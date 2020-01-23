Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving returning for Nets to face LeBron James, Lakers

Associated PressJan 23, 2020, 1:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with each campaign ending in the NBA Finals. In the 11 times they have opposed each other, whatever team James was leading holds the edge over Irving’s team.

The 12th meeting between the former teammates occurs Thursday night when James and the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to improve on the Western Conference’s best record when they visit Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, who are experiencing some massive struggles of late.

James returned to Cleveland in 2014 following four seasons with the Miami Heat. During his time in Miami, the Cavaliers drafted Irving with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, and when James returned to Cleveland, the duo reached the NBA Finals each time as teammates, highlighted by the 2016 championship, when James had a clutch block on Andre Iguodala and Irving hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 in Golden State.

A year later, their partnership was over when Irving wanted a trade and was dealt to the Boston Celtics. James spent one more season in Cleveland and reached the NBA Finals again in 2018 before heading to the Lakers in free agency. Irving spent two seasons in Boston before signing with Brooklyn along with Kevin Durant in July.

James is 9-2 all-time against Irving and is averaging 25.5 points in those games. Irving’s two wins occurred as a Celtic on Jan. 3, 2018, and March 9, 2019.

Heading into this meeting, the Lakers have won 35 of their first 44 games. They rebounded nicely from allowing 139 points on Monday in a blowout loss at Boston by recording a 100-92 road victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

James scored 21 points Wednesday, and he enters his visit to Brooklyn with 33,599 points, 44 behind Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list, making it likely he will surpass Bryant on Saturday in Philadelphia. Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his second game back from missing five games due to a bruised gluteus maximus.

“I was more of a facilitator in the second half,” James said. “I wanted to get AD going. He looked a little out of rhythm in the first half, so it was a point of emphasis for me in the third quarter and the fourth quarter to get him going. And that was the difference.”

Irving is averaging 26.5 points, but injuries have limited him to 15 games. He missed 26 games due to right shoulder impingement, and the Nets went 13-13.

Irving also missed Brooklyn’s 117-111 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday due to right hamstring tightness. He is listed as available for Thursday.

DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton are out.

The Nets are hoping to end a four-game skid and a 2-11 slide while facing one of the NBA’s best defenses.

“They’re an elite defense,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of the Lakers. “(JaVale) McGee and (Dwight) Howard are absolutely playing, really protecting the rim. They obviously have elite perimeter defenders with LeBron and Danny Green and all those guys.

“Listen, Anthony Davis, we all know, he’s turned into really a two-way player in this league, and I’m really impressed by his evolution over the years where he’s become really hard to score on on the other end. Great challenge for us.”

Brooklyn is 0-4 in a stretch of five straight games against upper-echelon teams, and the Monday loss to Philadelphia was the closest final margin. The Nets were unable to stop Ben Simmons from getting a 34-point triple-double, and they committed 10 of their 22 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Bucks GM Jon Horst: ‘We are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe’

Eric Bledsoe
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 2:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Bucks have shown trust in Eric Bledsoe at every turn.

They traded for him when he put himself on the block, supplanting reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon at point guard, in 2017. Milwaukee gave Bledsoe a four-year, $70 million contract extension last year. Then, with the promising Brogdon looking to return to point guard, the Bucks signed-and-traded him to the Pacers, allowing Bledsoe to keep his role.

So, with Bledsoe trade rumors emerging, Milwaukee shot them down.

Hard.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst, via Bleacher Report:

“We have no talked to any teams about trading [Bledsoe], since the day that we traded for him,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst told Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck. “And I think it’s evident, pretty strongly, in the fact that we extended Eric, what he means to us. The fact that we currently have the best record in the NBA, had the best record last year in the NBA, he’s an All-NBA First Team defender and a guy that we feel strongly should be an All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks this year. We have not had those conversations, and we are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe.”

I believe Horst. He didn’t have to go such lengths to deny the rumors. But Horst knows how much he values Bledsoe and how the market looks. Horst is positioned to follow his own decree.

