Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson
Pelicans owner Gayle Benson’s New Orleans Saints allegedly helped Catholic church with PR amid sexual-abuse scandal

Associated PressJan 24, 2020, 11:50 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing public-relations damage control for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual-abuse crisis.

Attorneys for about two dozen men suing the church say in court filings that the 276 documents they obtained through discovery show that the NFL team, whose owner – New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson – is devoutly Catholic, aided the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.”

“Obviously, the Saints should not be in the business of assisting the Archdiocese, and the Saints’ public relations team is not in the business of managing the public relations of criminals engaged in pedophilia,” the attorneys wrote in a court filing. “The Saints realize that if the documents at issue are made public, this professional sports organization also will be smearing itself.”

Saints attorneys, in court papers, disputed any suggestion that the team helped the church cover up crimes, calling such claims “outrageous.” They further said that the emails, exchanged in 2018 and 2019, were intended to be private and should not be “fodder for the public.” The archdiocese is also fighting the release of the emails.

Ties between local church leaders and the Saints include a close friendship between New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond and Gayle Benson, who inherited the Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team when her husband, Tom Benson, died in 2018. The archbishop was at Gayle Benson’s side as she walked in the funeral procession.

Gayle Benson has given millions of dollars to Catholic institutions in the New Orleans area, and the archbishop is a regular guest of hers at games and charitable events for the church.

The Saints and Pelicans share staff, including Senior Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel.

Attorneys for the men suing the church say “multiple” Saints personnel, including Bensel, used their team email to advise church officials on “messaging” and how to soften the impact of the archdiocese’s release of a list of clergy members “credibly accused” of sexual abuse.

“The information at issue bears a relationship to these crimes because it is a continuation of the Archdiocese’s pattern and practice of concealing its crimes so that the public does not discover its criminal behavior,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote. “And the Saints joined in.”

The Associated Press, which has extensively covered clergy sexual abuse in a series of stories over the past year, filed a motion with the court supporting the release of the documents as a matter of public interest.

“This case does not involve intensely private individuals who are dragged into the spotlight,” the AP argued, “but well-known mega-institutions that collect millions of dollars from local residents to support their activities.”

A court-appointed special master is expected to hear arguments in the coming weeks on whether the communications should remain confidential.

A Saints spokeswoman Friday said team officials had no comment.

Attorneys for the Saints acknowledged in a court filing that the team assisted the archdiocese in its publishing of the credibly accused clergy list, but said that was an act of disclosure — “the opposite of concealment.”

A handful of Saints emails that emerged last year in the clergy abuse litigation included an October 2018 exchange in which Bensel asked an archdiocese spokeswoman whether there might be “a benefit to saying we support a victims right to pursue a remedy through the courts.”

“I don’t think we want to say we ‘support’ victims going to the courts,” Sarah McDonald, the archdiocese’s communications director, replied, “but we certainly encourage them to come forward.”

The fight over the emails is part of a flurry of claims filed against the archdiocese over its employment of George F. Brignac, a longtime schoolteacher and deacon who was removed from the ministry in 1988 after a 7-year-old boy accused him of fondling him at a Christmas party. That accusation followed claims that Briganc abused several other boys, including one case that led to his acquittal in 1978 on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Church officials permitted Brignac, 85, to act as a lay minister until local news accounts of his service in 2018 prompted his ouster and an apology from the archdiocese. The AP last year reported that Brignac, despite his supposed defrocking, also maintained access to schoolchildren and held leadership roles as recently as 2018 in the Knights of Columbus.

Following a new wave of publicity — in which Brignac told a reporter he had touched boys but never for “immoral purposes” — Brignac was indicted last month on a rape charge that could land him behind bars for the rest of his life. The prosecution came more than a year after a former altar boy told police that Brignac repeatedly raped him beginning in the late 1970s. Police said the abuse began when the boy was 7 and continued until he was 11.

The archdiocese, meanwhile, has settled several lawsuits against Brignac and included the former deacon in the list of more than 50 names it released in late 2018 of “credibly accused” clergy.

A lawyer for the archdiocese said earlier this month that the plaintiffs’ attorneys seeking the release of the Saints emails were engaged in a “proverbial witch hunt with respect to decades-old abuse.”

The attorney, E. Dirk Wegmann, told the special master that the plaintiffs only want the Saints emails released so they can give them to the media and “unfairly try to tar and feather the archdiocese.”

The National Football League, which was advised of the matter by plaintiffs’ attorneys because the Saints’ emails used the team’s nfl.com domain, has not commented on the case. NFL policy says everyone who is a part of the league must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL.

Full 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Jeff Green

NBA All-Star starter voting leader LeBron James vs. Jeff Green
By Dan FeldmanJan 24, 2020, 10:59 AM EST
LeBron James and Jeff Green were on opposite ends of the spectrum while Cavaliers teammates.

Now, they’re on opposite ends of 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting.

LeBron James (Western Conference frontcourt), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Eastern Conference frontcourt) and Luka Doncic (Western Conference guards) each led their categories in all three voting segments – fans, players and media. LeBron claims the overall crown with the most fan votes.

On the flip side, Green got no player votes, no media votes and just 219 fan votes. Presumably, the Jazz waiving Green last month halted his votes, but that put him last on the complete All-Star starter voting list.

The big winners were the actual All-Star starters:

But now you can see how everyone stacked up with the NBA’s formula – which sums double a player’s rank in fan voting, his rank in player voting and his rank in media voting then divides by four for a “score.” Fan vote serves as tiebreaker.

