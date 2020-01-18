Mike Conley listed as probable, reportedly to return to Jazz lineup Saturday night

Mike Conley missed five games with a strained hamstring, came back and played 19 minutes and then re-aggravated the injury, and has missed the last 13 games waiting for his hamstring to heal

The wait will be over Saturday night. Conley was listed as probable by the Jazz for their game against the Kings, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Conley will play and come off the bench.

Conley, in part due to health and in part due to unfamiliarity with his new teammates, was underwhelming in the games he played before his injury. Conley averaged 13.6 points per game but shot just 36.5 percent from the floor. While he was out for this last stretch, the Jazz went 11-2 (against a soft schedule), and Utah had the best offense in the NBA over that stretch with Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles taking on more of the offensive playmaking.

Conley said watching the team during this stretch helped him a lot, but he’s also wanted to get back on the court.

Mike Conley said he knows his teammate better now: “Honestly, just from watching games, even when I went on the road trip, I developed more of an understanding of everybody’s tendencies.”

And on staying positive: “I have zero concerns. Zero. … I’m ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/pjIHKksC7v — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 18, 2020

Mike Conley, on the rehab process: "Obviously, it's been a little bit draining because you want to be a part of success. … For the most part, the last couple weeks I've felt fine. It's hard to tell somebody not to do something when you feel like you can run through a wall." — Eric Walden

The Jazz need Conley — an outstanding pick-and-roll point guard — to be in the flow of the offense by the time the playoffs roll around. Utah bet big on him and Bogdan Bogdanovic this summer, counting on the pair to be the secondary (and third) shot creators the team needs to advance in the postseason. While the team has won without him in December and January, Conley will be needed in April and May.