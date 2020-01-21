Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans reportedly “really pulled back in trade talks” to focus on playoff push

By Kurt HelinJan 21, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
Three-and-a-half games.

Despite an injury-riddled 17-27 first half of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are just three-and-a-half games out of the playoffs in a surprisingly soft bottom of the Western Conference.

Combine that with the team going 11-5 in their last 16 games, plus getting Zion Williamson in the lineup starting Wednesday, and the Pelicans have gone from sellers at the trade deadline to a team standing pat and planning to make a playoff push, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Around the G-League showcase just before Christmas (when league executives gathered in Las Vegas) there was a lot of buzz about the Pelicans trading point guard Jrue Holiday or big man Derrick Favors to help with their rebuild around Williamson. However, the recent hot streak and the emergence of Brandon Ingram as an All-Star level player has the Pelicans reconsidering their plans.

Memphis sits in the eighth seed in the West and has played well of late (8-2 in its last 10) behind the emergence of Ja Morant. However, New Orleans, San Antonio, Phoneix, and Sacramento have all shown flashes in recent weeks and could make a run at the final playoff spot in the conference (or higher if some team fades from the pack). Every one of those teams is trying to decide whether to make trades for young players/picks at the deadline or make a playoff push (Portland is the one team that could do both because they will get Jusuf Nurkick, Zach Collins, and CJ McCollum back from injury).

David Griffin, the man with the hammer inside the Pelicans organization, has until the Feb. 6 trade deadline to decide whether to go for the playoffs or make trades looking for guys on Zion’s timeline. How the team looks in the next couple of weeks with Williamson back will play a big factor in that call.

Dallas’ Dwight Powell leaves game with Achilles injury and it looks bad (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJan 21, 2020, 9:38 PM EST
This looks bad.

Hopefully it’s not what it looked like, but Dallas’ big man and critical role player Dwight Powell went down in the first half against the Clippers with a non-contact leg injury and will not return to the game with what the team is calling a right Achilles injury.

Here is a video of Powell going down as he plants to drive the lane; if you are at all squeamish this would be one to skip.

That looks a lot like a torn Achilles. Medical tests likely will confirm that tomorrow.

Powell is starting at center for the Mavericks, giving them 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds a game, more importantly bringing toughness and doing the dirty work needed inside to allow Kristaps Porzingis to play his pick-and-pop game on the outside. Powell has become an important part of what is working in Dallas.

If this is a torn Achilles Powell is done for the season. This will ultimately mean more run for Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic, plus it could send Dallas out into the market looking for another big man before the trade deadline.

Friends, family, former teammates of Delonte West trying to him find his way

By Kurt HelinJan 21, 2020, 8:13 PM EST
The conversation among Delonte West’s friends, family, and former teammates will sound familiar to people who have sat in living rooms or around dinner tables around the nation trying to find ways to help a friend or family member battling mental illness.

They offer help in a variety of ways — money, housing, a path to medical assistance through doctors — but can be frustrated at every turn as those steps fail to help.

West has been out of the league for seven seasons, but his challenges with bipolar disorder — something he announced he had during his playing days — have not ended. Last weekend, a disturbing video of West being attacked and beaten on a Washington D.C. street surfaced. It was followed by a second video showing West handcuffed and talking to the police, where West used graphic and disturbing language to accuse another man of pulling a gun on him. Legally, nothing came of the incident.

However, it showed how much West continues to struggle. A lot of people from the NBA family have tried to help West, but have been frustrated by the results, something Shams Charania wrote about at The Athletic.

Professional basketball allowed West to have structure in his life, to have a level of stability. According to those close to him, that has gone by the wayside since he exited the NBA…

Former teammate Jameer Nelson is one of many people who have witnessed West’s post-career distress and offered help. The National Basketball Players Association has maintained close contact with West and made itself available as a resource. His college coach at Saint Joseph, Phil Martelli, and West’s former player agent, Noah Croom, have been in communication with each other — and West — about providing him support. The same can be said for the Celtics and Mavericks. Both Boston GM Danny Ainge and Dallas owner Mark Cuban have been in direct contact at various points, according to those close to West.  They all want him to find his place in life, and they want to be a helping hand when needed.

The NBPA helped facilitate his residence change from Dallas to Maryland in recent years and extensively supported him financially, as recently as this month, according to sources. Ainge and the Celtics have given him a scouting job to scout games in the D.C. and East Coast area, sources said, but West has had mixed results due to fluctuating attendance. His close friends and family have all stepped in whenever they could.

As has happened with so many families around the nation, all that support and love has not been enough, it has not had the desired impact.

Nelson, West’s former St. Joseph’s teammate, posted this on Twitter over the weekend:

Delonte West announced he had bipolar disorder back in 2008, during his eight-season NBA career — a career that was cut short in part by a series of actions and lack of reliability (from teams’ perspectives) likely tied to his condition.

There is no shortage of love and concern for West, and there are a lot of people who want to help. How to help, and if he will accept that help, are very different questions. Ones a lot of people can relate to.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: Zion Williamson’s debut will be ‘circus’

Zion Williamson and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry
By Dan FeldmanJan 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
From “dumpster fire” to “circus,” the Pelicans are making progress.

No. 1 pick Zion Williamson will make his NBA debut against the Spurs tomorrow.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry, via Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

“One, it’s going to be a circus and everyone knows that,” Gentry said. “What we have to do is focus on the task at hand and that is playing a really good San Antonio team … It is going to be good to get him out there. I think the big thing for us is we just need to get him out there so all of this goes away and then we can start to figure out rotations and how we are going to play and things we are going to do.

Gentry is right. The game has already been moved to national television, and a wide audience is eager to see Williamson. Better to embrace the magnitude of this game rather than pretending there isn’t more attention. The Pelicans should be prepared for the chaos.

With his his size, athleticism and skill, Williamson is such a distinctive player. That presents challenges in determining how to use him and which players fit best with him. The Pelicans have missed a lot of valuable time to make those assessments. It’s on Gentry to hit the ground running with those decisions, even amid all the surrounding spectacle.

Chris Paul on declining $44M player option to facilitate trade to contender: ‘No chance’

Chris Paul
By Dan FeldmanJan 21, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Chris Paul said Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told him he wouldn’t be traded to the Thunder.

Now, Paul is revealing the leadup to that declaration. According to Paul, via Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated, Morey first asked whether Paul wanted to go to Oklahoma City. Paul said no.

Of course, Houston traded Paul to the Thunder, anyway. Immediately, rumors swirled about Oklahoma City flipping Paul. But his age and contract made that difficult.

Paul didn’t decline his $44,211,146 player option for 2021-22 to facilitate a trade to the Heat. However, Miami looked like just a good, not great, team. What if Paul could decline his player option to join a true championship contender?

Paul, via Nadkarni:

“No chance. That’s not happening. Nope.”

I don’t blame Paul. He’ll never get that kind of money again. He might have other opportunities to win a title.

Even if Paul were willing to decline his player option, that wouldn’t automatically mean he gets traded by the deadline.

Paul is earning $38,506,482 this season. That’s not an easy salary to match. Plus, he’s due $41,358,814 next season – an uncomfortably high amount to guarantee a 35-year-old, even one playing as well as Paul this year.

Oklahoma City probably isn’t overeager to move Paul, either. With so much draft capital incoming from the Clippers and Rockets, the Thunder – who are on pace to make the playoffs – can enjoy this moderate success without worrying about undercutting their rebuild.

It’s not the championship everyone wants. But it can be satisfying enough – especially for Paul, who safeguards his $44,211,146.