Here’s every player’s rank in each category (total votes), sorted by score:

Eastern Conference guards

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Trae Young ATL 3 (2,829,969) 3 (65) 2 (47) 1.75
Kemba Walker BOS 1 (2,309,416) 1 (115) 1 (92) 2.00
Kyrie Irving BRK 6 (2,426,946) 6 (42) 6 (2) 4.00
Derrick Rose DET 7 (1,891,732) 7 (40) 6 (2) 5.25
Kyle Lowry TOR 5 (1,199,518) 5 (44) 4 (16) 5.25
Zach LaVine CHI 7 (1,218,280) 7 (40) 6 (2) 5.75
Ben Simmons PHI 4 (824,128) 4 (59) 3 (30) 5.75
Bradley Beal WAS 2 (805,276) 2 (70) 5 (6) 6.25
Jaylen Brown BOS 13 (912,166) 13 (18) 11 (0) 9.50
Spencer Dinwiddie BRK 9 (459,419) 9 (30) 6 (2) 9.75
Fred VanVleet TOR 12 (797,196) 12 (19) 11 (0) 10.75
Devonte' Graham CHA 10 (215,893) 10 (29) 11 (0) 11.75
Goran Dragic MIA 23 (476,350) 23 (5) 11 (0) 14.00
Eric Bledsoe MIL 11 (169,665) 11 (27) 11 (0) 14.00
Malcolm Brogdon IND 14 (162,014) 14 (17) 11 (0) 15.25
Kendrick Nunn MIA 19 (179,648) 19 (8) 11 (0) 15.50
Tyler Herro MIA 23 (203,895) 23 (5) 11 (0) 16.00
Josh Richardson PHI 15 (72,691) 15 (13) 11 (0) 17.50
George Hill MIL 19 (66,433) 19 (8) 11 (0) 19.00
Evan Fournier ORL 29 (115,174) 29 (2) 10 (1) 19.75
RJ Barrett NYK 23 (58,061) 23 (5) 11 (0) 21.50
Isaiah Thomas WAS 29 (61,730) 29 (2) 11 (0) 22.00
Wesley Matthews MIL 29 (60,244) 29 (2) 11 (0) 22.50
Collin Sexton CLE 17 (41,814) 17 (10) 11 (0) 22.50
Markelle Fultz ORL 26 (48,473) 26 (4) 11 (0) 23.25
Coby White CHI 29 (43,268) 29 (2) 11 (0) 24.50
Jeremy Lamb IND 18 (33,506) 18 (9) 11 (0) 24.75
Victor Oladipo IND 29 (42,647) 29 (2) 11 (0) 25.00
Terry Rozier CHA 15 (28,719) 15 (13) 11 (0) 25.00
Jordan Clarkson CLE 62 (215,141) 62 (0) 11 (0) 25.25
Terence Davis TOR 41 (51,694) 41 (1) 11 (0) 26.50
Marcus Smart BOS 62 (117,613) 62 (0) 11 (0) 27.75
Norman Powell TOR 62 (106,020) 62 (0) 11 (0) 28.75
Furkan Korkmaz PHI 41 (41,797) 41 (1) 11 (0) 29.00
Donte DiVincenzo MIL 41 (41,070) 41 (1) 11 (0) 29.50
Caris LeVert BRK 27 (21,394) 27 (3) 11 (0) 30.00
Matisse Thybulle PHI 41 (31,116) 41 (1) 11 (0) 31.00
Joe Harris BRK 41 (28,590) 41 (1) 11 (0) 32.00
John Wall WAS 29 (19,538) 29 (2) 11 (0) 32.00
Pat Connaughton MIL 41 (25,298) 41 (1) 11 (0) 32.50
Kevin Huerter ATL 29 (18,408) 29 (2) 11 (0) 32.50
Patrick McCaw TOR 41 (22,294) 41 (1) 11 (0) 33.00
Isaac Bonga WAS 29 (17,946) 29 (2) 11 (0) 33.50
Aaron Holiday IND 22 (13,871) 22 (6) 11 (0) 34.25
Darius Garland CLE 19 (10,870) 19 (8) 11 (0) 35.00
Kyle Korver MIL 62 (39,282) 62 (0) 11 (0) 35.25
Brad Wanamaker BOS 62 (20,683) 62 (0) 11 (0) 39.25
Carsen Edwards BOS 62 (19,752) 62 (0) 11 (0) 39.75
Terrence Ross ORL 29 (7,963) 29 (2) 11 (0) 40.00
Justin Holiday IND 27 (7,744) 27 (3) 11 (0) 40.00
T.J. McConnell IND 41 (10,844) 41 (1) 11 (0) 41.00
Tomas Satoransky CHI 62 (17,980) 62 (0) 11 (0) 41.25
Matthew Dellavedova CLE 41 (10,207) 41 (1) 11 (0) 41.50
Luke Kennard DET 62 (17,282) 62 (0) 11 (0) 42.25
Dennis Smith Jr. NYK 29 (7,395) 29 (2) 11 (0) 42.50
Frank Ntilikina NYK 62 (16,613) 62 (0) 11 (0) 42.75
Matt Thomas TOR 62 (14,736) 62 (0) 11 (0) 43.25
