Full 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Jeff Green

LeBron James and Jeff Green were on opposite ends of the spectrum while Cavaliers teammates.
Now, they’re on opposite ends of 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting.
LeBron James (Western Conference frontcourt), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Eastern Conference frontcourt) and Luka Doncic (Western Conference guards) each led their categories in all three voting segments – fans, players and media. LeBron claims the overall crown with the most fan votes.
On the flip side, Green got no player votes, no media votes and just 219 fan votes. Presumably, the Jazz waiving Green last month halted his votes, but that put him last on the complete All-Star starter voting list.
The big winners were the actual All-Star starters:
But now you can see how everyone stacked up with the NBA’s formula – which sums double a player’s rank in fan voting, his rank in player voting and his rank in media voting then divides by four for a “score.” Fan vote serves as tiebreaker.
Here’s every player’s rank in each category (total votes), sorted by score:
Eastern Conference guards
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Trae Young
|ATL
|3 (2,829,969)
|3 (65)
|2 (47)
|1.75
|Kemba Walker
|BOS
|1 (2,309,416)
|1 (115)
|1 (92)
|2.00
|Kyrie Irving
|BRK
|6 (2,426,946)
|6 (42)
|6 (2)
|4.00
|Derrick Rose
|DET
|7 (1,891,732)
|7 (40)
|6 (2)
|5.25
|Kyle Lowry
|TOR
|5 (1,199,518)
|5 (44)
|4 (16)
|5.25
|Zach LaVine
|CHI
|7 (1,218,280)
|7 (40)
|6 (2)
|5.75
|Ben Simmons
|PHI
|4 (824,128)
|4 (59)
|3 (30)
|5.75
|Bradley Beal
|WAS
|2 (805,276)
|2 (70)
|5 (6)
|6.25
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|13 (912,166)
|13 (18)
|11 (0)
|9.50
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|BRK
|9 (459,419)
|9 (30)
|6 (2)
|9.75
|Fred VanVleet
|TOR
|12 (797,196)
|12 (19)
|11 (0)
|10.75
|Devonte' Graham
|CHA
|10 (215,893)
|10 (29)
|11 (0)
|11.75
|Goran Dragic
|MIA
|23 (476,350)
|23 (5)
|11 (0)
|14.00
|Eric Bledsoe
|MIL
|11 (169,665)
|11 (27)
|11 (0)
|14.00
|Malcolm Brogdon
|IND
|14 (162,014)
|14 (17)
|11 (0)
|15.25
|Kendrick Nunn
|MIA
|19 (179,648)
|19 (8)
|11 (0)
|15.50
|Tyler Herro
|MIA
|23 (203,895)
|23 (5)
|11 (0)
|16.00
|Josh Richardson
|PHI
|15 (72,691)
|15 (13)
|11 (0)
|17.50
|George Hill
|MIL
|19 (66,433)
|19 (8)
|11 (0)
|19.00
|Evan Fournier
|ORL
|29 (115,174)
|29 (2)
|10 (1)
|19.75
|RJ Barrett
|NYK
|23 (58,061)
|23 (5)
|11 (0)
|21.50
|Isaiah Thomas
|WAS
|29 (61,730)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|22.00
|Wesley Matthews
|MIL
|29 (60,244)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|22.50
|Collin Sexton
|CLE
|17 (41,814)
|17 (10)
|11 (0)
|22.50
|Markelle Fultz
|ORL
|26 (48,473)
|26 (4)
|11 (0)
|23.25
|Coby White
|CHI
|29 (43,268)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|24.50
|Jeremy Lamb
|IND
|18 (33,506)
|18 (9)
|11 (0)
|24.75
|Victor Oladipo
|IND
|29 (42,647)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|25.00
|Terry Rozier
|CHA
|15 (28,719)
|15 (13)
|11 (0)
|25.00
|Jordan Clarkson
|CLE
|62 (215,141)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|25.25
|Terence Davis
|TOR
|41 (51,694)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|26.50
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|62 (117,613)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|27.75
|Norman Powell
|TOR
|62 (106,020)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|28.75
|Furkan Korkmaz
|PHI
|41 (41,797)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|29.00
|Donte DiVincenzo
|MIL
|41 (41,070)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|29.50
|Caris LeVert
|BRK
|27 (21,394)
|27 (3)
|11 (0)
|30.00
|Matisse Thybulle
|PHI
|41 (31,116)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|31.00
|Joe Harris
|BRK
|41 (28,590)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|32.00
|John Wall
|WAS
|29 (19,538)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|32.00
|Pat Connaughton
|MIL
|41 (25,298)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|32.50
|Kevin Huerter
|ATL
|29 (18,408)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|32.50
|Patrick McCaw
|TOR
|41 (22,294)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|33.00
|Isaac Bonga
|WAS
|29 (17,946)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|33.50
|Aaron Holiday
|IND
|22 (13,871)
|22 (6)
|11 (0)
|34.25
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|19 (10,870)
|19 (8)
|11 (0)
|35.00
|Kyle Korver
|MIL
|62 (39,282)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|35.25
|Brad Wanamaker
|BOS
|62 (20,683)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|39.25
|Carsen Edwards
|BOS
|62 (19,752)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|39.75
|Terrence Ross
|ORL
|29 (7,963)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|40.00
|Justin Holiday
|IND
|27 (7,744)
|27 (3)
|11 (0)
|40.00
|T.J. McConnell
|IND
|41 (10,844)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|41.00
|Tomas Satoransky
|CHI
|62 (17,980)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|41.25
|Matthew Dellavedova
|CLE
|41 (10,207)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|41.50
|Luke Kennard
|DET
|62 (17,282)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|42.25
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|NYK
|29 (7,395)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|42.50
|Frank Ntilikina
