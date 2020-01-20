Andre Drummond
Report: Knicks not interested in trading for Pistons center Andre Drummond

By Dan FeldmanJan 20, 2020, 11:16 AM EST
The Hawks are reportedly are no longer interested in trading for Pistons center Andre Drummond.

What about the Knicks, whose trade talks with Detroit were reportedly more serious than exploratory?

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to an NBA source, the Knicks have no interest in a trade despite a report the Pistons approached them about a deal

Like Atlanta, New York both isn’t winning anything of note this season anyway and can easily open cap space to pursue Drummond in unrestricted free agency this summer.

The Knicks also have another center in Mitchell Robinson. They should develop him rather than surrendering assets for a replacement who might not be as good as Robinson once they’re ready to win.

New York is desperate. So, a Drummond trade seemed at least plausible.

But not trading for Drummond makes the most sense. Though the Knicks could do anything, I’m inclined to believe this report.

Kristaps Porzingis expected to return Tuesday vs. Clippers after 10-game absence

By Kurt HelinJan 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Knee soreness, followed by an illness, has had Kristaps Porzingis in street clothes for 10 games, dating back to before the first of the year.

Sunday he went through practice and expects to play Tuesday when the Mavericks host the Clippers, Porzingis told the media Sunday.

That’s pretty much what the Mavs and KP were saying last week, then knee soreness flared up again and he sat out a few more games. This time he seems ready to go, although expect him to have some reduced minutes the first couple of games back.

Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds a game, shooting 34.3 percent from three and providing a dangerous pick-and-pop partner for Doncic. Porzingis, who missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL, has improved as the season has gone on and he’s gotten his legs under him.

Dallas went 6-4 without Porzingis and their league-best offense didn’t miss a beat thanks to Luka Doncic. Defensively, however, the Mavericks missed his size in the paint, giving up 6.9 points more per 100 possessions in those 10 games than they averaged when he is on the court this season.

Dallas is 27-15 on the season and currently sit fifth in the West.

 

 

Watch Domantas Sabonis’ first career triple-double leads Pacers past Nuggets

Associated PressJan 20, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
DENVER (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers rallied late to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 Sunday night.

Malcom Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who snapped a 10-game skid at the Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point performance from the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to win their fifth straight overall.

Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets, who were again without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Denver had the lead for most of the game but was outscored 41-26 in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets missed 10 of 32 free throws and were just 3 of 23 from 3-point range while the Pacers connected on 13 of 29 from beyond the arc, including six 3-pointers by McDermott.

Brogdon connected on a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter and the Pacers pulled to 81-74 going into the final period.

Successive 3-pointers by Aaron Holiday and McDermott followed by McDermott’s layup evened the score at 91 with 6:59 left. The sides alternated scores in the closing minutes, with the Pacers taking their first lead, 98-97, with 4:13 remaining on a 3-pointer from the corner by McDermott.

Consecutive baskets by Sabonis put Indiana in front 104-99 with 1:30 left and McDermott answered two free throws by Jokic with another 3-pointer as the Pacers pulled out to a six-point advantage with 1:08 remaining. The Nuggets could not close the gap.

 

Kent Bazemore reportedly to stay in Sacramento, Dewayne Dedmon still wants out

By Kurt HelinJan 19, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
The Sacramento Kings made a move on Saturday, trading Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, and Wenyen Gabriel to the Portland Trail Blazers for Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver. For the Kings, this was less about making a playoff push — if that happens it’s because their young stars De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III got healthy and led the charge — and more about picking up a couple of second-round picks in exchange for helping the Trail Blazers out financially.

The trade quickly led to the question, “will the Kings buy out Bazemore and make him a free agent.” The veteran wing could help more than a few playoff teams.

However, it’s not happening, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Maybe Bazemore and the Kings will feel differently after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but this is where things stand now.

Dewayne Dedmon, however, still wants out of Sacramento — so badly he was willing to take the $50,000 fine to make it public. That has not changed, and the Kings are working on it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento — just 21.4 percent from three and a 48.5 true shooting percentage — which has led to a limited role with Sacramento, something that has frustrated Dedmon. Last season in Atlanta, Dedmon averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. A lot of teams will remember that Dedmon, think that the culture and situation in Sacramento are to blame for his struggles and will be willing to trade for him. Just not at the price the Kings are asking right now.

Kyrie Irving badgers Nets teammates with weird theory connecting himself to Julius Erving

Kyrie Irving
By Dan FeldmanJan 19, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
Kyrie Irving said “it’s not like I’m an a—hole yelling at everybody in the freaking locker room all the time.”

So, how is he in the locker room?

Michael Lee of The Athletic:

Kyrie Irving was getting dressed in the visitor’s locker room at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday when he decided to share some Nets history with Caris LeVert, who was standing nearby.

“It’s not a coincidence that the last time the Nets won a title, they were led by Julius Erving,” Irving said, referencing the two ABA titles Hall of Famer Julius Erving won with the then-New York Nets in 1974 and 1976. “And now, we have another Irving. I’m just saying.”

The implication was that the Brooklyn Nets were eventually going to win it all again because they employed another player whose name was pronounced the same. Irving was half-joking, half-serious but LeVert was fully confused. Realizing that LeVert wasn’t really feeling his name theory, Irving tried to enlist support from Theo Pinson. Then he called out for Taurean Prince, who furrowed his brow, perplexed.

“I’m just saying. Erving. Irving,” the mercurial All-Star point guard turned defense attorney said, making his case, to no avail.

“How do you spell his name again?” Pinson responded, hoping that Irving would realize how silly he was being with the Dr. J chatter and just…stop.

“He’s with an E,” Irving said, acknowledging the difference, “but how do you say it?”

Irving smiled and nodded. He wouldn’t relent. His teammates wouldn’t, either. Laughter ended the discussion.

Don’t read too much into this exchange. We don’t know exactly what LeVert, Pinson and Prince thought of it or their exact relationship with Irving.

But…

Listening to Irving can be exhausting. He spouts nonsense and bloviates. Some of that is clearly trolling the public. But is he that way with his teammates, too?

I enjoy Irving’s weird rants in small doses. However, when I get tired of them, I can roll my eyes then move onto something else.

His teammates can’t as easily escape. By nature of their jobs, they must spend a lot of time with Irving. Because he holds a natural leadership position, they have even more reason to engage him.

This Erving-Irving theory might be more fun coming from someone other than the guy who denigrated most of the roster and whose mood swings have become news.

Again, I wouldn’t read too much into this anecdote alone. But this isn’t the first clue Irving can be insufferable, either.

Nobody should expect Irving to be perfect. That’s an unfair standard. He should also realize how he comes across to those around him.