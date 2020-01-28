Victor Oladipo returns to Pacers Wednesday, likely off bench with minutes limit

Indiana has gone 30-17 this season and sits as the five seed in the Eastern Conference — and Wednesday they get their best player back.

Victor Oladipo — the former Most Improved Player and All-NBA team member who has been out for most of a year with a right quad tendon rupture — practiced with the Pacers on Tuesday and, as expected, will make his return to the court Wednesday night against the Bulls.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I’m going to be better than I was. It may not be tomorrow but I have no doubt.”#Ready4Action pic.twitter.com/KtdQ7kj0Eo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 28, 2020

Expect for Victor Oladipo to come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction. Pacers are hopeful that Malcolm Brogdon can clear the concussion protocol tomorrow morning. Myles Turner (illness) did not practice. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) January 28, 2020

Coach Nate McMillan would not say how he planned to use Oladipo but, considering the minutes limit, off the bench seems the most likely move. McMillan said the team would revisit the minutes and role after the All-Star break.

While Milwaukee has separated itself atop the East, the next five teams — Miami, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Indiana — are all within 2.5 games of each other and could end up in any order. If Oladipo can return close to the All-NBA form he was in prior to his injury, the Pacers become a big threat to break out of that group. If nothing else, they become a much tougher out in the postseason.