|NYK
|62 (16,613)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|42.75
|Matt Thomas
|TOR
|62 (14,736)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|43.25
|Cam Reddish
|ATL
|62 (14,288)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|43.75
|Trey Burke
|PHI
|41 (7,553)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|44.00
|Romeo Langford
|BOS
|62 (13,119)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|44.75
|Javonte Green
|BOS
|62 (11,469)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|45.25
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|CHI
|41 (6,513)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|47.00
|Dzanan Musa
|BRK
|62 (9,309)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|47.25
|Kris Dunn
|CHI
|62 (8,915)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|47.75
|D.J. Augustin
|ORL
|41 (5,724)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|49.50
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|CLE
|62 (7,552)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|49.75
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|DET
|62 (7,529)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|50.25
|Garrett Temple
|BRK
|62 (6,728)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|51.25
|Malik Monk
|CHA
|62 (6,617)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|51.75
|Kadeem Allen
|NYK
|41 (4,268)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|52.00
|Tremont Waters
|BOS
|62 (6,215)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|52.75
|Elfrid Payton
|NYK
|41 (4,180)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|53.00
|Dion Waiters
|MIA
|62 (6,042)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|53.25
|Sterling Brown
|MIL
|62 (5,939)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|53.75
|Dwayne Bacon
|CHA
|41 (3,757)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|54.00
|Raul Neto
|PHI
|62 (5,893)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|54.25
|Jordan McRae
|WAS
|41 (3,582)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|55.00
|Langston Galloway
|DET
|62 (5,558)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|55.25
|Ish Smith
|WAS
|62 (5,436)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|55.75
|Denzel Valentine
|CHI
|62 (4,879)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|56.25
|Tony Snell
|DET
|62 (4,828)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|56.75
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|BRK
|29 (2,376)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|57.00
|Bruce Brown
|DET
|62 (4,248)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|57.75
|Jordan Bone
|DET
|29 (2,242)
|29 (2)
|11 (0)
|58.00
|Frank Mason
|MIL
|62 (4,060)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|58.75
|Michael Carter-Williams
|ORL
|41 (2,439)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|59.50
|Brandon Goodwin
|ATL
|62 (3,701)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|59.75
|Reggie Bullock
|NYK
|62 (3,210)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|60.75
|David Nwaba
|BRK
|62 (3,181)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|61.25
|Marial Shayok
|PHI
|41 (2,185)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|61.50
|Theo Pinson
|BRK
|62 (3,058)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|61.75
|Allen Crabbe
|ATL
|62 (2,877)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|62.25
|Allonzo Trier
|NYK
|62 (2,863)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|62.75
|Charles Brown Jr.
|ATL
|62 (2,706)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|63.25
|Edmond Sumner
|IND
|62 (2,616)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|63.75
|Evan Turner
|ATL
|62 (2,548)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|64.25
|Brandon Knight
|CLE
|62 (2,305)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|65.75
|Shake Milton
|PHI
|41 (1,496)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|67.00
|Shamorie Ponds
|TOR
|62 (2,123)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|67.25
|Zhaire Smith
|PHI
|62 (2,090)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|67.75
|Kobi Simmons
|CHA
|41 (1,188)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|68.00
|Reggie Jackson
|DET
|62 (2,077)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|68.25
|Garrison Mathews
|WAS
|62 (1,999)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|68.75
|Shaquille Harrison
|CHI
|62 (1,955)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|69.25
|Tim Frazier
|DET
|41 (1,109)
|41 (1)
|11 (0)
|69.50
|Adam Mokoka
|CHI
|62 (1,896)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|69.75
|Khyri Thomas
|DET
|62 (1,837)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|70.25
|Damyean Dotson
|NYK
|62 (1,823)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|70.75
|Max Strus
|CHI
|62 (1,583)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|71.25
|Daryl Macon
|MIA
|62 (1,545)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|71.75
|Naz Mitrou-Long
|IND
|62 (1,236)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|72.75
|C.J. Miles
|WAS
|62 (1,150)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|73.75
|Wayne Ellington
|NYK
|62 (1,131)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|74.25
|Josh Magette
|ORL
|62 (912)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|75.25
|Melvin Frazier Jr.
