched his season high with 21. Portland led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

The crowd roared at the Moda Center and gave Lillard a standing ovation when he got his final rebound with just under a minute left.

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points, extending his streak of games with 20-plus points to 21, and 10 rebounds. Harden, who was leading the league with 36.1 points a game this season, had 18.

Harden was questionable for the game but started after missing two games with a thigh contusion. Clint Capela missed Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz because of a right heel contusion, as did Westbrook, who was rested. With three starters missing, Eric Gordon took over and scored 50 points in the 126-117 win in Utah.

Earlier this month, the Rockets fell at home to the Blazers 117-107. Lillard had 25 points in the victory.

Lillard was the reigning Western Conference Player of Week after averaging 52.7 points and 9.3 assists last week. He set a franchise record for points when he scored 61 against Golden State.

Danuel House Jr., had a 3-pointer that gave the Rockets an early 16-8 lead, but Portland’s 8-0 run, capped by Lillard’s layup and free throw, closed the gap.

Already beset by injuries this season, Portland got a scare in the opening quarter when center Hassan Whiteside was kneed and went to the locker room. He returned to the game.

Westbrook’s pull-up jumper and driving layup gave Houston a 46-38 lead. Portland used a 12-2 run, capped by a dunk by Ariza, to take a 61-50 lead.

Portland closed the half with dunks by Ariza and Whiteside to take a 71-60 lead into the break. Lillard led all scorers with 25 points, while Westbrook had 19.

McCollum’s wide-open 3-pointer midway through the third quarter gave the Trail Blazers an 83-67 advantage. Lillard’s 3-pointer from just inside the pinwheel logo at midcourt made the lead 97-82.

 

Knicks, Grizzlies get into fight at end of game; Knicks fans chant “sell the team” at Dolan

By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2020, 7:15 AM EST
The Knicks, at 13-36, found a way to hit a new low on Wednesday night.

The players didn’t just lose a game, they lost their cool. Frustrated fans made their (very reasonable) opinions heard but in a way sure to anger ownership.

It started with New York getting blown out at home by the Memphis Grizzlies 127-106 (the Griz are now 11-3 in January and improve to .500 as the eighth seed in the West). In a marathon of a season, this loss carried weight because these are both rebuilding teams, but one seems to be on a much better path.

In the final minute with the game decided, Memphis’ Jae Crowder stole a lazy pass from Julius Randle, then decided to take a corner three rather than dribble out the clock. The Knicks’ Elfrid Payton took exception to the shot, ran over and shoved Crowder to the floor. Crowder bounced back up and went at Payton, and then others jumped in and it was on (in a shove-not-hit NBA fight sense).

Payton, Crowder, and Marcus Morris were ejected. Payton can expect a suspension from the league for this — and he deserves it, this was the act of a sore loser, and after the game he was not remorseful saying he had a problem with Crowder taking that shot so he acted.

During the stoppage in play, while the officials sorted all this out, Knicks owner James Dolan got up to leave and that’s when a “sell the team” chant broke out from the frustrated fans at Madison Square Garden.

Can you blame those fans? Soon the Knicks were pumping loud music in to try and drown out the chant, and Dolan reportedly told security to remove someone he could see in the lower bowl who was part of that chant (although, as you can hear from the video above, it was building-wide).

After the game, Morris — who had jumped in to defend Payton, earning his ejection as the third man in — was asked about the incident and quickly got in trouble for his comments.

Morris backed away from those comments and quickly apologized.

Expect the league office to hand down its verdicts in the next 48 hours. New York plays next on Saturday in Indiana.

Lakers release statement: “We are devastated and have been forever changed”

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2020, 11:48 PM EST
Understandably, it has taken a couple of days for everyone associated with the Lakers to reach a point they can start to talk about the untimely death of franchise icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

First, Laker coach Frank Vogel spoke to the media.

Then Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, released a statement.

Now the Lakers’ organization has released a statement of his own.

The Lakers take the court again Friday night against Portland.

Update on investigation: Crash-warning device might not have saved Bryant helicopter

Associated PressJan 29, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant didn’t have a long-recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to the ground, but it is not clear whether it would have averted the foggy-weather crash, investigators and other experts say.

At issue is what’s known as a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, or TAWS, which would have sounded a cockpit alarm if the aircraft was in danger.

