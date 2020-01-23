Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Preferential treatment for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard causing waves within Clippers

By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 4:52 PM EST
The 2018-19 Clippers were incredibly gritty.

The 2019-20 Clippers are incredibly gifted.

It hasn’t been the easiest adjustment.

Last year, the Clippers played hard and tough. They had one of the best-ever seasons for a team with no All-Stars, present or past. L.A. won 48 games and pushed the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. That roster created an appealing culture.

Enter Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers added those stars last summer and became an instant championship contender. That’s the primary goal – getting in that hunt.

But big-time players usually require more maintenance, and Leonard and George are no exceptions.

While with the Spurs, Leonard was reportedly envious of the star treatment other teams’ players received. Leonard’s uncle and advisor, Dennis Robertson, reportedly asked the Lakers and Clippers for illegal inducements during free agency last summer.

George has twice pushed his way off teams while still under contract. He didn’t request a trade from the Pacers, but by informing them he’d leave the next year, he essentially sealed his early exit. George made a big show of re-signing with the Thunder in 2019 then requested a trade to L.A. only one season later.

And of course, there are Leonard’s unique injury issues. He misses several games each season for what was confusingly called load management but is now dubbed injury management. That leaves his teammates to pick up the slack.

One of those teammates, Montrezl Harrell, sounded particularly upset with the Clippers’ outlook earlier this month. Harrell is a grinder, one of the key players on last year’s overachieving squad. And it turns out his tone amplified a larger concern.

Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Off the court, sources say there are some teammates who have struggled with the organization’s preferential treatment that is afforded to Leonard and George.

“I think it boils down to Kawhi not talking, and so who is their true leader?” one source with knowledge of the Clippers’ dynamics said. “How do you get around that?”

He isn’t necessarily standoffish, sources say, and there are times when he lives up to that “Fun Guy” reputation that has become part of his one-of-a-kind profile — even more so recently as he’s grown more comfortable around his teammates. He’s certainly more talkative and playful behind the scenes than in front of the media, when he rarely says a word outside of the scrum of reporters who speak to him, on average, for a few minutes at a time. But there can be a tangible distance, sources say.

Multiple players, according to league sources, don’t feel the team practices as hard or as seriously as it should at this point in the season.

Nearly every team in the NBA would trade its problems for the Clippers’ problems.

The Clippers are 31-14. They’ve gone 21-6 when Leonard and George both play. Winning cures most ills, and that will likely take care of these.

In the meantime, everyone involved should take a step back and be just a little more understanding.

Leonard, George and everyone else in charge – including coach Doc Rivers – should see how this looks to everyone else. Other players are scraping every night. It can be frustrating to see Leonard and George reaping the benefits without exerting as much energy right now.

In particular, Leonard should understand how his quiet nature can come across. That might be natural for him, but teammates are far more likely to rally behind a leader with whom they have a personal connection.

The upset Clippers also ought to realize this is how it works. Stars get preferential treatment. They’ve often earned it. Practicing a lot is more likely to wear down the team – especially Leonard – than help. Ditto Leonard playing more often.

With a few months left in the regular season, the Clippers have plenty of time to get past these issues. This team is still well-equipped to win in the playoffs, and lot of this tension is just about how to proceed through the long regular season to that point. Get through it, and a championship is still well within reach.

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 23, 2020, 5:50 PM EST
Zion Williamson‘s debut lived up to the hype — at least 3.5 minutes of it did.

What can we take away from that first game? That’s what myself and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports discuss in this latest PBT podcast. We get into some of the big questions of the night: Was Alvin Gentry wrong to pull him out in the fourth quarter? What can we expect out of Zion going forward? And can the Pelicans make a playoff push?

After that, Dan and I break down our All-Star choices, including who we think should start (the fans got it right in the West, not so much in the East, in our opinion) and who should be the reserves in both conferences. Sorry Indiana.

Josh Richardson
Cole Burston/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 3:22 PM EST
76ers guard Josh Richardson said he wants to kill the Heat.

But Richardson – who injured his hamstring in Philadelphia’s loss to the Raptors yesterday – will likely miss a visit to Miami on Feb. 3.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The 76ers have several good players, including Richardson. But the fit between them isn’t optimal. They need time to develop chemistry.

Yet, as Joel Embiid nears his return, now Richardson gets sidelined.

Philadelphia is building for the playoffs has shown flashes of elite play. There’s still time for everyone to mesh. Richardson’s absence will remove an opportunity for that to happen, though.

The 76ers also lose a valuable contributor as they try to rise from fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The No. 5 seed would play the first-round without home-court advantage then, if advancing, face the mighty Bucks in the second round. Far from an ideal position for a deep run.

Furkan Korkmaz will likely move into the starting lineup. Behind him, it gets even dicier. Trey Burke could play more.

Eric Bledsoe
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 2:21 PM EST
The Bucks have shown trust in Eric Bledsoe at every turn.