|ORL
|62 (513)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|75.75
|Justin Robinson
|WAS
|62 (477)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|76.25
|Chris Chiozza
|WAS
|62 (271)
|62 (0)
|11 (0)
|76.75
Eastern Conference frontcourt
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|1 (5,902,286)
|1 (258)
|1 (100)
|1.00
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|2 (3,110,185)
|2 (125)
|2 (81)
|2.50
|Pascal Siakam
|TOR
|3 (3,293,494)
|3 (106)
|4 (50)
|2.75
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|6 (2,784,717)
|6 (81)
|3 (66)
|4.25
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|5 (2,177,910)
|5 (89)
|7 (0)
|5.50
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|4 (718,240)
|4 (91)
|5 (2)
|5.75
|Domantas Sabonis
|IND
|7 (564,027)
|7 (40)
|6 (1)
|7.25
|Andre Drummond
|DET
|8 (428,418)
|8 (30)
|7 (0)
|8.75
|Tacko Fall
|BOS
|21 (947,378)
|21 (7)
|7 (0)
|10.00
|Khris Middleton
|MIL
|11 (349,404)
|11 (16)
|7 (0)
|10.00
|Kevin Love
|CLE
|10 (308,767)
|10 (17)
|7 (0)
|10.75
|Tobias Harris
|PHI
|9 (262,697)
|9 (19)
|7 (0)
|11.50
|Gordon Hayward
|BOS
|22 (516,703)
|22 (6)
|7 (0)
|11.75
|Vince Carter
|ATL
|22 (298,640)
|22 (6)
|7 (0)
|14.25
|Nikola Vucevic
|ORL
|17 (169,804)
|17 (11)
|7 (0)
|16.00
|Al Horford
|PHI
|11 (108,674)
|11 (16)
|7 (0)
|16.00
|Serge Ibaka
|TOR
|37 (342,575)
|37 (3)
|7 (0)
|17.00
|Kevin Durant
|BRK
|27 (233,468)
|27 (5)
|7 (0)
|17.00
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|19 (134,813)
|19 (9)
|7 (0)
|17.00
|Jarrett Allen
|BRK
|16 (80,259)
|16 (13)
|7 (0)
|19.75
|Marc Gasol
|TOR
|37 (201,196)
|37 (3)
|7 (0)
|20.00
|Enes Kanter
|BOS
|30 (130,808)
|30 (4)
|7 (0)
|20.25
|Aaron Gordon
|ORL
|27 (94,322)
|27 (5)
|7 (0)
|20.50
|Blake Griffin
|DET
|44 (239,510)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|20.75
|Lauri Markkanen
|CHI
|30 (92,748)
|30 (4)
|7 (0)
|21.75
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|22 (79,490)
|22 (6)
|7 (0)
|21.75
|OG Anunoby
|TOR
|44 (185,087)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|22.25
|Davis Bertans
|WAS
|30 (89,887)
|30 (4)
|7 (0)
|22.75
|DeAndre Jordan
|BRK
|17 (68,857)
|17 (11)
|7 (0)
|23.00
|T.J. Warren
|IND
|13 (62,591)
|13 (15)
|7 (0)
|23.00
|Myles Turner
|IND
|13 (60,724)
|13 (15)
|7 (0)
|23.50
|Rui Hachimura
|WAS
|30 (68,954)
|30 (4)
|7 (0)
|25.75
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|NYK
|37 (69,691)
|37 (3)
|7 (0)
|27.00
|Tristan Thompson
|CLE
|15 (41,019)
|15 (14)
|7 (0)
|27.00
|Chris Boucher
|TOR
|44 (79,394)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|27.75
|Cedi Osman
|CLE
|22 (45,625)
|22 (6)
|7 (0)
|27.75
|John Collins
|ATL
|44 (72,873)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|28.25
|Julius Randle
|NYK
|57 (90,202)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|29.00
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|CHI
|22 (28,025)
|22 (6)
|7 (0)
|29.25
|Duncan Robinson
|MIA
|44 (63,996)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|30.25
|Ersan Ilyasova
|MIL
|44 (45,078)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|33.75
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|TOR
|57 (59,448)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|35.00
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|MIA
|57 (53,407)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|36.00
|Jabari Parker
|ATL
|37 (21,591)
|37 (3)
|7 (0)
|36.00
|Mo Bamba
|ORL
|27 (18,725)
|27 (5)
|7 (0)
|36.00
|Taurean Prince
|BRK
|19 (14,523)
|19 (9)
|7 (0)
|36.50
|Grant Williams
|BOS
|44 (23,957)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|36.75
|Miles Bridges
|CHA
|30 (15,987)
|30 (4)
|7 (0)
|37.75
|Justise Winslow
|MIA
|57 (26,011)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|39.00
|P.J. Washington
|CHA
|44 (20,059)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|39.25
|Meyers Leonard
|MIA
|57 (22,605)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|40.50
|Sekou Doumbouya
|DET
|44 (16,971)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|40.75
|Daniel Theis
|BOS
|85 (57,690)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|42.50
|De'Andre Hunter
|ATL
|57 (15,855)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|45.00
|Robin Lopez
|MIL
|85 (26,843)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|45.50
|Mitchell Robinson
|NYK
|85 (24,608)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|46.50
|Udonis Haslem
|MIA
|57 (14,368)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|46.50
|Doug McDermott
|IND
|44 (9,476)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|48.25
|Robert Williams III
|BOS
|85 (20,945)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|48.50
|Thon Maker
|DET
|57 (11,520)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|48.50
|Jonathan Isaac
|ORL
|85 (20,577)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|49.00
|Kelly Olynyk
|MIA
|57 (11,378)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|49.50
|Rodions Kurucs
|BRK
|85 (20,050)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|50.00
|Larry Nance Jr.
