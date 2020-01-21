Zion Williamson and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: Zion Williamson’s debut will be ‘circus’

By Dan FeldmanJan 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
From “dumpster fire” to “circus,” the Pelicans are making progress.

No. 1 pick Zion Williamson will make his NBA debut against the Spurs tomorrow.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry, via Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

“One, it’s going to be a circus and everyone knows that,” Gentry said. “What we have to do is focus on the task at hand and that is playing a really good San Antonio team … It is going to be good to get him out there. I think the big thing for us is we just need to get him out there so all of this goes away and then we can start to figure out rotations and how we are going to play and things we are going to do.

Gentry is right. The game has already been moved to national television, and a wide audience is eager to see Williamson. Better to embrace the magnitude of this game rather than pretending there isn’t more attention. The Pelicans should be prepared for the chaos.

With his his size, athleticism and skill, Williamson is such a distinctive player. That presents challenges in determining how to use him and which players fit best with him. The Pelicans have missed a lot of valuable time to make those assessments. It’s on Gentry to hit the ground running with those decisions, even amid all the surrounding spectacle.

Chris Paul on declining $44M player option to facilitate trade to contender: ‘No chance’

Chris Paul
By Dan FeldmanJan 21, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Chris Paul said Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told him he wouldn’t be traded to the Thunder.

Now, Paul is revealing the leadup to that declaration. According to Paul, via Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated, Morey first asked whether Paul wanted to go to Oklahoma City. Paul said no.

Of course, Houston traded Paul to the Thunder, anyway. Immediately, rumors swirled about Oklahoma City flipping Paul. But his age and contract made that difficult.

Paul didn’t decline his $44,211,146 player option for 2021-22 to facilitate a trade to the Heat. However, Miami looked like just a good, not great, team. What if Paul could decline his player option to join a true championship contender?

Paul, via Nadkarni:

“No chance. That’s not happening. Nope.”

I don’t blame Paul. He’ll never get that kind of money again. He might have other opportunities to win a title.

Even if Paul were willing to decline his player option, that wouldn’t automatically mean he gets traded by the deadline.

Paul is earning $38,506,482 this season. That’s not an easy salary to match. Plus, he’s due $41,358,814 next season – an uncomfortably high amount to guarantee a 35-year-old, even one playing as well as Paul this year.

Oklahoma City probably isn’t overeager to move Paul, either. With so much draft capital incoming from the Clippers and Rockets, the Thunder – who are on pace to make the playoffs – can enjoy this moderate success without worrying about undercutting their rebuild.

It’s not the championship everyone wants. But it can be satisfying enough – especially for Paul, who safeguards his $44,211,146.

Magic Johnson memorializes David Stern: 1992 All-Star Game ‘saved my life’

Magic Johnson at 1992 NBA All-Star game, selected by David Stern
Associated PressJan 21, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) David Stern was remembered Tuesday as a mentor and a leader, a Little League parent and a loyal friend.

To Magic Johnson, he was an angel.

Johnson tearfully recalled Stern’s firm support after the Hall of Fame player learned he had HIV, and how it was the former NBA commissioner allowing him to play in the 1992 All-Star Game despite some players’ fears that kept his spirits up during the darkest time of his life.

“That game saved my life,” Johnson said.

Johnson was one of the speakers at a memorial service for Stern, who died Jan. 1 at age 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage a few weeks earlier.

Radio City Music Hall was filled with what Commissioner Adam Silver called one of the greatest collections of basketball talent in one location, from mighty big men Bill Russell and Yao Ming to dazzling distributors such as Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

They listened to stories hailing Stern not only for his brilliance as a businessman, but for his commitment to social responsibility and his love of his family. Speakers, ranging from colleagues in the league to friends from before he arrived there, talked of how Stern would help people arrange doctor’s appointments and score All-Star tickets, and how he loved to offer his assistance – especially, Silver noted, when it hadn’t been asked.

Stern spent 30 years as commissioner, the league’s longest-serving leader, and Silver noted that few people in the room would have had the opportunities they did in life without Stern, whose longtime office at NBA headquarters was just a block away.

“He belongs on this big stage,” Silver said. “He changed the world.”

The 2+-hour ceremony began with Silver and ended with remarks by Stern’s two sons. Eric Stern revealed his father’s love of crude jokes, while older brother Andrew recalled how Stern refused to part with his wood-paneled station wagon, even long after he could afford BMWs.

They both noted Stern’s desire to be at their events, even if long hours at the office meant he had to miss the beginning.

Of course, not everybody saw that side of Stern. Few escaped a foul-mouthed tirade if they didn’t meet Stern’s high expectations, and Pat Riley got tongue lashings and fines for criticizing referees, saying Stern would constantly tell him he needed to be better.

Making things better was a mission of Stern’s. The more the NBA grew and the further its reach expanded, the more that Stern insisted it increase its commitment to help others. Pictures and videos shown before the speakers seemingly depicted as much footage of NBA Cares events as of basketball events, with Stern helping to build houses or read with children in libraries.

“Shame on us, he would say, if we don’t do all we can with the platform we have,” said Kathy Behrens, the NBA’s president of social responsibility and player programs.

Stern began at the NBA at a time when the league was fighting for attention, plagued by drug problems in the 1970s and struggling to gain the interest of mainstream America when nearly three-quarters of the players were black.

But Stern drove employees at the league and on its teams to work through that, to turn the league into what he thought it could become.

“No one had a better crystal ball than David Stern,” said Val Ackerman, the commissioner of the Big East who previously was an assistant to Stern at the NBA.

