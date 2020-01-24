Full 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Jeff Green

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

LeBron James and Jeff Green were on opposite ends of the spectrum while Cavaliers teammates.

Now, they’re on opposite ends of 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting.

LeBron James (Western Conference frontcourt), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Eastern Conference frontcourt) and Luka Doncic (Western Conference guards) each led their categories in all three voting segments – fans, players and media. LeBron claims the overall crown with the most fan votes.

On the flip side, Green got no player votes, no media votes and just 219 fan votes. Presumably, the Jazz waiving Green last month halted his votes, but that put him last on the complete All-Star starter voting list.

The big winners were the actual All-Star starters:

But now you can see how everyone stacked up with the NBA’s formula – which sums double a player’s rank in fan voting, his rank in player voting and his rank in media voting then divides by four for a “score.” Fan vote serves as tiebreaker.

Here’s every player’s rank in each category (total votes), sorted by score:

Eastern Conference guards

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Western Conference guards