|CLE
|57 (11,265)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|50.00
|Thomas Bryant
|WAS
|57 (10,495)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|51.00
|Nicolas Batum
|CHA
|30 (6,315)
|30 (4)
|7 (0)
|51.75
|Chris Silva
|MIA
|57 (9,399)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|52.00
|Markieff Morris
|DET
|37 (6,921)
|37 (3)
|7 (0)
|52.00
|Bruno Fernando
|ATL
|85 (15,204)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|52.50
|Moritz Wagner
|WAS
|85 (13,815)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|54.00
|Dragan Bender
|MIL
|57 (8,671)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|54.00
|Mike Scott
|PHI
|85 (13,297)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|54.50
|Otto Porter Jr.
|CHI
|57 (8,652)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|54.50
|Willy Hernangomez
|CHA
|85 (11,783)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|55.00
|Alex Len
|ATL
|85 (11,490)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|56.00
|Semi Ojeleye
|BOS
|85 (10,911)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|57.50
|Christian Wood
|DET
|57 (6,813)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|57.50
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|NYK
|57 (6,086)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|59.00
|James Ennis III
|PHI
|85 (9,344)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|59.50
|Cristiano Felicio
|CHI
|44 (4,690)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|59.75
|Oshae Brissett
|TOR
|85 (8,938)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|60.00
|DeAndre’ Bembry
|ATL
|57 (5,908)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|60.00
|D.J. Wilson
|MIL
|85 (8,871)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|60.50
|Thaddeus Young
|CHI
|57 (5,765)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|60.50
|Taj Gibson
|NYK
|37 (3,796)
|37 (3)
|7 (0)
|61.00
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|ORL
|44 (4,136)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|61.25
|James Johnson
|MIA
|57 (5,557)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|61.50
|Goga Bitadze
|IND
|85 (8,378)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|62.00
|Daniel Gafford
|CHI
|85 (7,168)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|62.50
|Troy Brown Jr.
|WAS
|37 (3,453)
|37 (3)
|7 (0)
|62.50
|Ante Zizic
|CLE
|85 (7,031)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|63.00
|Cody Zeller
|CHA
|85 (7,022)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|63.50
|Norvel Pelle
|PHI
|57 (4,338)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|64.00
|Kevin Knox II
|NYK
|85 (6,456)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|65.00
|Nicolas Claxton
|BRK
|44 (3,141)
|44 (2)
|7 (0)
|65.25
|Vincent Poirier
|BOS
|85 (6,068)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|66.50
|Wilson Chandler
|BRK
|57 (3,723)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|66.50
|Jonah Bolden
|PHI
|57 (3,461)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|67.00
|Bismack Biyombo
|CHA
|85 (5,757)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|68.00
|Bobby Portis
|NYK
|85 (4,958)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|69.00
|Khem Birch
|ORL
|30 (1,802)
|30 (4)
|7 (0)
|69.25
|Malcolm Miller
|TOR
|85 (4,804)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|69.50
|Chandler Parsons
|ATL
|57 (2,956)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|69.50
|Ian Mahinmi
|WAS
|85 (4,507)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|70.50
|Damian Jones
|ATL
|57 (2,861)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|70.50
|Cody Martin
|CHA
|57 (2,571)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|71.50
|Kyle O'Quinn
|PHI
|85 (3,920)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|72.00
|Stanley Johnson
|TOR
|85 (3,866)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|72.50
|Dewan Hernandez
|TOR
|85 (3,413)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|75.00
|T.J. Leaf
|IND
|57 (1,939)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|75.00
|Dylan Windler
|CLE
|85 (3,013)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|76.00
|Cameron Reynolds
|MIL
|85 (2,887)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|77.00
|Chandler Hutchison
|CHI
|85 (2,687)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|78.00
|Admiral Schofield
|WAS
|85 (2,571)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|78.50
|KZ Okpala
|MIA
|57 (1,590)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|79.00
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|CLE
|85 (2,537)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|79.50
|Marvin Williams
|CHA
|85 (2,146)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|80.00
|Dean Wade
|CLE
|85 (1,964)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|80.50
|Wes Iwundu
|ORL
|85 (1,952)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|81.00
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|CHA
|85 (1,942)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|81.50
|Amile Jefferson
|ORL
|57 (893)
|57 (1)
|7 (0)
|82.00
|Luke Kornet
|CHI
|85 (1,892)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|82.50
|Caleb Martin
|CHA
