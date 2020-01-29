Update on investigation: Crash-warning device might not have saved Bryant helicopter

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant didn’t have a long-recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to the ground, but it is not clear whether it would have averted the foggy-weather crash, investigators and other experts say.

At issue is what’s known as a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, or TAWS, which would have sounded a cockpit alarm if the aircraft was in danger.

While the cause of the wreck that killed the former NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others aboard Sunday is still under investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board may again recommend that helicopters with six or more passenger seats be required to have such equipment.

The pilot in Sunday’s crash, Ara Zobayan, had been climbing out of the clouds when the chartered aircraft banked left and began a sudden and terrifying 1,200-foot (366-meter) descent that lasted nearly a minute, investigators said Tuesday. It slammed into a fog-shrouded hillside, scattering debris more than 500 feet (150 meters).

“This is a pretty steep descent at high speed,” the NTSB’s Jennifer Homendy said. “We know that this was a high-energy impact crash.”

Bryant was not the only NBA player to have flown with Zobayan in that helicopter.

The last of the victims’ bodies were recovered Tuesday, and coroner’s officials said the remains of Bryant, Zobayan and two other passengers have been identified using fingerprints.

The NTSB recommended that the Federal Aviation Administration require TAWS after a similar helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76A carrying workers to an offshore drilling ship, crashed in the Gulf of Mexico near Galveston, Texas, killing all 10 people aboard in 2004. Ten years later, the FAA mandated such systems on air ambulances but not other helicopters.

FAA officials had questioned the value of such technology on helicopters, which tend to fly close to buildings and the ground and could trigger too many false alarms that might distract the pilot.

“Certainly, TAWS could have helped to provide information to the pilot on what terrain the pilot was flying in,” Homendy said of the helicopter that was carrying Bryant.

At the same time, Homendy said it was too soon to say whether the pilot had control of the helicopter as it plummeted. And Bill English, investigator in charge of the NTSB’s Major Investigations Division, said it was not clear yet whether “TAWS and this scenario are related to each other.”

Helicopter pilot and aviation lawyer Brian Alexander said any collision warning system on aircraft going over mountainous terrain is welcome. But he said the FAA recognizes such systems sometimes do more harm if they are going off constantly and distracting the pilot.

In any case, he added, it is not clear one would have helped Bryant’s pilot if, as some aviation veterans have speculated, Zobayan had gotten disoriented in the fog.

“Another warning system screaming at you isn’t going to help,” Alexander said.

At the time of the crash, Bryant was on his way to a youth basketball tournament in which his daughter Gianna was playing. Two of her teammates also were on the helicopter with parents.

Zobayan, 50, was well-acquainted with the skies over Los Angeles and accustomed to flying Bryant and other celebrities, racking up thousands of hours ferrying passengers through one of the nation’s busiest air spaces. Friends and colleagues described him as skilled and cool-headed.

His decision to proceed in deteriorating visibility, though, led experts and fellow pilots to wonder whether pressure to get his superstar client where he wanted to go played a role in the crash.

Randy Waldman, a Los Angeles helicopter flight instructor who viewed tracking data of the flight’s path and saw a photo of the dense fog in the area at the time, said Zobayan should have turned around or landed but may have felt pressure to reach his destination, an occupational hazard often referred to as “got-to-get-there-itis” or “get-home-itis.”

“Somebody who’s a wealthy celebrity who can afford a helicopter to go places, the reason they take the helicopter is so they can get from A to B quickly with no hassle,” Waldman said. “Anybody that flies for a living there’s sort of an inherent pressure to get the job done because if too many times they go, ‘No, I don’t think I can fly, the weather’s getting bad or it’s too windy,’ … they’re going to lose their job.”

Pilot Kurt Deetz, who flew Bryant dozens of times in the chopper over a two-year period ending in 2017, said: “There was never any pressure Kobe put on any pilot to get somewhere – never, never.”

Coroner’s officials confirmed the remains of Bryant, 41; Zobayan; John Altobelli, 56; and Sarah Chester, 45. Relatives and acquaintances have identified the other victims as Gianna Bryant; Chester’s 13-year-old daughter, Payton; Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; and Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s team.

 

Vanessa Bryant comments on death of husband Kobe, daughter Gianna

It’s impossible to imagine the pain and sorrow Vanessa Bryant is going through with the loss of her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna. They, along with seven others, died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

Wednesday night, she made her comments since the tragedy, posting on Instagram.

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

That was incredibly eloquent and filled with love, something not easy to be under these circumstances.

One critical part of her comments came at the end, offering people a way to help.

