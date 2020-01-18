Tristan Thompson slaps Jae Crowder’s rear end, gets ejected (video)

What is it about Cleveland athletes slapping butts and getting in trouble?
Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. faces a simple battery charge for slapping a police officer’s backside in LSU’s locker room after the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Last night, Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson got ejected for slapping Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder‘s behind.
Thompson and Crowder got double technical fouls earlier in the game. So, Thompson got ejected with a tech for this incident between free throws.
Though the two are former Cleveland teammates, Crowder didn’t look amused. Crowder doesn’t play.
The Cavs rallied without Thompson, but Memphis won, 113-109.
The Hawks got Trae Young his desired help, trading for Jeff Teague.
Maybe Young will do his part and step up on defense.
That didn’t happen on this possession against Spurs guard Dejounte Murry.
At least Young continued his breakout season on the other end, scoring 31 points and dishing nine assists in Atlanta’s rare victory in San Antonio.
NEW YORK (AP) New York Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett will miss at least a week with a sprained right ankle.
Barrett was hurt during the Knicks’ loss to Phoenix on Thursday. On Friday, he had X-rays, which were negative.
The Knicks announced afterward that Barrett will be re-evaluated in a week.
The No. 3 pick in the draft from Duke is averaging 14.1 points.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat say Justise Winslow will miss at least two more weeks while recovering from a back injury.
Winslow has played only once since Dec. 4 and is slated to be out for at least the remainder of January. The team originally called Winslow’s injury a back strain, then updated the diagnosis to a bone bruise.
Winslow played off the bench in Miami’s win at Indiana on Jan. 8. The team said the back problems reappeared after that game. He has not played since.
Friday’s game in Oklahoma City is Miami’s 41st of the season and the 30th that Winslow has missed. He’s averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Heat this season.