Cam Reddish ATL 62 (14,288) 62 (0) 11 (0) 43.75
Trey Burke PHI 41 (7,553) 41 (1) 11 (0) 44.00
Romeo Langford BOS 62 (13,119) 62 (0) 11 (0) 44.75
Javonte Green BOS 62 (11,469) 62 (0) 11 (0) 45.25
Ryan Arcidiacono CHI 41 (6,513) 41 (1) 11 (0) 47.00
Dzanan Musa BRK 62 (9,309) 62 (0) 11 (0) 47.25
Kris Dunn CHI 62 (8,915) 62 (0) 11 (0) 47.75
D.J. Augustin ORL 41 (5,724) 41 (1) 11 (0) 49.50
Kevin Porter Jr. CLE 62 (7,552) 62 (0) 11 (0) 49.75
Svi Mykhailiuk DET 62 (7,529) 62 (0) 11 (0) 50.25
Garrett Temple BRK 62 (6,728) 62 (0) 11 (0) 51.25
Malik Monk CHA 62 (6,617) 62 (0) 11 (0) 51.75
Kadeem Allen NYK 41 (4,268) 41 (1) 11 (0) 52.00
Tremont Waters BOS 62 (6,215) 62 (0) 11 (0) 52.75
Elfrid Payton NYK 41 (4,180) 41 (1) 11 (0) 53.00
Dion Waiters MIA 62 (6,042) 62 (0) 11 (0) 53.25
Sterling Brown MIL 62 (5,939) 62 (0) 11 (0) 53.75
Dwayne Bacon CHA 41 (3,757) 41 (1) 11 (0) 54.00
Raul Neto PHI 62 (5,893) 62 (0) 11 (0) 54.25
Jordan McRae WAS 41 (3,582) 41 (1) 11 (0) 55.00
Langston Galloway DET 62 (5,558) 62 (0) 11 (0) 55.25
Ish Smith WAS 62 (5,436) 62 (0) 11 (0) 55.75
Denzel Valentine CHI 62 (4,879) 62 (0) 11 (0) 56.25
Tony Snell DET 62 (4,828) 62 (0) 11 (0) 56.75
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot BRK 29 (2,376) 29 (2) 11 (0) 57.00
Bruce Brown DET 62 (4,248) 62 (0) 11 (0) 57.75
Jordan Bone DET 29 (2,242) 29 (2) 11 (0) 58.00
Frank Mason MIL 62 (4,060) 62 (0) 11 (0) 58.75
Michael Carter-Williams ORL 41 (2,439) 41 (1) 11 (0) 59.50
Brandon Goodwin ATL 62 (3,701) 62 (0) 11 (0) 59.75
Reggie Bullock NYK 62 (3,210) 62 (0) 11 (0) 60.75
David Nwaba BRK 62 (3,181) 62 (0) 11 (0) 61.25
Marial Shayok PHI 41 (2,185) 41 (1) 11 (0) 61.50
Theo Pinson BRK 62 (3,058) 62 (0) 11 (0) 61.75
Allen Crabbe ATL 62 (2,877) 62 (0) 11 (0) 62.25
Allonzo Trier NYK 62 (2,863) 62 (0) 11 (0) 62.75
Charles Brown Jr. ATL 62 (2,706) 62 (0) 11 (0) 63.25
Edmond Sumner IND 62 (2,616) 62 (0) 11 (0) 63.75
Evan Turner ATL 62 (2,548) 62 (0) 11 (0) 64.25
Brandon Knight CLE 62 (2,305) 62 (0) 11 (0) 65.75
Shake Milton PHI 41 (1,496) 41 (1) 11 (0) 67.00
Shamorie Ponds TOR 62 (2,123) 62 (0) 11 (0) 67.25
Zhaire Smith PHI 62 (2,090) 62 (0) 11 (0) 67.75
Kobi Simmons CHA 41 (1,188) 41 (1) 11 (0) 68.00
Reggie Jackson DET 62 (2,077) 62 (0) 11 (0) 68.25
Garrison Mathews WAS 62 (1,999) 62 (0) 11 (0) 68.75
Shaquille Harrison CHI 62 (1,955) 62 (0) 11 (0) 69.25
Tim Frazier DET 41 (1,109) 41 (1) 11 (0) 69.50
Adam Mokoka CHI 62 (1,896) 62 (0) 11 (0) 69.75
Khyri Thomas DET 62 (1,837) 62 (0) 11 (0) 70.25
Damyean Dotson NYK 62 (1,823) 62 (0) 11 (0) 70.75
Max Strus CHI 62 (1,583) 62 (0) 11 (0) 71.25
Daryl Macon MIA 62 (1,545) 62 (0) 11 (0) 71.75
Naz Mitrou-Long IND 62 (1,236) 62 (0) 11 (0) 72.75
C.J. Miles WAS 62 (1,150) 62 (0) 11 (0) 73.75
Wayne Ellington NYK 62 (1,131) 62 (0) 11 (0) 74.25
Josh Magette ORL 62 (912) 62 (0) 11 (0) 75.25
Melvin Frazier Jr. ORL 62 (513) 62 (0) 11 (0) 75.75
Justin Robinson WAS 62 (477) 62 (0) 11 (0) 76.25
Chris Chiozza WAS 62 (271) 62 (0) 11 (0) 76.75

