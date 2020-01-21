Friends reach out offering help after disturbing video of Delonte West surfaces

Delonte West battled bipolar disorder during his eight NBA seasons, a career that was cut short in part by a series of actions likely tied to his condition.
He’s been out of the league since 2012, but his challenges have not changed. Over the weekend, a disturbing video of West being attacked and beaten on a Washington D.C. street surfaced. It was followed by a second video showing West handcuffed and apparently talking to the police (or waiting to talk to them), where West used graphic and disturbing language to accuse another man of pulling a gun on him.
In the wake of that, West’s former St. Joseph’s teammate Jameer Nelson posted this on Twitter:
West’s former coach at St. Joseph’s Phil Martelli followed that us, as did others on social media.
Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help – please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom – we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9
Others who knew West also chimed in:
I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west… this is not a joking matter …. I’m going to figure out how I can help him…. he need to be in rehab or something…
Just catching up to the Delonte West video. We have a serious mental health crisis in this country, and that begins with the lack of available insurance to cover the costs and access to facilities. I truly hope he gets the help he needs.
Man I didn’t even wanna believe that was Delonte West in that video, even though it looked just like him. 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ Prayers up to that man and his family!! Hope he gets the help he needs. Mental Health is real y’all!!! Don’t be too proud or ashamed to get help!
Let’s hope West gets the help he needs.