|85 (1,761)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|83.50
|Alize Johnson
|IND
|85 (1,703)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|84.00
|Brian Bowen II
|IND
|85 (1,692)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|84.50
|Tyler Cook
|CLE
|85 (1,686)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|85.00
|Louis King
|DET
|85 (1,648)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|85.50
|Ivan Rabb
|NYK
|85 (1,556)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|86.50
|John Henson
|CLE
|85 (1,546)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|87.00
|JaKarr Sampson
|IND
|85 (1,390)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|87.50
|Henry Ellenson
|BRK
|85 (1,300)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|88.00
|Jalen McDaniels
|CHA
|85 (949)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|88.50
|B.J. Johnson
|ORL
|85 (892)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|89.50
|Robert Franks
|CHA
|85 (746)
|85 (0)
|7 (0)
|90.00
Western Conference guards
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|1 (6,111,735)
|1 (166)
|1 (100)
|1.00
|James Harden
|HOU
|2 (3,751,362)
|2 (145)
|2 (99)
|2.00
|Damian Lillard
|POR
|3 (1,337,540)
|3 (44)
|3 (1)
|3.00
|Russell Westbrook
|HOU
|5 (1,094,254)
|5 (37)
|4 (0)
|4.75
|Donovan Mitchell
|UTA
|6 (928,911)
|6 (34)
|4 (0)
|6.00
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|4 (811,479)
|4 (39)
|4 (0)
|6.00
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|7 (629,473)
|7 (22)
|4 (0)
|7.25
|Chris Paul
|OKC
|9 (446,095)
|9 (18)
|4 (0)
|8.75
|D'Angelo Russell
|GSW
|12 (619,298)
|12 (15)
|4 (0)
|9.00
|Stephen Curry
|GSW
|21 (1,043,882)
|21 (7)
|4 (0)
|9.25
|DeMar DeRozan
|SAS
|12 (372,916)
|12 (15)
|4 (0)
|10.00
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|10 (313,492)
|10 (17)
|4 (0)
|10.00
|Lou Williams
|LAC
|12 (218,455)
|12 (15)
|4 (0)
|12.00
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|10 (139,889)
|10 (17)
|4 (0)
|15.00
|Ricky Rubio
|PHO
|19 (158,862)
|19 (8)
|4 (0)
|16.25
|C.J. McCollum
|POR
|24 (174,709)
|24 (5)
|4 (0)
|16.50
|Lonzo Ball
|NOP
|18 (149,772)
|18 (9)
|4 (0)
|16.50
|Danny Green
|LAL
|39 (292,145)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|17.75
|Patrick Beverley
|LAC
|12 (89,215)
|12 (15)
|4 (0)
|18.00
|Alex Caruso
|LAL
|64 (1,284,932)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|19.00
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|LAL
|39 (189,970)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|19.25
|Jrue Holiday
|NOP
|12 (72,082)
|12 (15)
|4 (0)
|19.50
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|DAL
|39 (189,548)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|19.75
|Dennis Schroder
|OKC
|23 (118,500)
|23 (6)
|4 (0)
|19.75
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|17 (83,601)
|17 (10)
|4 (0)
|19.75
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SAC
|26 (119,092)
|26 (4)
|4 (0)
|20.00
|Mike Conley
|UTA
|24 (75,971)
|24 (5)
|4 (0)
|22.00
|Will Barton
|DEN
|8 (28,325)
|8 (21)
|4 (0)
|22.50
|Avery Bradley
|LAL
|39 (119,823)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|22.75
|Buddy Hield
|SAC
|26 (51,888)
|26 (4)
|4 (0)
|23.50
|Klay Thompson
|GSW
|64 (247,424)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|24.50
|Patty Mills
|SAS
|26 (36,507)
|26 (4)
|4 (0)
|24.50
|J.J. Barea
|DAL
|29 (45,672)
|29 (3)
|4 (0)
|24.75
|Quinn Cook
|LAL
|32 (35,051)
|32 (2)
|4 (0)
|26.50
|Rajon Rondo
|LAL
|64 (170,892)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|27.00
|Alec Burks
|GSW
|21 (21,634)
|21 (7)
|4 (0)
|28.25
|J.J. Redick
|NOP
|39 (31,246)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|29.25
|Seth Curry
|DAL
|64 (111,665)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|30.50
|Marco Belinelli
|SAS
|32 (21,309)
|32 (2)
|4 (0)
|32.00
|Hamidou Diallo
|OKC
|39 (20,475)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|34.75
|Damion Lee
|GSW
|64 (32,345)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|35.00
|Jordan Poole
|GSW
|32 (16,288)
|32 (2)
|4 (0)
|35.00
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SAS
|39 (20,471)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|35.25
|Glenn Robinson III
|GSW
|39 (17,370)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|35.75
|Dejounte Murray
|SAS
|64 (29,113)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|36.00
|Delon Wright
|DAL
|64 (27,956)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|37.00
|Ryan Broekhoff
|DAL
|32 (13,521)
|32 (2)
|4 (0)
|37.00
|Ky Bowman
|GSW
|29 (13,126)
|29 (3)
|4 (0)
|37.25
|Dillon Brooks
|MEM
|19 (8,606)
|19 (8)
|4 (0)
|37.25
|Eric Gordon
|HOU
|64 (27,803)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|37.50
|Jalen Brunson
|DAL
|64 (26,372)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|38.00
|Derrick White
|SAS
|39 (15,606)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|38.25
|Gary Harris
|DEN
|64 (22,320)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|38.50
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|UTA
|64 (21,546)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|39.50
|Terrance Ferguson
|OKC
|64 (21,058)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|40.50
|Troy Daniels
|LAL
|64 (17,101)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|42.50