While the cause of the wreck that killed the former NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others aboard Sunday is still under investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board may again recommend that helicopters with six or more passenger seats be required to have such equipment.

The pilot in Sunday’s crash, Ara Zobayan, had been climbing out of the clouds when the chartered aircraft banked left and began a sudden and terrifying 1,200-foot (366-meter) descent that lasted nearly a minute, investigators said Tuesday. It slammed into a fog-shrouded hillside, scattering debris more than 500 feet (150 meters).

“This is a pretty steep descent at high speed,” the NTSB’s Jennifer Homendy said. “We know that this was a high-energy impact crash.”

Bryant was not the only NBA player to have flown with Zobayan in that helicopter.

The last of the victims’ bodies were recovered Tuesday, and coroner’s officials said the remains of Bryant, Zobayan and two other passengers have been identified using fingerprints.

The NTSB recommended that the Federal Aviation Administration require TAWS after a similar helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76A carrying workers to an offshore drilling ship, crashed in the Gulf of Mexico near Galveston, Texas, killing all 10 people aboard in 2004. Ten years later, the FAA mandated such systems on air ambulances but not other helicopters.

FAA officials had questioned the value of such technology on helicopters, which tend to fly close to buildings and the ground and could trigger too many false alarms that might distract the pilot.

“Certainly, TAWS could have helped to provide information to the pilot on what terrain the pilot was flying in,” Homendy said of the helicopter that was carrying Bryant.

At the same time, Homendy said it was too soon to say whether the pilot had control of the helicopter as it plummeted. And Bill English, investigator in charge of the NTSB’s Major Investigations Division, said it was not clear yet whether “TAWS and this scenario are related to each other.”

Helicopter pilot and aviation lawyer Brian Alexander said any collision warning system on aircraft going over mountainous terrain is welcome. But he said the FAA recognizes such systems sometimes do more harm if they are going off constantly and distracting the pilot.

In any case, he added, it is not clear one would have helped Bryant’s pilot if, as some aviation veterans have speculated, Zobayan had gotten disoriented in the fog.

“Another warning system screaming at you isn’t going to help,” Alexander said.

At the time of the crash, Bryant was on his way to a youth basketball tournament in which his daughter Gianna was playing. Two of her teammates also were on the helicopter with parents.

Zobayan, 50, was well-acquainted with the skies over Los Angeles and accustomed to flying Bryant and other celebrities, racking up thousands of hours ferrying passengers through one of the nation’s busiest air spaces. Friends and colleagues described him as skilled and cool-headed.

His decision to proceed in deteriorating visibility, though, led experts and fellow pilots to wonder whether pressure to get his superstar client where he wanted to go played a role in the crash.

Randy Waldman, a Los Angeles helicopter flight instructor who viewed tracking data of the flight’s path and saw a photo of the dense fog in the area at the time, said Zobayan should have turned around or landed but may have felt pressure to reach his destination, an occupational hazard often referred to as “got-to-get-there-itis” or “get-home-itis.”

“Somebody who’s a wealthy celebrity who can afford a helicopter to go places, the reason they take the helicopter is so they can get from A to B quickly with no hassle,” Waldman said. “Anybody that flies for a living there’s sort of an inherent pressure to get the job done because if too many times they go, ‘No, I don’t think I can fly, the weather’s getting bad or it’s too windy,’ … they’re going to lose their job.”

Pilot Kurt Deetz, who flew Bryant dozens of times in the chopper over a two-year period ending in 2017, said: “There was never any pressure Kobe put on any pilot to get somewhere – never, never.”

Coroner’s officials confirmed the remains of Bryant, 41; Zobayan; John Altobelli, 56; and Sarah Chester, 45. Relatives and acquaintances have identified the other victims as Gianna Bryant; Chester’s 13-year-old daughter, Payton; Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; and Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s team.

 

Vanessa Bryant comments on death of husband Kobe, daughter Gianna

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2020, 8:36 PM EST
It’s impossible to imagine the pain and sorrow Vanessa Bryant is going through with the loss of her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna. They, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

Wednesday night, she made her comments since the tragedy, posting on Instagram.

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

That was incredibly eloquent and filled with love, something not easy to be under these circumstances.

One critical part of her comments came at the end, offering people a way to help.

To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org.

To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

One other thing to do, one other lesson from all of this: Go hug the ones you love and tell them how much they matter to you. None of us do that enough.