To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org.

To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

One other thing to do, one other lesson from all of this: Go hug the ones you love and tell them how much they matter to you. None of us do that enough.

Carmelo Anthony on Portland: “I feel like this is the place for me to end my career”

Carmelo Anthony ending up in Portland was a marriage of convenience. The Trail Blazers had been wrecked by injuries — specifically to Zach Collins with his dislocated shoulder — and desperately needed help at the four. Anthony, out of the NBA since early last season (the Rockets sent him home, then when they couldn’t trade ‘Melo waived him), didn’t have other options.

The marriage has thrived — so much so Anthony wants to stick around in Portland and retire.

That’s what he told Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune.

“I would love to stay,” he said. “I feel like this is the place for me to end my career. It could have happened earlier, but it didn’t. Now, where I’m at in my life and my career — this is where I want to retire.”

Anthony is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds a night for the Trail Blazers, with a decent (but slightly below average) 52.3 true shooting percentage. He’s been solid and a fit. Portland has been +2.1 points per 100 possessions with Anthony on the court this season, which speaks to a combination of his play and the frontcourt weakness of the Blazers outside him.

Most importantly for Anthony, he has found a comfort zone.

“I’m happy,” he said during an interview after Tuesday’s practice session. “I like the group a lot. When I came in, it was like a welcome-home party. I come in and it’s, ‘Thank you for coming’ from everybody.'”

Portland would like Anthony back, but can only offer 120 percent of his current veteran minimum salary. It’s unlikely there is a lot of demand for ‘Melo’s services around the league for much more than that, but Portland’s hands are tied if another team comes in over the top. Besides, Portland is already spending more than $74 million tied up in the combination of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic, so they are looking for helpful players on affordable contracts anyway.

Expect Anthony to be back with Portland next season as the future Hall of Famer looks to leave the NBA game on his own terms.

Marc Lasry says he told Michael Jordan that Bucks were focused on topping Bulls’ 72 wins

The Bucks (41-6) are on pace to win 71.5 games.

In other words, they have a chance to pass the 2015-16 Warriors (73-9) and 1995-96 Bulls (72-10) for the best regular-season record in NBA history.

Bucks owner Marc Lasry, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“When I was in Paris, I was talking to Michael about this, and I said, ‘Well, what do you think? I think we’ve got a real shot at doing what you guys have done [win 70 games]. This is a really unique team.’

“And he goes, ‘Look, my advice to you is don’t focus on beating our record, focus on winning a championship.’ And I said, ‘Wow, that’s great. Thank you for that. Just so you know, we’re going to focus on beating your record and winning a championship.’ I think we should do everything, but that’s me.”

That runs counter to the message from his general manager.

Jon Horst, via Woodyard:

“We’re not chasing wins. I do think that playoff seeding matters,” Horst told Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on this week’s episode of his SiriusXM show, “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K.”

“I think our seeding matters and we want to be intentional and careful about how we end up seedingwise, but we’re not chasing total wins,” he said.

“What we’re chasing is we want to be an NBA champion. We want to be better than we were last year. Last year we fell short of the Finals, this year we want to get to the Finals. We want to get there healthy. We want to be playing well. As I think you would tell anyone, that if you’re healthy, if you’re good enough and you catch enough breaks along the way you can win it. And that’s where we want to be positioned to hope to be able to do.”

This sounds like Lasry taking advantage of a rare opportunity to mouth off to Michael freaking Jordan while allowing his basketball operations to run the team.

Chasing 70 wins or more can be exhausting. Golden State didn’t win the championship in 2016. Though we can never know what would have happened if the Warriors relaxed more in the regular season, it’s hard to believe their pursuit of the record didn’t contribute to them blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. It just takes so much energy to win that much in the regular season then throughout the playoffs.

I doubt the Bucks have it in them. Even a small slump would eliminate Milwaukee from the 70-win chase.

Can the Bucks win the title this year? Absolutely. That should be – and likely is – their overwhelmingly predominant goal. The Bulls and Warriors didn’t win 70 games until their cores already won a championship.

But when the owner is spouting off like this, it’s at least worth watching how it affects the front office, coaching staff and roster.

Bradley Beal dunks on Brook Lopez, gets taunting tech, yells ‘I don’t care. Give me one’ (video)

Bradley Beal has far bigger problems. He’s not sweating a taunting technical foul.

I love Beal and Brook Lopez laughing together after the whistle. Give players – especially those who can dunk like that on one of the NBA’s best rim protectors – room to celebrate. Lopez, whose Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks were crushing the Wizards, doesn’t need a referee to protect him.