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 1 (5,902,286) 1 (258) 1 (100) 1.00
Joel Embiid PHI 2 (3,110,185) 2 (125) 2 (81) 2.50
Pascal Siakam TOR 3 (3,293,494) 3 (106) 4 (50) 2.75
Jimmy Butler MIA 6 (2,784,717) 6 (81) 3 (66) 4.25
Jayson Tatum BOS 5 (2,177,910) 5 (89) 7 (0) 5.50
Bam Adebayo MIA 4 (718,240) 4 (91) 5 (2) 5.75
Domantas Sabonis IND 7 (564,027) 7 (40) 6 (1) 7.25
Andre Drummond DET 8 (428,418) 8 (30) 7 (0) 8.75
Tacko Fall BOS 21 (947,378) 21 (7) 7 (0) 10.00
Khris Middleton MIL 11 (349,404) 11 (16) 7 (0) 10.00
Kevin Love CLE 10 (308,767) 10 (17) 7 (0) 10.75
Tobias Harris PHI 9 (262,697) 9 (19) 7 (0) 11.50
Gordon Hayward BOS 22 (516,703) 22 (6) 7 (0) 11.75
Vince Carter ATL 22 (298,640) 22 (6) 7 (0) 14.25
Nikola Vucevic ORL 17 (169,804) 17 (11) 7 (0) 16.00
Al Horford PHI 11 (108,674) 11 (16) 7 (0) 16.00
Serge Ibaka TOR 37 (342,575) 37 (3) 7 (0) 17.00
Kevin Durant BRK 27 (233,468) 27 (5) 7 (0) 17.00
Brook Lopez MIL 19 (134,813) 19 (9) 7 (0) 17.00
Jarrett Allen BRK 16 (80,259) 16 (13) 7 (0) 19.75
Marc Gasol TOR 37 (201,196) 37 (3) 7 (0) 20.00
Enes Kanter BOS 30 (130,808) 30 (4) 7 (0) 20.25
Aaron Gordon ORL 27 (94,322) 27 (5) 7 (0) 20.50
Blake Griffin DET 44 (239,510) 44 (2) 7 (0) 20.75
Lauri Markkanen CHI 30 (92,748) 30 (4) 7 (0) 21.75
Thanasis Antetokounmpo MIL 22 (79,490) 22 (6) 7 (0) 21.75
OG Anunoby TOR 44 (185,087) 44 (2) 7 (0) 22.25
Davis Bertans WAS 30 (89,887) 30 (4) 7 (0) 22.75
DeAndre Jordan BRK 17 (68,857) 17 (11) 7 (0) 23.00
T.J. Warren IND 13 (62,591) 13 (15) 7 (0) 23.00
Myles Turner IND 13 (60,724) 13 (15) 7 (0) 23.50
Rui Hachimura WAS 30 (68,954) 30 (4) 7 (0) 25.75
Marcus Morris Sr. NYK 37 (69,691) 37 (3) 7 (0) 27.00
Tristan Thompson CLE 15 (41,019) 15 (14) 7 (0) 27.00
Chris Boucher TOR 44 (79,394) 44 (2) 7 (0) 27.75
Cedi Osman CLE 22 (45,625) 22 (6) 7 (0) 27.75
John Collins ATL 44 (72,873) 44 (2) 7 (0) 28.25
Julius Randle NYK 57 (90,202) 57 (1) 7 (0) 29.00
Wendell Carter Jr. CHI 22 (28,025) 22 (6) 7 (0) 29.25
Duncan Robinson MIA 44 (63,996) 44 (2) 7 (0) 30.25
Ersan Ilyasova MIL 44 (45,078) 44 (2) 7 (0) 33.75
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson TOR 57 (59,448) 57 (1) 7 (0) 35.00
Derrick Jones Jr. MIA 57 (53,407) 57 (1) 7 (0) 36.00
Jabari Parker ATL 37 (21,591) 37 (3) 7 (0) 36.00
Mo Bamba ORL 27 (18,725) 27 (5) 7 (0) 36.00
Taurean Prince BRK 19 (14,523) 19 (9) 7 (0) 36.50
Grant Williams BOS 44 (23,957) 44 (2) 7 (0) 36.75
Miles Bridges CHA 30 (15,987) 30 (4) 7 (0) 37.75
Justise Winslow MIA 57 (26,011) 57 (1) 7 (0) 39.00
P.J. Washington CHA 44 (20,059) 44 (2) 7 (0) 39.25
Meyers Leonard MIA 57 (22,605) 57 (1) 7 (0) 40.50
Sekou Doumbouya DET 44 (16,971) 44 (2) 7 (0) 40.75
Daniel Theis BOS 85 (57,690) 85 (0) 7 (0) 42.50
De'Andre Hunter ATL 57 (15,855) 57 (1) 7 (0) 45.00
Robin Lopez MIL 85 (26,843) 85 (0) 7 (0) 45.50
Mitchell Robinson NYK 85 (24,608) 85 (0) 7 (0) 46.50
Udonis Haslem MIA 57 (14,368) 57 (1) 7 (0) 46.50
Doug McDermott IND 44 (9,476) 44 (2) 7 (0) 48.25
Robert Williams III BOS 85 (20,945) 85 (0) 7 (0) 48.50
Thon Maker DET 57 (11,520) 57 (1) 7 (0) 48.50
Jonathan Isaac ORL 85 (20,577) 85 (0) 7 (0) 49.00
Kelly Olynyk MIA 57 (11,378) 57 (1) 7 (0) 49.50
Rodions Kurucs BRK 85 (20,050) 85 (0) 7 (0) 50.00
Larry Nance Jr. CLE 57 (11,265) 57 (1) 7 (0) 50.00
Thomas Bryant WAS 57 (10,495) 57 (1) 7 (0) 51.00