|Austin Rivers
|HOU
|64 (16,137)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|43.50
|Ben McLemore
|HOU
|64 (15,942)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|44.00
|Grayson Allen
|MEM
|32 (6,220)
|32 (2)
|4 (0)
|44.50
|Jarrett Culver
|MIN
|39 (7,500)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|44.75
|Landry Shamet
|LAC
|64 (13,258)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|45.50
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|NOP
|29 (6,060)
|29 (3)
|4 (0)
|45.75
|Marko Guduric
|MEM
|64 (12,018)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|46.50
|Bryn Forbes
|SAS
|64 (11,709)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|47.00
|Jevon Carter
|PHO
|39 (6,163)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|47.25
|Josh Hart
|NOP
|64 (10,244)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|47.50
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|LAL
|64 (9,933)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|48.00
|Jeff Teague
|MIN
|39 (5,369)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|48.75
|Gerald Green
|HOU
|64 (8,428)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|49.00
|Kent Bazemore
|POR
|32 (4,383)
|32 (2)
|4 (0)
|49.00
|Andre Roberson
|OKC
|39 (4,863)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|49.25
|Anfernee Simons
|POR
|64 (7,962)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|49.50
|Luguentz Dort
|OKC
|39 (4,625)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|49.75
|Chris Clemons
|HOU
|64 (7,939)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|50.00
|Dante Exum
|UTA
|64 (7,801)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|50.50
|Deonte Burton
|OKC
|39 (4,216)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|51.25
|Malik Beasley
|DEN
|64 (7,210)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|51.50
|Josh Okogie
|MIN
|39 (4,137)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|51.75
|Monte Morris
|DEN
|64 (6,556)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|52.00
|Shabazz Napier
|MIN
|39 (3,720)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|52.75
|Jacob Evans
|GSW
|64 (6,202)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|53.00
|Yuta Watanabe
|MEM
|64 (6,141)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|54.00
|Justin Wright-Foreman
|UTA
|39 (2,789)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|55.25
|Courtney Lee
|DAL
|64 (4,504)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|56.50
|Derrick Walton Jr.
|LAC
|39 (2,583)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|57.75
|Antonius Cleveland
|DAL
|64 (4,094)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|58.50
|Rodney Hood
|POR
|64 (3,697)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|59.50
|Frank Jackson
|NOP
|39 (2,327)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|59.75
|Jalen Lecque
|PHO
|64 (3,464)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|60.00
|De'Anthony Melton
|MEM
|39 (2,240)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|60.25
|E'Twaun Moore
|NOP
|64 (3,148)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|60.50
|Josh Reaves
|DAL
|64 (2,979)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|61.00
|Miye Oni
|UTA
|32 (1,851)
|32 (2)
|4 (0)
|61.00
|Yogi Ferrell
|SAC
|39 (1,954)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|61.75
|Kyle Guy
|SAC
|64 (2,757)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|62.00
|Jared Harper
|PHO
|39 (1,907)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|62.25
|Tyler Johnson
|PHO
|64 (2,689)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|62.50
|Cory Joseph
|SAC
|64 (2,674)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|63.00
|Rodney McGruder
|LAC
|64 (2,586)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|63.50
|PJ Dozier
|DEN
|39 (1,652)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|63.75
|Nigel Williams-Goss
|UTA
|64 (2,484)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|64.50
|Ty Jerome
|PHO
|64 (2,359)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|65.00
|Jerome Robinson
|LAC
|64 (2,345)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|65.50
|Tyus Jones
|MEM
|64 (2,061)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|67.00
|Jordan McLaughlin
|MIN
|39 (771)
|39 (1)
|4 (0)
|67.25
|Terance Mann
|LAC
|64 (2,041)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|67.50
|Keldon Johnson
|SAS
|64 (1,777)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|69.50
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|SAS
|64 (1,551)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|70.50
|Michael Frazier
|HOU
|64 (1,312)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|71.00
|Kenrich Williams
|NOP
|64 (983)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|71.50
|Justin James
|SAC
|64 (981)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|72.00
|Jaylen Nowell
|MIN
|64 (952)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|72.50
|John Konchar
|MEM
|64 (774)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|73.00
|DaQuan Jeffries
|SAC
|64 (737)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|74.00
|Josh Gray
|NOP
|64 (678)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|74.50
|Treveon Graham