“We are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe” is unequivocal. I doubt Horst is callous enough to trade Bledsoe after that. If dealing Bledsoe after this upset him, that’d be another team’s problem. But reneging would be such a quick way to erode trust with the remaining Bucks.

Few point guards would be an upgrade over Bledsoe, though Milwaukee does have valuable backup George Hill and could theoretically move Bledsoe for help at another position. I wouldn’t be surprised if Horst canvassed the teams with better point guards and issued this statement only after determining there’s no workable trade. (My favorite target for the Bucks was Chris Paul.)

Bledsoe has excelled this season, and he fits well in Milwaukee. He shouldn’t be an All-Star, but he at least warrants real consideration. He’s a good starter on the NBA’s best team right now.

However, the Bucks are ready to aim higher than regular-season success.

Bledsoe has struggled the last two postseasons. He did more defensively last year to compensate for his lackluster shooting, but he was still a liability. Maybe that’s just a small, unrepresentative sample. Or maybe there’s something about playoff basketball that really hinders Bledsoe.

The Bucks – facing significant pressure this season – are taking a big risk sticking with Bledsoe. The 2020 NBA championship and Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future in Milwaukee could swing on this decision.

As long as they’re going this direction, the Bucks are expressing their confidence in Bledsoe loud and clear.

Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas: ‘Karl-Anthony Towns is as untouchable as they come’

Karl-Anthony Towns
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 12:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

As rumors swirled about Karl-Anthony Towns‘ discontentment with the Timberwolves, he attempted to quiet the storm by expressing his faith in Minnesota.

“This ain’t the circus like it used to be,” Towns said.

What a ringing endorsement.

But Minnesota clearly isn’t fazed by what sounded like – intentionally or not – one heck of a backhanded compliment.

Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN:

“Karl-Anthony Towns is as untouchable as they come,” Rosas told ESPN. “He’s the best player on our team and he’s the guy we’re building around. Everything we do is to help him become the best player and to help us become the best team we can be. He’s a special talent that we’re going to do anything possible to help him achieve his highest potential.”

Towns is very good. Very, very, good. His upside is incredible.

Minnesota should value him extremely highly. It’s difficult to land a young franchise player like him. I doubt another team would offer enough to justify parting with Towns.

He’s locked up until 2024. The Timberwolves have a long runway to build a winner around him.

But Minnesota has made the playoffs only once with Towns, and that was with Jimmy Butler leading the team. Towns looks happier losing without Butler than he did winning with Butler. There are real questions about Towns’ approach, especially defensively. This type of reverential treatment could exacerbate Towns’ bad habits.

On the flip side, Towns has reason to question the Timberwolves. They’ve been poorly run for years. Rosas hasn’t had much opportunity to put his stamp on the franchise, but problems trickle down from ownership.

For now, Minnesota’s best option is almost certainly continuing with Towns. That’s apparently Rosas’ plan.

Still, it’s easy to see this situation – a highly talented star who often leaves something to be desired and is in a small market – potentially trending toward either side or both sides eventually looking more seriously at a trade.

Just don’t expect the Timberwolves to go that direction any time soon.

Ben Simmons misses dunk, makes shot anyway (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 11:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ben Simmons did a lot yesterday – 17 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and eight turnovers in 38 minutes during the 76ers’ loss to the Raptors.

By late in the game, his legs looked a little tired.

Simmons still drove past Pascal Siakam in the fourth quarter. But the Philadelphia point guard didn’t get his usual elevation at the rim and came up short on his dunk attempt.

No matter. Simmons got a fortunate bounce, and the ball fell through the hoop.

Jaren Jackson Jr. just snatches ball from shooting Gordon Hayward (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 23, 2020, 10:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

Gordon Hayward thought he had an open transition 3-pointer.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had other ideas.

The Grizzlies big came from behind Gordon and… just took the ball. What a one-handed swipe!

Should this have counted as a block or steal? The official scorer went block with a rebound, which is probably correct – but unsatisfying – with Hayward into his shooting motion.

The Celtics beat Memphis, 119-95.