Nicolas Batum CHA 30 (6,315) 30 (4) 7 (0) 51.75
Chris Silva MIA 57 (9,399) 57 (1) 7 (0) 52.00
Markieff Morris DET 37 (6,921) 37 (3) 7 (0) 52.00
Bruno Fernando ATL 85 (15,204) 85 (0) 7 (0) 52.50
Moritz Wagner WAS 85 (13,815) 85 (0) 7 (0) 54.00
Dragan Bender MIL 57 (8,671) 57 (1) 7 (0) 54.00
Mike Scott PHI 85 (13,297) 85 (0) 7 (0) 54.50
Otto Porter Jr. CHI 57 (8,652) 57 (1) 7 (0) 54.50
Willy Hernangomez CHA 85 (11,783) 85 (0) 7 (0) 55.00
Alex Len ATL 85 (11,490) 85 (0) 7 (0) 56.00
Semi Ojeleye BOS 85 (10,911) 85 (0) 7 (0) 57.50
Christian Wood DET 57 (6,813) 57 (1) 7 (0) 57.50
Ignas Brazdeikis NYK 57 (6,086) 57 (1) 7 (0) 59.00
James Ennis III PHI 85 (9,344) 85 (0) 7 (0) 59.50
Cristiano Felicio CHI 44 (4,690) 44 (2) 7 (0) 59.75
Oshae Brissett TOR 85 (8,938) 85 (0) 7 (0) 60.00
DeAndre’ Bembry ATL 57 (5,908) 57 (1) 7 (0) 60.00
D.J. Wilson MIL 85 (8,871) 85 (0) 7 (0) 60.50
Thaddeus Young CHI 57 (5,765) 57 (1) 7 (0) 60.50
Taj Gibson NYK 37 (3,796) 37 (3) 7 (0) 61.00
Al-Farouq Aminu ORL 44 (4,136) 44 (2) 7 (0) 61.25
James Johnson MIA 57 (5,557) 57 (1) 7 (0) 61.50
Goga Bitadze IND 85 (8,378) 85 (0) 7 (0) 62.00
Daniel Gafford CHI 85 (7,168) 85 (0) 7 (0) 62.50
Troy Brown Jr. WAS 37 (3,453) 37 (3) 7 (0) 62.50
Ante Zizic CLE 85 (7,031) 85 (0) 7 (0) 63.00
Cody Zeller CHA 85 (7,022) 85 (0) 7 (0) 63.50
Norvel Pelle PHI 57 (4,338) 57 (1) 7 (0) 64.00
Kevin Knox II NYK 85 (6,456) 85 (0) 7 (0) 65.00
Nicolas Claxton BRK 44 (3,141) 44 (2) 7 (0) 65.25
Vincent Poirier BOS 85 (6,068) 85 (0) 7 (0) 66.50
Wilson Chandler BRK 57 (3,723) 57 (1) 7 (0) 66.50
Jonah Bolden PHI 57 (3,461) 57 (1) 7 (0) 67.00
Bismack Biyombo CHA 85 (5,757) 85 (0) 7 (0) 68.00
Bobby Portis NYK 85 (4,958) 85 (0) 7 (0) 69.00
Khem Birch ORL 30 (1,802) 30 (4) 7 (0) 69.25
Malcolm Miller TOR 85 (4,804) 85 (0) 7 (0) 69.50
Chandler Parsons ATL 57 (2,956) 57 (1) 7 (0) 69.50
Ian Mahinmi WAS 85 (4,507) 85 (0) 7 (0) 70.50
Damian Jones ATL 57 (2,861) 57 (1) 7 (0) 70.50
Cody Martin CHA 57 (2,571) 57 (1) 7 (0) 71.50
Kyle O'Quinn PHI 85 (3,920) 85 (0) 7 (0) 72.00
Stanley Johnson TOR 85 (3,866) 85 (0) 7 (0) 72.50
Dewan Hernandez TOR 85 (3,413) 85 (0) 7 (0) 75.00
T.J. Leaf IND 57 (1,939) 57 (1) 7 (0) 75.00
Dylan Windler CLE 85 (3,013) 85 (0) 7 (0) 76.00
Cameron Reynolds MIL 85 (2,887) 85 (0) 7 (0) 77.00
Chandler Hutchison CHI 85 (2,687) 85 (0) 7 (0) 78.00
Admiral Schofield WAS 85 (2,571) 85 (0) 7 (0) 78.50
KZ Okpala MIA 57 (1,590) 57 (1) 7 (0) 79.00
Alfonzo McKinnie CLE 85 (2,537) 85 (0) 7 (0) 79.50
Marvin Williams CHA 85 (2,146) 85 (0) 7 (0) 80.00
Dean Wade CLE 85 (1,964) 85 (0) 7 (0) 80.50
Wes Iwundu ORL 85 (1,952) 85 (0) 7 (0) 81.00
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist CHA 85 (1,942) 85 (0) 7 (0) 81.50
Amile Jefferson ORL 57 (893) 57 (1) 7 (0) 82.00
Luke Kornet CHI 85 (1,892) 85 (0) 7 (0) 82.50
Caleb Martin CHA 85 (1,761) 85 (0) 7 (0) 83.50
Alize Johnson IND 85 (1,703) 85 (0) 7 (0) 84.00
Brian Bowen II IND 85 (1,692) 85 (0) 7 (0) 84.50
Tyler Cook CLE 85 (1,686) 85 (0) 7 (0) 85.00
Louis King DET 85 (1,648) 85 (0) 7 (0) 85.50
Ivan Rabb NYK 85 (1,556) 85 (0) 7 (0) 86.50
John Henson CLE 85 (1,546) 85 (0) 7 (0) 87.00
JaKarr Sampson IND 85 (1,390) 85 (0) 7 (0) 87.50
Henry Ellenson BRK 85 (1,300) 85 (0) 7 (0) 88.00
Jalen McDaniels CHA 85 (949) 85 (0) 7 (0) 88.50
B.J. Johnson ORL 85 (892) 85 (0) 7 (0) 89.50
Robert Franks CHA 85 (746) 85 (0) 7 (0) 90.00