|MIN
|64 (628)
|64 (0)
|4 (0)
|75.00
Western Conference frontcourt
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Players
|Media
|Score
|LeBron James
|LAL
|1 (6,275,459)
|1 (235)
|1 (100)
|1.00
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|2 (5,813,769)
|2 (181)
|2 (96)
|2.00
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|3 (3,917,190)
|3 (156)
|3 (89)
|3.00
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|4 (1,232,979)
|4 (58)
|4 (7)
|4.50
|Paul George
|LAC
|5 (1,505,691)
|5 (50)
|7 (1)
|5.00
|Carmelo Anthony
|POR
|7 (1,058,543)
|7 (35)
|8 (0)
|6.75
|Brandon Ingram
|NOP
|6 (1,015,453)
|6 (48)
|6 (2)
|7.00
|Kristaps Porzingis
|DAL
|11 (1,029,403)
|11 (23)
|8 (0)
|8.25
|Rudy Gobert
|UTA
|9 (622,699)
|9 (24)
|5 (5)
|9.00
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|MIN
|13 (960,600)
|13 (18)
|8 (0)
|9.75
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|UTA
|12 (374,370)
|12 (20)
|8 (0)
|11.50
|Draymond Green
|GSW
|18 (277,681)
|18 (8)
|8 (0)
|13.50
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|PHO
|16 (267,186)
|16 (10)
|8 (0)
|13.50
|Steven Adams
|OKC
|9 (212,331)
|9 (24)
|8 (0)
|13.75
|Montrezl Harrell
|LAC
|14 (218,090)
|14 (16)
|8 (0)
|14.50
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|SAS
|8 (162,470)
|8 (25)
|8 (0)
|16.00
|Danilo Gallinari
|OKC
|17 (199,399)
|17 (9)
|8 (0)
|16.25
|Clint Capela
|HOU
|21 (170,318)
|21 (7)
|8 (0)
|17.75
|Andrew Wiggins
|MIN
|35 (246,604)
|35 (4)
|8 (0)
|18.75
|Kyle Kuzma
|LAL
|44 (505,901)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|19.00
|Joe Ingles
|UTA
|24 (169,313)
|24 (6)
|8 (0)
|19.00
|Jonas Valanciunas
|MEM
|18 (103,574)
|18 (8)
|8 (0)
|21.00
|Dwight Howard
|LAL
|61 (948,368)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|22.25
|Eric Paschall
|GSW
|21 (84,982)
|21 (7)
|8 (0)
|23.25
|Aron Baynes
|PHO
|24 (85,452)
|24 (6)
|8 (0)
|23.50
|Deandre Ayton
|PHO
|18 (65,812)
|18 (8)
|8 (0)
|23.50
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|MEM
|14 (60,236)
|14 (16)
|8 (0)
|23.50
|Boban Marjanovic
|DAL
|44 (165,510)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|24.50
|Dwight Powell
|DAL
|44 (156,275)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|25.50
|Kostas Antetokounmpo
|LAL
|24 (63,400)
|24 (6)
|8 (0)
|25.50
|JaVale McGee
|LAL
|61 (226,862)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|25.75
|Zion Williamson
|NOP
|44 (137,937)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|26.00
|Nemanja Bjelica
|SAC
|29 (59,189)
|29 (5)
|8 (0)
|27.75
|Nerlens Noel
|OKC
|29 (38,571)
|29 (5)
|8 (0)
|29.75
|P.J. Tucker
|HOU
|37 (47,466)
|37 (3)
|8 (0)
|30.75
|Hassan Whiteside
|POR
|61 (95,933)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|32.25
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|GSW
|37 (34,695)
|37 (3)
|8 (0)
|32.75
|Royce O'Neale
|UTA
|44 (43,390)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|33.00
|Ivica Zubac
|LAC
|29 (25,499)
|29 (5)
|8 (0)
|33.75
|Jared Dudley
|LAL
|44 (36,542)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|34.00
|Rudy Gay
|SAS
|37 (30,351)
|37 (3)
|8 (0)
|34.25
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|DAL
|85 (125,014)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|36.75
|Maxi Kleber
|DAL
|85 (114,188)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|37.25
|Georges Niang
|UTA
|44 (22,284)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|38.50
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|61 (34,695)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|38.75
|Dario Saric
|PHO
|35 (18,816)
|35 (4)
|8 (0)
|39.25
|Jakob Poeltl
|SAS
|44 (22,045)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|39.50
|DeMarcus Cousins
|LAL
|85 (83,980)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|39.75
|Paul Millsap
|DEN
|61 (31,876)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|39.75
|Marvin Bagley III
|SAC
|21 (14,645)
|21 (7)
|8 (0)
|39.75
|Jerami Grant
|DEN
|44 (20,886)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|40.00
|Harrison Barnes
|SAC
|24 (14,797)
|24 (6)
|8 (0)
|40.00
|Brandon Clarke
|MEM
|29 (15,777)
|29 (5)
|8 (0)
|40.25
|Bol Bol
|DEN
|61 (28,705)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|40.75
|Richaun Holmes
|SAC
|37 (16,018)
|37 (3)
|8 (0)
|41.25
|Derrick Favors
|NOP
|44 (18,728)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|42.00
|Vlatko Cancar
|DEN
|85 (59,034)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|42.25
|Jaxson Hayes
|NOP
|61 (22,264)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|43.25
|Marquese Chriss
|GSW
|37 (14,276)
|37 (3)
|8 (0)
|44.25
|Alen Smailagic
|GSW
|61 (20,558)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|44.75
|Jae Crowder
|MEM
|29 (10,495)
|29 (5)
|8 (0)
|46.25
|Juancho Hernangomez
|DEN
|61 (18,477)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|46.75
|Robert Covington
|MIN
|37 (11,948)
|37 (3)
|8 (0)
|46.75
|Omari Spellman
|GSW
|44 (13,431)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|47.00
|Kevon Looney
|GSW
|85 (25,531)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|47.25
|Darius Bazley
|OKC
|61 (15,876)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|47.75
|Tony Bradley
|UTA
|44 (11,960)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|48.00
|Danuel House Jr.
