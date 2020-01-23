Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Once again fans pick LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo to be All-Star captains as starters announced

By Kurt HelinJan 23, 2020, 7:37 PM EST
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain the kings of the mountain — on top of the standings and on top of the popularity contest that is NBA All-Star voting.

But the game’s young stars — Luka Doncic and Trae Young, in particular — are climbing fast. Both of them came in second in the fan vote.

The NBA has announced the starters for the 2020 All-Star Game and it features a mixture of the expected veterans and some new faces.

The captains are LeBron and Antetokounmpo for the second consecutive year. Next week the All-Star Game reserves will be chosen, then in two weeks the captains will pick their teams. (If you want to know who myself and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports think should be the reserves — and the starters, because we had different choices for the East — check out the latest PBT Podcast where we get into the ASG rosters, as well as Zion Williamson‘s debut.)

The All-Star Game format remains the same as it was the last couple of seasons: The two captains — LeBron and Antetokounmpo — will select their teams playground-style live on a TNT special NBA All-Star Draft Show Feb. 6 (a week before the game). First, they will choose from the pool of starters (listed below) then from the pool of 14 reserves (seven reserves from each conference, selected by the coaches and announced next week).

Here are your All-Star starters, chosen by a combination of fan votes (50 percent of the total), media votes (25 percent) and player votes (25 percent).

WEST
Guard: Luka Doncic (Dallas)
Guard: James Harden (Houston)
Frontcourt: LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)
Frontcourt: Anthony Davis (L.A. Lakers)
Frontcourt: Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers)

EAST
Guard: Trae Young (Atlanta)
Guard: Kemba Walker (Boston)
Frontcourt: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Frontcourt: Pascal Siakam (Toronto)
Frontcourt: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

A few notes on these selections:

• The fans voted Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving second among East guards, but he finished sixth in both the media and player ballots, and that dropped him out of a starting spot.

Jimmy Butler was fourth in the fan vote for the frontcourt and third in the media vote, but was not in the top five of the player vote and so he fell behind Siakam for the chance to start.

• LeBron got the most votes of any player, the seventh time he has had that happened.

• When LeBron steps on the court in Chicago it will be his 16th time as an All-Star starter, passing Kobe Bryant for the most in league history.

• Team LeBron is 2-0 in this pick-your-team format and he will be looking to keep a perfect record.

• Doncic and Young give the game two 21-and-under starters. The last time that happened? Back in 1998 with  Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

Damian Lillard was third in guard voting among the fans, players, and media.

Paul George and Nikola Jokic were fourth and fifth among fan and player votes (they flip-flopped positions), but the media had Jokic fourth and Rudy Gobert fifth.

• Here are the voting results in more detail.

Report: Knicks front office gave team playoff mandate this season

Knicks owner James Dolan, president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
Phil Jackson embarrassed the Knicks by stating they’d make the playoffs then falling just 21 games short in 2014-15.

New York’s management avoided that mistake this season. President Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry set no clear postseason expectations.

Publicly.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Privately, though, expectations for the 2019-2020 Knicks were set during the team’s first official meeting. Members of the front office addressed the players in the meeting and conveyed two distinct messages, according to SNY sources familiar with the discussions:

1. They said, in no uncertain terms, that they believed that the Knicks were a playoff team and anything less than that was a disappointment.

2. Players who were entering free agency in the summer of 2020 were told that they would be judged much more heavily on the team’s win-loss record than their individual play.

There can be value in setting high expectations and challenging people to meet those expectations. Perhaps, telling players to focus on team success – not individual play – could have brought everyone together.

But managing a team full of players in contract years is a delicate dance, and New York failed spectacularly.

The Knicks started 4-18 then fired David Fizdale as coach. Fizdale didn’t distinguish himself, but he wasn’t the underlying problem, either. New York’s roster just wasn’t good enough. Pretending otherwise clearly added pressure then dysfunction.

At this point, the Knicks (12-33) must realize they’re headed toward another lost season. All preseason postseason goals are off the table.

This will be New York’s seventh straight season outside the playoffs. Perhaps, Mills will pay the price for this mess.

But whoever runs the front office, James Dolan will remain the owner. Dolan sometimes has unrealistic expectations. When the Knicks lose, he gripes. Infamously, he ordered Mills and Perry to address the media after a game this season, instantly casting a cloud over the rest of Fizdale’s tenure.

These problems start at the top.

PBT Podcast: Zion Williamson’s debut, and who should make NBA All-Star teams

By Kurt HelinJan 23, 2020, 5:50 PM EST
Zion Williamson‘s debut lived up to the hype — at least 3.5 minutes of it did.