They traded for him when he put himself on the block, supplanting reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon at point guard, in 2017. Milwaukee gave Bledsoe a four-year, $70 million contract extension last year. Then, with the promising Brogdon looking to return to point guard, the Bucks signed-and-traded him to the Pacers, allowing Bledsoe to keep his role.

So, with Bledsoe trade rumors emerging, Milwaukee shot them down.

Hard.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst, via Bleacher Report:

“We have no talked to any teams about trading [Bledsoe], since the day that we traded for him,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst told Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck. “And I think it’s evident, pretty strongly, in the fact that we extended Eric, what he means to us. The fact that we currently have the best record in the NBA, had the best record last year in the NBA, he’s an All-NBA First Team defender and a guy that we feel strongly should be an All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks this year. We have not had those conversations, and we are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe.”

I believe Horst. He didn’t have to go such lengths to deny the rumors. But Horst knows how much he values Bledsoe and how the market looks. Horst is positioned to follow his own decree.

“We are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe” is unequivocal. I doubt Horst is callous enough to trade Bledsoe after that. If dealing Bledsoe after this upset him, that’d be another team’s problem. But reneging would be such a quick way to erode trust with the remaining Bucks.

Few point guards would be an upgrade over Bledsoe, though Milwaukee does have valuable backup George Hill and could theoretically move Bledsoe for help at another position. I wouldn’t be surprised if Horst canvassed the teams with better point guards and issued this statement only after determining there’s no workable trade. (My favorite target for the Bucks was Chris Paul.)

Bledsoe has excelled this season, and he fits well in Milwaukee. He shouldn’t be an All-Star, but he at least warrants real consideration. He’s a good starter on the NBA’s best team right now.

However, the Bucks are ready to aim higher than regular-season success.

Bledsoe has struggled the last two postseasons. He did more defensively last year to compensate for his lackluster shooting, but he was still a liability. Maybe that’s just a small, unrepresentative sample. Or maybe there’s something about playoff basketball that really hinders Bledsoe.

The Bucks – facing significant pressure this season – are taking a big risk sticking with Bledsoe. The 2020 NBA championship and Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future in Milwaukee could swing on this decision.

As long as they’re going this direction, the Bucks are expressing their confidence in Bledsoe loud and clear.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 23, 2020, 1:40 PM EST
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with each campaign ending in the NBA Finals. In the 11 times they have opposed each other, whatever team James was leading holds the edge over Irving’s team.

The 12th meeting between the former teammates occurs Thursday night when James and the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to improve on the Western Conference’s best record when they visit Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, who are experiencing some massive struggles of late.

James returned to Cleveland in 2014 following four seasons with the Miami Heat. During his time in Miami, the Cavaliers drafted Irving with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, and when James returned to Cleveland, the duo reached the NBA Finals each time as teammates, highlighted by the 2016 championship, when James had a clutch block on Andre Iguodala and Irving hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 in Golden State.

A year later, their partnership was over when Irving wanted a trade and was dealt to the Boston Celtics. James spent one more season in Cleveland and reached the NBA Finals again in 2018 before heading to the Lakers in free agency. Irving spent two seasons in Boston before signing with Brooklyn along with Kevin Durant in July.

James is 9-2 all-time against Irving and is averaging 25.5 points in those games. Irving’s two wins occurred as a Celtic on Jan. 3, 2018, and March 9, 2019.

Heading into this meeting, the Lakers have won 35 of their first 44 games. They rebounded nicely from allowing 139 points on Monday in a blowout loss at Boston by recording a 100-92 road victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

James scored 21 points Wednesday, and he enters his visit to Brooklyn with 33,599 points, 44 behind Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list, making it likely he will surpass Bryant on Saturday in Philadelphia. Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his second game back from missing five games due to a bruised gluteus maximus.

“I was more of a facilitator in the second half,” James said. “I wanted to get AD going. He looked a little out of rhythm in the first half, so it was a point of emphasis for me in the third quarter and the fourth quarter to get him going. And that was the difference.”

Irving is averaging 26.5 points, but injuries have limited him to 15 games. He missed 26 games due to right shoulder impingement, and the Nets went 13-13.

Irving also missed Brooklyn’s 117-111 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday due to right hamstring tightness. He is listed as available for Thursday.

DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton are out.

The Nets are hoping to end a four-game skid and a 2-11 slide while facing one of the NBA’s best defenses.

“They’re an elite defense,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of the Lakers. “(JaVale) McGee and (Dwight) Howard are absolutely playing, really protecting the rim. They obviously have elite perimeter defenders with LeBron and Danny Green and all those guys.

“Listen, Anthony Davis, we all know, he’s turned into really a two-way player in this league, and I’m really impressed by his evolution over the years where he’s become really hard to score on on the other end. Great challenge for us.”

Brooklyn is 0-4 in a stretch of five straight games against upper-echelon teams, and the Monday loss to Philadelphia was the closest final margin. The Nets were unable to stop Ben Simmons from getting a 34-point triple-double, and they committed 10 of their 22 turnovers in the fourth quarter.