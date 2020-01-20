Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Hawks forward Chandler Parsons was involved in a car crash last week.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Chandler Parsons hires Morgan & Morgan after being struck by individual who’s charged with DUI, according to attorney. Parsons suffered “multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum.” His return to play is unclear. pic.twitter.com/GxvuNByzh5 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

It’s easy to see where this is headed. Parsons is positioning himself for a lawsuit, laying the seeds for both lost earnings and emotional distress. We might see Parsons’ future NBA salaries be litigated.

Parsons signed a four-year max contract in 2016. He hasn’t had a reasonably productive seasons since, struggling with knee issues. Parsons recently touted how healthy he felt, but that had to be viewed in context of a 31-year-old with an extensive injury history.

Parsons had played sparingly the last four seasons, including just five games this season. Did he land outside the Hawks rotation because they’re focused on youth or because he’s just no longer good enough?

That could become a question for a court room.

Parsons will be a free agent this summer. I projected him for a minimum-salary contract somewhere. He was clearly hungry for an opportunity without the max-contract burden weighing on him.

It’d be a shame if Parsons lost that because of a drunk driver.