What can we take away from that first game? That’s what myself and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports discuss in this latest PBT podcast. We get into some of the big questions of the night: Was Alvin Gentry wrong to pull him out in the fourth quarter? What can we expect out of Zion going forward? And can the Pelicans make a playoff push?

After that, Dan and I break down our All-Star choices, including who we think should start (the fans got it right in the West, not so much in the East, in our opinion) and who should be the reserves in both conferences. Sorry Indiana.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Report: Preferential treatment for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard causing waves within Clippers

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 4:52 PM EST
The 2018-19 Clippers were incredibly gritty.

The 2019-20 Clippers are incredibly gifted.

It hasn’t been the easiest adjustment.

Last year, the Clippers played hard and tough. They had one of the best-ever seasons for a team with no All-Stars, present or past. L.A. won 48 games and pushed the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. That roster created an appealing culture.

Enter Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers added those stars last summer and became an instant championship contender. That’s the primary goal – getting in that hunt.

But big-time players usually require more maintenance, and Leonard and George are no exceptions.

While with the Spurs, Leonard was reportedly envious of the star treatment other teams’ players received. Leonard’s uncle and advisor, Dennis Robertson, reportedly asked the Lakers and Clippers for illegal inducements during free agency last summer.

George has twice pushed his way off teams while still under contract. He didn’t request a trade from the Pacers, but by informing them he’d leave the next year, he essentially sealed his early exit. George made a big show of re-signing with the Thunder in 2019 then requested a trade to L.A. only one season later.

And of course, there are Leonard’s unique injury issues. He misses several games each season for what was confusingly called load management but is now dubbed injury management. That leaves his teammates to pick up the slack.

One of those teammates, Montrezl Harrell, sounded particularly upset with the Clippers’ outlook earlier this month. Harrell is a grinder, one of the key players on last year’s overachieving squad. And it turns out his tone amplified a larger concern.

Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Off the court, sources say there are some teammates who have struggled with the organization’s preferential treatment that is afforded to Leonard and George.

“I think it boils down to Kawhi not talking, and so who is their true leader?” one source with knowledge of the Clippers’ dynamics said. “How do you get around that?”

He isn’t necessarily standoffish, sources say, and there are times when he lives up to that “Fun Guy” reputation that has become part of his one-of-a-kind profile — even more so recently as he’s grown more comfortable around his teammates. He’s certainly more talkative and playful behind the scenes than in front of the media, when he rarely says a word outside of the scrum of reporters who speak to him, on average, for a few minutes at a time. But there can be a tangible distance, sources say.

Multiple players, according to league sources, don’t feel the team practices as hard or as seriously as it should at this point in the season.

Nearly every team in the NBA would trade its problems for the Clippers’ problems.

The Clippers are 31-14. They’ve gone 21-6 when Leonard and George both play. Winning cures most ills, and that will likely take care of these.

In the meantime, everyone involved should take a step back and be just a little more understanding.

Leonard, George and everyone else in charge – including coach Doc Rivers – should see how this looks to everyone else. Other players are scraping every night. It can be frustrating to see Leonard and George reaping the benefits without exerting as much energy right now.

In particular, Leonard should understand how his quiet nature can come across. That might be natural for him, but teammates are far more likely to rally behind a leader with whom they have a personal connection.

The upset Clippers also ought to realize this is how it works. Stars get preferential treatment. They’ve often earned it. Practicing a lot is more likely to wear down the team – especially Leonard – than help. Ditto Leonard playing more often.

With a few months left in the regular season, the Clippers have plenty of time to get past these issues. This team is still well-equipped to win in the playoffs, and lot of this tension is just about how to proceed through the long regular season to that point. Get through it, and a championship is still well within reach.

Report: 76ers guard Josh Richardson out at least 2-3 weeks

Josh Richardson
Cole Burston/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 3:22 PM EST
76ers guard Josh Richardson said he wants to kill the Heat.

But Richardson – who injured his hamstring in Philadelphia’s loss to the Raptors yesterday – will likely miss a visit to Miami on Feb. 3.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The 76ers have several good players, including Richardson. But the fit between them isn’t optimal. They need time to develop chemistry.

Yet, as Joel Embiid nears his return, now Richardson gets sidelined.

Philadelphia is building for the playoffs has shown flashes of elite play. There’s still time for everyone to mesh. Richardson’s absence will remove an opportunity for that to happen, though.

The 76ers also lose a valuable contributor as they try to rise from fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The No. 5 seed would play the first-round without home-court advantage then, if advancing, face the mighty Bucks in the second round. Far from an ideal position for a deep run.

Furkan Korkmaz will likely move into the starting lineup. Behind him, it gets even dicier. Trey Burke could play more.