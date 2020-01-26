Watch LeBron James pass Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list

LeBron James just passed a Laker legend.
Kobe Bryant may be No. 1 in the hearts of Lakers fans, but he is now No. 4 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after LeBron James passed him with a layup with 7:23 left in the third quarter. The basket gave LeBron 33,644 points.
LeBron James gets to the bucket to move up to 3rd on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/almofNRKrg
— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020
LeBron got a massive ovation from the Philly fans for his accomplishment.
Brotherly love for @KingJames in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/88Dxl9yhQT
— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Tweeted his congratulations.
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020
LeBron now has Karl Malone (second) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ahead of him on the scoring list. Kareem was on SiriusXM NBA Radio this past week with Frank Isola and Brendan Haywood and said LeBron could pass him if he’s focused.
🔊 @KingJames is about to become the 3rd All-Time leading scorer in NBA history
The great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33 ) tells @TheFrankIsola & @bwood_33 that he has no problem if LeBron breaks his all-time record#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/JCyyKsPMFw
— SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) January 23, 2020
“I think it is up to LeBron. If he wants to do it, he’ll do it. He has the talent. He has the opportunity. So it’s just up to him as to how he wants to end his career. I certainly cannot be upset about it. The reason that they keep these records is so that we learn how we are improving. And we learn how to teach the game, taking note of the accomplishments of the great players. So, hey, it’s a natural progression. I don’t have any problem with it.”