Western Conference guards

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
Luka Doncic DAL 1 (6,111,735) 1 (166) 1 (100) 1.00
James Harden HOU 2 (3,751,362) 2 (145) 2 (99) 2.00
Damian Lillard POR 3 (1,337,540) 3 (44) 3 (1) 3.00
Russell Westbrook HOU 5 (1,094,254) 5 (37) 4 (0) 4.75
Donovan Mitchell UTA 6 (928,911) 6 (34) 4 (0) 6.00
Devin Booker PHO 4 (811,479) 4 (39) 4 (0) 6.00
Ja Morant MEM 7 (629,473) 7 (22) 4 (0) 7.25
Chris Paul OKC 9 (446,095) 9 (18) 4 (0) 8.75
D'Angelo Russell GSW 12 (619,298) 12 (15) 4 (0) 9.00
Stephen Curry GSW 21 (1,043,882) 21 (7) 4 (0) 9.25
DeMar DeRozan SAS 12 (372,916) 12 (15) 4 (0) 10.00
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 10 (313,492) 10 (17) 4 (0) 10.00
Lou Williams LAC 12 (218,455) 12 (15) 4 (0) 12.00
Jamal Murray DEN 10 (139,889) 10 (17) 4 (0) 15.00
Ricky Rubio PHO 19 (158,862) 19 (8) 4 (0) 16.25
C.J. McCollum POR 24 (174,709) 24 (5) 4 (0) 16.50
Lonzo Ball NOP 18 (149,772) 18 (9) 4 (0) 16.50
Danny Green LAL 39 (292,145) 39 (1) 4 (0) 17.75
Patrick Beverley LAC 12 (89,215) 12 (15) 4 (0) 18.00
Alex Caruso LAL 64 (1,284,932) 64 (0) 4 (0) 19.00
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope LAL 39 (189,970) 39 (1) 4 (0) 19.25
Jrue Holiday NOP 12 (72,082) 12 (15) 4 (0) 19.50
Tim Hardaway Jr. DAL 39 (189,548) 39 (1) 4 (0) 19.75
Dennis Schroder OKC 23 (118,500) 23 (6) 4 (0) 19.75
De'Aaron Fox SAC 17 (83,601) 17 (10) 4 (0) 19.75
Bogdan Bogdanovic SAC 26 (119,092) 26 (4) 4 (0) 20.00
Mike Conley UTA 24 (75,971) 24 (5) 4 (0) 22.00
Will Barton DEN 8 (28,325) 8 (21) 4 (0) 22.50
Avery Bradley LAL 39 (119,823) 39 (1) 4 (0) 22.75
Buddy Hield SAC 26 (51,888) 26 (4) 4 (0) 23.50
Klay Thompson GSW 64 (247,424) 64 (0) 4 (0) 24.50
Patty Mills SAS 26 (36,507) 26 (4) 4 (0) 24.50
J.J. Barea DAL 29 (45,672) 29 (3) 4 (0) 24.75
Quinn Cook LAL 32 (35,051) 32 (2) 4 (0) 26.50
Rajon Rondo LAL 64 (170,892) 64 (0) 4 (0) 27.00
Alec Burks GSW 21 (21,634) 21 (7) 4 (0) 28.25
J.J. Redick NOP 39 (31,246) 39 (1) 4 (0) 29.25
Seth Curry DAL 64 (111,665) 64 (0) 4 (0) 30.50
Marco Belinelli SAS 32 (21,309) 32 (2) 4 (0) 32.00
Hamidou Diallo OKC 39 (20,475) 39 (1) 4 (0) 34.75
Damion Lee GSW 64 (32,345) 64 (0) 4 (0) 35.00
Jordan Poole GSW 32 (16,288) 32 (2) 4 (0) 35.00
Lonnie Walker IV SAS 39 (20,471) 39 (1) 4 (0) 35.25
Glenn Robinson III GSW 39 (17,370) 39 (1) 4 (0) 35.75
Dejounte Murray SAS 64 (29,113) 64 (0) 4 (0) 36.00
Delon Wright DAL 64 (27,956) 64 (0) 4 (0) 37.00
Ryan Broekhoff DAL 32 (13,521) 32 (2) 4 (0) 37.00
Ky Bowman GSW 29 (13,126) 29 (3) 4 (0) 37.25
Dillon Brooks MEM 19 (8,606) 19 (8) 4 (0) 37.25
Eric Gordon HOU 64 (27,803) 64 (0) 4 (0) 37.50
Jalen Brunson DAL 64 (26,372) 64 (0) 4 (0) 38.00
Derrick White SAS 39 (15,606) 39 (1) 4 (0) 38.25
Gary Harris DEN 64 (22,320) 64 (0) 4 (0) 38.50
Emmanuel Mudiay UTA 64 (21,546) 64 (0) 4 (0) 39.50
Terrance Ferguson OKC 64 (21,058) 64 (0) 4 (0) 40.50
Troy Daniels LAL 64 (17,101) 64 (0) 4 (0) 42.50