Ackerman choked up when discussing Stern’s dedication to women’s sports, how he was at the first WNBA game in New York in 1997 and remained a champion of the league even when there were early detractors.

“For all the advances in women’s team sports since that auspicious night, I hope historians will write that it was women’s basketball and the WNBA that did it first and blazed a trail,” Ackerman said. “I hope they’ll write that David, while always quick to deflect credit, was the most important figure in the women’s sports movement since Billie Jean King.”

Then, with King in attendance, Ackerman wrapped up her remarks by reading from a email Stern had sent her touting the WNBA’s accomplishments.

“As usual, I’m unable to say it better,” she said. “We broads truly owe him.”

So does Johnson, who said Stern would constantly check up on him to make sure he was healthy, and ask Johnson’s wife if he was eating right.

“I’m going to miss my friend. I’m going to miss my angel,” Johnson said, “and now who’s going to be there at the All-Star Game to make sure I’m OK?”

Anonymous NBA GM: I would’ve drafted Ja Morant No. 1 over Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant
By Dan FeldmanJan 21, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Before the lottery, a rumor emerged the Suns would draft Ja Morant over Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick. The notion was so pernicious, Phoenix quickly denied it.

The theory never got tested. The Pelicans got the No. 1 pick and chose Williamson. The Suns got the No. 6 pick and traded it.

But there was apparently one Western Conference general manager who would’ve taken Williamson over Morant.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

“I wouldn’t have taken him No. 1 even back then,” a Western Conference general manager said. “I would’ve taken Ja [Morant] or traded back to pick up as many picks as I could.”

This is the time to reveal such a stance. Morant is excelling. Williamson has yet to play. We’ll see how this holds up in a few month, let alone a few years.

Williamson – given his production at Duke, athleticism and youth – looked like an elite draft prospect. The only way I could justify passing on him at the time is injury concern. Williamson’s combination of size and hops is unprecedented. However, it’s not as if Morant’s high-flying style lends itself to perfect health.

Even now, Williamson probably has more upside than Morant. Morant has already shown a high floor, and he certainly has room to improve into superstardom. But Williamson’s ceiling remain extremely high.

It’s legitimately questionable which player teams would prefer going forward. It probably depends on each team’s appetite for risk.

Worth noting: Even if this general manager would have taken Morant No. 1 doesn’t mean his team actually would have.

For one, several Western Conference general managers aren’t the lead decision maker in their front office. General manager isn’t always the highest-ranking title.

Even if this general manager ran his front office, though, this is the type of decision that gets major ownership input. With his highlights and time at Duke, Williamson carried far more marketing cache than Morant, who played at Murray State. Owners care about that and sometimes overrule basketball operations.

And there’s also a matter of actually putting your reputation on the line. Even if this general manager had authority and ownership approval, actually picking Morant over Williamson would have put immense pressure on the general manager. Nobody wants to be Vlade Divac taking Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic. Drafting Morant over Williamson would have made this general manager ripe for criticism and second-guessing, far more than if the conventional move (picking Williamson) backfired. Bucking the mainstream opinion takes real guts, guts this general manager never had to show.

It’s much easier to talk anonymously after the fact.

LeBron James says watching son play broke gameday routine

LeBron James
By Dan FeldmanJan 21, 2020, 2:32 PM EST
Has LeBron James prioritized playing with his son over winning?

That question has swirled around the league, especially with LeBron signing with the Lakers – a move his friend Dwyane Wade described as a lifestyle decision. Even LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, didn’t emphasize winning when comparing LeBron’s move to Los Angeles with him going to the Heat and back to the Cavaliers.

Yesterday, LeBron watched Bronny play in Springfield, Mass., then drove to Boston to play the Celtics. The Lakers lost by 32, and LeBron acknowledged the 180-mile roundtrip disrupted his game-day routine.

LeBron, via ESPN:

I’ll break every routine in my life for my family. Listen, if the guys is with me, they’re going to make sure I get back safe. But my routine was broke today. But I can care less about it if I’m seeing my family, my wife and my daughter and my kids. So, it’s a unique opportunity to see my son live play that close to where I’m at. So, I can care less about this. This right here is all secondary when it comes to my family. So, nothing else matters.

Does LeBron still want to win? Of course.

But it’s also impossible to summon the same hunger he had when chasing his first championship and then trying to win for Cleveland and cement his legacy. Priorities change. At age 35, LeBron has a different perspective on work-life balance than he did when he was younger.

LeBron will undoubtedly face criticism for saying this. It’s easy to tell someone else – especially someone on a team people cheer for – to put his job ahead of his family. It’s much harder to put your own job in front of your own family.

This is why it was absurd for LeBron to question his Lakers teammates last year on whether basketball was the biggest thing in their life. It’s not the biggest thing in his life!

Listen to former NBA champions reminisce about a title run. They often crow about how devoted they were to the team, putting all other distractions – even family – aside. It’s admirable until you consider how disturbing it is.

There will always be players hungrier than others for a championship. That’s their advantage in basketball (at least until they burn out), though not necessarily life.

It doesn’t sound like that’s LeBron right now.

Will he shift more attention toward the Lakers in the playoffs? Probably. It’s easier not to give full focus for a regular-season game, especially with the Lakers four games up in the Western Conference.

But LeBron’s family isn’t disappearing come April, May and June. He’s going to care about his wife and children rather than be totally consumed with his job. And he’s not going to apologize for that.