|HOU
|85 (22,620)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|48.25
|Abdel Nader
|OKC
|61 (13,487)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|50.75
|Justin Jackson
|DAL
|85 (18,864)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|51.25
|Mikal Bridges
|PHO
|44 (9,277)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|51.50
|Jusuf Nurkic
|POR
|61 (10,894)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|53.75
|Gorgui Dieng
|MIN
|44 (6,579)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|54.50
|Andre Iguodala
|MEM
|85 (14,883)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|54.75
|Cameron Johnson
|PHO
|61 (9,273)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|56.25
|Nicolo Melli
|NOP
|85 (12,255)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|57.75
|Tyson Chandler
|HOU
|61 (8,305)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|57.75
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|HOU
|85 (10,912)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|59.25
|Kyle Anderson
|MEM
|29 (3,297)
|29 (5)
|8 (0)
|59.25
|Bruno Caboclo
|MEM
|44 (4,219)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|60.50
|Mason Plumlee
|DEN
|85 (10,049)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|60.75
|Ed Davis
|UTA
|61 (6,333)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|60.75
|Frank Kaminsky
|PHO
|85 (9,669)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|61.25
|Mike Muscala
|OKC
|61 (6,240)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|61.25
|Trevor Ariza
|SAC
|24 (2,464)
|24 (6)
|8 (0)
|62.50
|Maurice Harkless
|LAC
|85 (9,134)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|62.75
|Zach Collins
|POR
|85 (9,059)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|63.25
|Mario Hezonja
|POR
|61 (4,615)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|63.75
|Nene
|HOU
|85 (6,753)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|64.25
|Jarrell Brantley
|UTA
|37 (2,517)
|37 (3)
|8 (0)
|64.25
|Trey Lyles
|SAS
|85 (6,553)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|65.25
|Patrick Patterson
|LAC
|85 (6,442)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|65.75
|JaMychal Green
|LAC
|85 (6,399)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|66.25
|Isaiah Roby
|DAL
|85 (5,736)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|67.75
|Torrey Craig
|DEN
|85 (5,390)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|68.25
|Jahlil Okafor
|NOP
|85 (4,681)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|68.75
|Harry Giles III
|SAC
|44 (2,051)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|69.00
|Elie Okobo
|PHO
|85 (4,620)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|69.25
|Jordan Bell
|MIN
|61 (2,701)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|69.75
|Luka Samanic
|SAS
|85 (4,230)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|70.25
|Skal Labissiere
|POR
|85 (3,877)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|71.25
|DeMarre Carroll
|SAS
|85 (3,836)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|71.75
|Chimezie Metu
|SAS
|44 (1,548)
|44 (2)
|8 (0)
|72.00
|Nassir Little
|POR
|85 (3,606)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|72.25
|Juwan Morgan
|UTA
|61 (2,304)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|72.25
|Cheick Diallo
|PHO
|85 (3,480)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|72.75
|Anthony Tolliver
|POR
|85 (3,227)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|73.75
|Jake Layman
|MIN
|85 (3,183)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|74.25
|Gary Clark
|HOU
|85 (3,080)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|74.75
|Thabo Sefolosha
|HOU
|85 (3,055)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|75.25
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|DEN
|61 (1,631)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|75.75
|Naz Reid
|MIN
|85 (2,485)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|76.75
|Drew Eubanks
|SAS
|61 (1,538)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|76.75
|Gary Trent Jr.
|POR
|85 (2,484)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|77.25
|Solomon Hill
|MEM
|61 (1,431)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|77.25
|Keita Bates-Diop
|MIN
|85 (2,230)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|78.75
|Johnathan Motley
|LAC
|61 (1,134)
|61 (1)
|8 (0)
|79.25
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|LAC
|85 (1,948)
|85 (0)
|8 (0)
|79.75
|Justin Patton
|OKC
|85 (1,874)
|85 (0)