Austin Rivers HOU 64 (16,137) 64 (0) 4 (0) 43.50
Ben McLemore HOU 64 (15,942) 64 (0) 4 (0) 44.00
Grayson Allen MEM 32 (6,220) 32 (2) 4 (0) 44.50
Jarrett Culver MIN 39 (7,500) 39 (1) 4 (0) 44.75
Landry Shamet LAC 64 (13,258) 64 (0) 4 (0) 45.50
Nickeil Alexander-Walker NOP 29 (6,060) 29 (3) 4 (0) 45.75
Marko Guduric MEM 64 (12,018) 64 (0) 4 (0) 46.50
Bryn Forbes SAS 64 (11,709) 64 (0) 4 (0) 47.00
Jevon Carter PHO 39 (6,163) 39 (1) 4 (0) 47.25
Josh Hart NOP 64 (10,244) 64 (0) 4 (0) 47.50
Talen Horton-Tucker LAL 64 (9,933) 64 (0) 4 (0) 48.00
Jeff Teague MIN 39 (5,369) 39 (1) 4 (0) 48.75
Gerald Green HOU 64 (8,428) 64 (0) 4 (0) 49.00
Kent Bazemore POR 32 (4,383) 32 (2) 4 (0) 49.00
Andre Roberson OKC 39 (4,863) 39 (1) 4 (0) 49.25
Anfernee Simons POR 64 (7,962) 64 (0) 4 (0) 49.50
Luguentz Dort OKC 39 (4,625) 39 (1) 4 (0) 49.75
Chris Clemons HOU 64 (7,939) 64 (0) 4 (0) 50.00
Dante Exum UTA 64 (7,801) 64 (0) 4 (0) 50.50
Deonte Burton OKC 39 (4,216) 39 (1) 4 (0) 51.25
Malik Beasley DEN 64 (7,210) 64 (0) 4 (0) 51.50
Josh Okogie MIN 39 (4,137) 39 (1) 4 (0) 51.75
Monte Morris DEN 64 (6,556) 64 (0) 4 (0) 52.00
Shabazz Napier MIN 39 (3,720) 39 (1) 4 (0) 52.75
Jacob Evans GSW 64 (6,202) 64 (0) 4 (0) 53.00
Yuta Watanabe MEM 64 (6,141) 64 (0) 4 (0) 54.00
Justin Wright-Foreman UTA 39 (2,789) 39 (1) 4 (0) 55.25
Courtney Lee DAL 64 (4,504) 64 (0) 4 (0) 56.50
Derrick Walton Jr. LAC 39 (2,583) 39 (1) 4 (0) 57.75
Antonius Cleveland DAL 64 (4,094) 64 (0) 4 (0) 58.50
Rodney Hood POR 64 (3,697) 64 (0) 4 (0) 59.50
Frank Jackson NOP 39 (2,327) 39 (1) 4 (0) 59.75
Jalen Lecque PHO 64 (3,464) 64 (0) 4 (0) 60.00
De'Anthony Melton MEM 39 (2,240) 39 (1) 4 (0) 60.25
E'Twaun Moore NOP 64 (3,148) 64 (0) 4 (0) 60.50
Josh Reaves DAL 64 (2,979) 64 (0) 4 (0) 61.00
Miye Oni UTA 32 (1,851) 32 (2) 4 (0) 61.00
Yogi Ferrell SAC 39 (1,954) 39 (1) 4 (0) 61.75
Kyle Guy SAC 64 (2,757) 64 (0) 4 (0) 62.00
Jared Harper PHO 39 (1,907) 39 (1) 4 (0) 62.25
Tyler Johnson PHO 64 (2,689) 64 (0) 4 (0) 62.50
Cory Joseph SAC 64 (2,674) 64 (0) 4 (0) 63.00
Rodney McGruder LAC 64 (2,586) 64 (0) 4 (0) 63.50
PJ Dozier DEN 39 (1,652) 39 (1) 4 (0) 63.75
Nigel Williams-Goss UTA 64 (2,484) 64 (0) 4 (0) 64.50
Ty Jerome PHO 64 (2,359) 64 (0) 4 (0) 65.00
Jerome Robinson LAC 64 (2,345) 64 (0) 4 (0) 65.50
Tyus Jones MEM 64 (2,061) 64 (0) 4 (0) 67.00
Jordan McLaughlin MIN 39 (771) 39 (1) 4 (0) 67.25
Terance Mann LAC 64 (2,041) 64 (0) 4 (0) 67.50
Keldon Johnson SAS 64 (1,777) 64 (0) 4 (0) 69.50
Quinndary Weatherspoon SAS 64 (1,551) 64 (0) 4 (0) 70.50
Michael Frazier HOU 64 (1,312) 64 (0) 4 (0) 71.00
Kenrich Williams NOP 64 (983) 64 (0) 4 (0) 71.50
Justin James SAC 64 (981) 64 (0) 4 (0) 72.00
Jaylen Nowell MIN 64 (952) 64 (0) 4 (0) 72.50
John Konchar MEM 64 (774) 64 (0) 4 (0) 73.00
DaQuan Jeffries SAC 64 (737) 64 (0) 4 (0) 74.00
Josh Gray NOP 64 (678) 64 (0) 4 (0) 74.50
Treveon Graham MIN 64 (628) 64 (0) 4 (0) 75.00

