Watch Domantas Sabonis’ first career triple-double leads Pacers past Nuggets

Associated PressJan 20, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
DENVER (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers rallied late to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 Sunday night.

Malcom Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who snapped a 10-game skid at the Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point performance from the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to win their fifth straight overall.

Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets, who were again without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Denver had the lead for most of the game but was outscored 41-26 in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets missed 10 of 32 free throws and were just 3 of 23 from 3-point range while the Pacers connected on 13 of 29 from beyond the arc, including six 3-pointers by McDermott.

Brogdon connected on a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter and the Pacers pulled to 81-74 going into the final period.

Successive 3-pointers by Aaron Holiday and McDermott followed by McDermott’s layup evened the score at 91 with 6:59 left. The sides alternated scores in the closing minutes, with the Pacers taking their first lead, 98-97, with 4:13 remaining on a 3-pointer from the corner by McDermott.

Consecutive baskets by Sabonis put Indiana in front 104-99 with 1:30 left and McDermott answered two free throws by Jokic with another 3-pointer as the Pacers pulled out to a six-point advantage with 1:08 remaining. The Nuggets could not close the gap.

 

Kent Bazemore reportedly to stay in Sacramento, Dewayne Dedmon still wants out

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 19, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
The Sacramento Kings made a move on Saturday, trading Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, and Wenyen Gabriel to the Portland Trail Blazers for Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver. For the Kings, this was less about making a playoff push — if that happens it’s because their young stars De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III got healthy and led the charge — and more about picking up a couple of second-round picks in exchange for helping the Trail Blazers out financially.

The trade quickly led to the question, “will the Kings buy out Bazemore and make him a free agent.” The veteran wing could help more than a few playoff teams.

However, it’s not happening, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Maybe Bazemore and the Kings will feel differently after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but this is where things stand now.

Dewayne Dedmon, however, still wants out of Sacramento — so badly he was willing to take the $50,000 fine to make it public. That has not changed, and the Kings are working on it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento — just 21.4 percent from three and a 48.5 true shooting percentage — which has led to a limited role with Sacramento, something that has frustrated Dedmon. Last season in Atlanta, Dedmon averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. A lot of teams will remember that Dedmon, think that the culture and situation in Sacramento are to blame for his struggles and will be willing to trade for him. Just not at the price the Kings are asking right now.

Kyrie Irving badgers Nets teammates with weird theory connecting himself to Julius Erving

Kyrie Irving
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 19, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
Kyrie Irving said “it’s not like I’m an a—hole yelling at everybody in the freaking locker room all the time.”

So, how is he in the locker room?

Michael Lee of The Athletic:

Kyrie Irving was getting dressed in the visitor’s locker room at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday when he decided to share some Nets history with Caris LeVert, who was standing nearby.

“It’s not a coincidence that the last time the Nets won a title, they were led by Julius Erving,” Irving said, referencing the two ABA titles Hall of Famer Julius Erving won with the then-New York Nets in 1974 and 1976. “And now, we have another Irving. I’m just saying.”

The implication was that the Brooklyn Nets were eventually going to win it all again because they employed another player whose name was pronounced the same. Irving was half-joking, half-serious but LeVert was fully confused. Realizing that LeVert wasn’t really feeling his name theory, Irving tried to enlist support from Theo Pinson. Then he called out for Taurean Prince, who furrowed his brow, perplexed.

“I’m just saying. Erving. Irving,” the mercurial All-Star point guard turned defense attorney said, making his case, to no avail.

“How do you spell his name again?” Pinson responded, hoping that Irving would realize how silly he was being with the Dr. J chatter and just…stop.

“He’s with an E,” Irving said, acknowledging the difference, “but how do you say it?”

Irving smiled and nodded. He wouldn’t relent. His teammates wouldn’t, either. Laughter ended the discussion.

Don’t read too much into this exchange. We don’t know exactly what LeVert, Pinson and Prince thought of it or their exact relationship with Irving.

But…

Listening to Irving can be exhausting. He spouts nonsense and bloviates. Some of that is clearly trolling the public. But is he that way with his teammates, too?

I enjoy Irving’s weird rants in small doses. However, when I get tired of them, I can roll my eyes then move onto something else.

His teammates can’t as easily escape. By nature of their jobs, they must spend a lot of time with Irving. Because he holds a natural leadership position, they have even more reason to engage him.

This Erving-Irving theory might be more fun coming from someone other than the guy who denigrated most of the roster and whose mood swings have become news.

Again, I wouldn’t read too much into this anecdote alone. But this isn’t the first clue Irving can be insufferable, either.

Nobody should expect Irving to be perfect. That’s an unfair standard. He should also realize how he comes across to those around him.

Report: Stephen Curry targeting return for Warriors-Wizards on March 1

Stephen Curry
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 19, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry has been busy since breaking his hand in the Warriors’ fourth game – challenging Chris Mullin in pop-a-shot, recruiting Giannis Antetokounmpo, sideline reporting and nothing else.

When will Curry return to his main role?

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

The question is not if Stephen Curry is coming back this season, but when. And, from what I’ve been told, you might want to clear your schedule for March 1. The Warriors host the Washington Wizards that night.

That’s not set in stone, of course. More like a target date. But expect a return by the face of the franchise before next season.

I wouldn’t get too hung up on the exact date. That’s a ways off. But Curry having a specific target in mind speaks to his progress.

Golden State is the only Western Conference team not in the playoff race. It’s too late for Curry to change the arc of the Warriors’ season. They’re headed toward excellent draft position.

But Curry is a basketball player, and if he’s healthy enough to play, he’ll play. Returning this season could set him up to thrive next season, when Golden State – with Klay Thompson healthy plus whatever D'Angelo Russell and a high pick become – will again hold big-time potential.

Curry returning would also make the Warriors more entertaining the last month and a half of the season. It’s important for them to keep their big-spending fans satisfied.

Watch Klay Thompson’s emotional jersey retirement at Washington State

By Kurt HelinJan 19, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Klay Thompson will forever be No. 1 at Washington State.

In his three seasons as a Cougar, Thompson set the school record for three pointers — 242 — and set the school’s single-season record for points scored (733), became the school’s third all-time leading scorer (1,756) and averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals a game.

We all know what happened next: He was drafted No. 11 by the Warriors and went on to an NBA career that includes three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, twice being named All-NBA and five times an All-Star, he holds the NBA record for most made threes in a game (14), and he has a gold medal from the Rio Olympics. And he’s still adding to that legacy.

Saturday, Thompson had his No. 1 jersey retired by the school.

Stephen Curry was in Pullman for the ceremony.

Even LeBron James shouted it out on his Instagram story.

Thompson is the second men’s basketball number retired by WSU, the other being Steve Puidokas’ No. 55 (the school’s all-time leading scorer, he played there in the 1970s).

 

 