Western Conference frontcourt

Player Team Fans Players Media Score
LeBron James LAL 1 (6,275,459) 1 (235) 1 (100) 1.00
Anthony Davis LAL 2 (5,813,769) 2 (181) 2 (96) 2.00
Kawhi Leonard LAC 3 (3,917,190) 3 (156) 3 (89) 3.00
Nikola Jokic DEN 4 (1,232,979) 4 (58) 4 (7) 4.50
Paul George LAC 5 (1,505,691) 5 (50) 7 (1) 5.00
Carmelo Anthony POR 7 (1,058,543) 7 (35) 8 (0) 6.75
Brandon Ingram NOP 6 (1,015,453) 6 (48) 6 (2) 7.00
Kristaps Porzingis DAL 11 (1,029,403) 11 (23) 8 (0) 8.25
Rudy Gobert UTA 9 (622,699) 9 (24) 5 (5) 9.00
Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 13 (960,600) 13 (18) 8 (0) 9.75
Bojan Bogdanovic UTA 12 (374,370) 12 (20) 8 (0) 11.50
Draymond Green GSW 18 (277,681) 18 (8) 8 (0) 13.50
Kelly Oubre Jr. PHO 16 (267,186) 16 (10) 8 (0) 13.50
Steven Adams OKC 9 (212,331) 9 (24) 8 (0) 13.75
Montrezl Harrell LAC 14 (218,090) 14 (16) 8 (0) 14.50
LaMarcus Aldridge SAS 8 (162,470) 8 (25) 8 (0) 16.00
Danilo Gallinari OKC 17 (199,399) 17 (9) 8 (0) 16.25
Clint Capela HOU 21 (170,318) 21 (7) 8 (0) 17.75
Andrew Wiggins MIN 35 (246,604) 35 (4) 8 (0) 18.75
Kyle Kuzma LAL 44 (505,901) 44 (2) 8 (0) 19.00
Joe Ingles UTA 24 (169,313) 24 (6) 8 (0) 19.00
Jonas Valanciunas MEM 18 (103,574) 18 (8) 8 (0) 21.00
Dwight Howard LAL 61 (948,368) 61 (1) 8 (0) 22.25
Eric Paschall GSW 21 (84,982) 21 (7) 8 (0) 23.25
Aron Baynes PHO 24 (85,452) 24 (6) 8 (0) 23.50
Deandre Ayton PHO 18 (65,812) 18 (8) 8 (0) 23.50
Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 14 (60,236) 14 (16) 8 (0) 23.50
Boban Marjanovic DAL 44 (165,510) 44 (2) 8 (0) 24.50
Dwight Powell DAL 44 (156,275) 44 (2) 8 (0) 25.50
Kostas Antetokounmpo LAL 24 (63,400) 24 (6) 8 (0) 25.50
JaVale McGee LAL 61 (226,862) 61 (1) 8 (0) 25.75
Zion Williamson NOP 44 (137,937) 44 (2) 8 (0) 26.00
Nemanja Bjelica SAC 29 (59,189) 29 (5) 8 (0) 27.75
Nerlens Noel OKC 29 (38,571) 29 (5) 8 (0) 29.75
P.J. Tucker HOU 37 (47,466) 37 (3) 8 (0) 30.75
Hassan Whiteside POR 61 (95,933) 61 (1) 8 (0) 32.25
Willie Cauley-Stein GSW 37 (34,695) 37 (3) 8 (0) 32.75
Royce O'Neale UTA 44 (43,390) 44 (2) 8 (0) 33.00
Ivica Zubac LAC 29 (25,499) 29 (5) 8 (0) 33.75
Jared Dudley LAL 44 (36,542) 44 (2) 8 (0) 34.00
Rudy Gay SAS 37 (30,351) 37 (3) 8 (0) 34.25
Dorian Finney-Smith DAL 85 (125,014) 85 (0) 8 (0) 36.75
Maxi Kleber DAL 85 (114,188) 85 (0) 8 (0) 37.25
Georges Niang UTA 44 (22,284) 44 (2) 8 (0) 38.50
Michael Porter Jr. DEN 61 (34,695) 61 (1) 8 (0) 38.75
Dario Saric PHO 35 (18,816) 35 (4) 8 (0) 39.25
Jakob Poeltl SAS 44 (22,045) 44 (2) 8 (0) 39.50
DeMarcus Cousins LAL 85 (83,980) 85 (0) 8 (0) 39.75
Paul Millsap DEN 61 (31,876) 61 (1) 8 (0) 39.75
Marvin Bagley III SAC 21 (14,645) 21 (7) 8 (0) 39.75
Jerami Grant DEN 44 (20,886) 44 (2) 8 (0) 40.00
Harrison Barnes SAC 24 (14,797) 24 (6) 8 (0) 40.00
Brandon Clarke MEM 29 (15,777) 29 (5) 8 (0) 40.25
Bol Bol DEN 61 (28,705) 61 (1) 8 (0) 40.75
Richaun Holmes SAC 37 (16,018) 37 (3) 8 (0) 41.25
Derrick Favors NOP 44 (18,728) 44 (2) 8 (0) 42.00
Vlatko Cancar DEN 85 (59,034) 85 (0) 8 (0) 42.25
Jaxson Hayes NOP 61 (22,264) 61 (1) 8 (0) 43.25
Marquese Chriss GSW 37 (14,276) 37 (3) 8 (0) 44.25
Alen Smailagic GSW 61 (20,558) 61 (1) 8 (0) 44.75
Jae Crowder MEM 29 (10,495) 29 (5) 8 (0) 46.25
Juancho Hernangomez DEN 61 (18,477) 61 (1) 8 (0) 46.75
Robert Covington MIN 37 (11,948) 37 (3) 8 (0) 46.75
Omari Spellman GSW 44 (13,431) 44 (2) 8 (0) 47.00
Kevon Looney GSW 85 (25,531) 85 (0) 8 (0) 47.25
Darius Bazley OKC 61 (15,876) 61 (1) 8 (0) 47.75
Tony Bradley UTA 44 (11,960) 44 (2) 8 (0) 48.00
Danuel House Jr. HOU 85 (22,620) 85 (0) 8 (0) 48.25
Abdel Nader OKC 61 (13,487) 61 (1) 8 (0) 50.75
Justin Jackson DAL 85 (18,864) 85 (0) 8 (0) 51.25
Mikal Bridges PHO 44 (9,277) 44 (2) 8 (0) 51.50
Jusuf Nurkic POR 61 (10,894) 61 (1) 8 (0) 53.75
Gorgui Dieng MIN 44 (6,579) 44 (2) 8 (0) 54.50
Andre Iguodala MEM 85 (14,883) 85 (0) 8 (0) 54.75
Cameron Johnson PHO 61 (9,273) 61 (1) 8 (0) 56.25
Nicolo Melli NOP 85 (12,255) 85 (0) 8 (0) 57.75
Tyson Chandler HOU 61 (8,305) 61 (1) 8 (0) 57.75
Isaiah Hartenstein HOU 85 (10,912) 85 (0) 8 (0) 59.25
Kyle Anderson MEM 29 (3,297) 29 (5) 8 (0) 59.25
Bruno Caboclo MEM 44 (4,219) 44 (2) 8 (0) 60.50
Mason Plumlee DEN 85 (10,049) 85 (0) 8 (0) 60.75
Ed Davis UTA 61 (6,333) 61 (1) 8 (0) 60.75
Frank Kaminsky PHO 85 (9,669) 85 (0) 8 (0) 61.25
Mike Muscala OKC 61 (6,240) 61 (1) 8 (0) 61.25
Trevor Ariza SAC 24 (2,464) 24 (6) 8 (0) 62.50
Maurice Harkless LAC 85 (9,134) 85 (0) 8 (0) 62.75
Zach Collins POR 85 (9,059) 85 (0) 8 (0) 63.25
Mario Hezonja POR 61 (4,615) 61 (1) 8 (0) 63.75
Nene HOU 85 (6,753) 85 (0) 8 (0) 64.25
Jarrell Brantley UTA 37 (2,517) 37 (3) 8 (0) 64.25
Trey Lyles SAS 85 (6,553) 85 (0) 8 (0) 65.25
Patrick Patterson LAC 85 (6,442) 85 (0) 8 (0) 65.75
JaMychal Green LAC 85 (6,399) 85 (0) 8 (0) 66.25
Isaiah Roby DAL 85 (5,736) 85 (0) 8 (0) 67.75
Torrey Craig DEN 85 (5,390) 85 (0) 8 (0) 68.25
Jahlil Okafor NOP 85 (4,681) 85 (0) 8 (0) 68.75
Harry Giles III SAC 44 (2,051) 44 (2) 8 (0) 69.00
Elie Okobo PHO 85 (4,620) 85 (0) 8 (0) 69.25
Jordan Bell MIN 61 (2,701) 61 (1) 8 (0) 69.75
Luka Samanic SAS 85 (4,230) 85 (0) 8 (0) 70.25
Skal Labissiere POR 85 (3,877) 85 (0) 8 (0) 71.25
DeMarre Carroll SAS 85 (3,836) 85 (0) 8 (0) 71.75
Chimezie Metu SAS 44 (1,548) 44 (2) 8 (0) 72.00
Nassir Little POR 85 (3,606) 85 (0) 8 (0) 72.25
Juwan Morgan UTA 61 (2,304) 61 (1) 8 (0) 72.25
Cheick Diallo PHO 85 (3,480) 85 (0) 8 (0) 72.75
Anthony Tolliver POR 85 (3,227) 85 (0) 8 (0) 73.75
Jake Layman MIN 85 (3,183) 85 (0) 8 (0) 74.25
Gary Clark HOU 85 (3,080) 85 (0) 8 (0) 74.75
Thabo Sefolosha HOU 85 (3,055) 85 (0) 8 (0) 75.25
Jarred Vanderbilt DEN 61 (1,631) 61 (1) 8 (0)