LaMelo Ball’s Australian basketball career ends at 12 games after foot injury

Associated PressJan 17, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
SYDNEY — LaMelo Ball‘s bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia.

The 18-year-old American, who joined Illawarra as part of the NBL’s Next Stars program, is expected to be a top-five pick in this year’s NBA draft.

Ball averaged 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in 12 games, however, he shot just 25 percent from three and 37.5 percent overall. He averaged 31 minutes of playing time a game for the last-place Hawks, but hasn’t played since sustaining the injury in early December. The regular season ends in mid-February.

The club said the point guard will continue his rehabilitation to include court-based activity under the care of the Hawks’ medical team.

“It’s important that he makes a return to full fitness ahead of the NBA draft and we will do everything we can to support that and his aim to become the No. 1 pick,” NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said Friday.

“LaMelo has enjoyed an excellent season and there is no doubt his draft prospects have been firmly enhanced by his time playing in the NBL.”

Ball helped draw big crowds, including a league-record 17,514 for the Hawks’ November game against the Sydney Kings in Sydney.

While his shooting percentage wasn’t great in his first few games, Ball got better as the season progressed. He took on extra responsibilities after former NBA guard Aaron Brooks left the club with a torn Achilles tendon in late October.

Ball became the first player in the 40-minute NBL era to record a triple-double in consecutive games, in what turned out to be his last two appearances for the Hawks.

Ball had 32 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in his second-last game against Cairns, in the process becoming the youngest player in NBL history to achieve a triple-double.

He followed up with another strong performance in his last game, scoring 25 points, taking 12 rebounds and making 10 assists against the New Zealand Breakers.

He recently donated a month of his salary, which was not disclosed, to a national relief fund in aid of wildfire victims in Australia.

Royce O’Neale agrees to four-year, $36 million contract extension to stay in Utah

By Kurt HelinJan 19, 2020, 12:45 PM EST
Royce O'Neale is a name casual NBA fans may not recognize.

However, GMs around the league recognize him is the kind of role player teams need to win. O’Neale is asked to guard the opposing team’s best wing player nightly, while on the other end of the court he’s shooting 44.3 percent from three. He’s become a critical part of Utah’s rotation.

So the Jazz have locked him up with a contract extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Jazz — who have won 16-of-18 — just got Mike Conley back in the rotation, and have jumped up to a top-four seed in the West (as of this writing). Things are looking up, and also they have set themselves up well financially for the future.

Bigger bills are coming in Utah, in the summer of 2021 the Jazz will need to max out Donovan Mitchell with an extension plus re-sign Rudy Gobert. Which is why locking in a quality role player like O’Neale at a fair price now is a smart move.

Watch Marcus Smart set Celtics’ record with 11 threes, still not enough to beat Suns

Associated PressJan 19, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Devin Booker had 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Phoenix Suns overcame a franchise-record 11 3-pointers by Boston’s Marcus Smart and beat the Celtics 123-119 on Saturday night.

Smart shot 11 for 22 from 3-point range and finished with a career-best 37 points. His performance marked the first time in NBA history that a player made 11 or more 3-points in a losing effort, according to Stats.

Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 15 rebounds and Mikal Bridges added a career-best 26 points for the Suns, who have won four of their last five games.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 for Boston, which has lost three straight and six of eight.

Three years ago, Booker scored 70 points in a loss to the Celtics in TD Garden. He finished an assist shy of his first career triple-double.

The Celtics were missing two of their top three leading scorers – Kemba Walker (team-best 22.1 per game), out with left knee soreness, and Jaylen Brown (20.0), sidelined for the second straight game with a sprained right thumb.

Boston cut its deficit to 90-85 early in the fourth, but Dario Saric and Bridges answered with consecutive 3s. The Celtics had it down to 114-111 on Daniel Theis‘ breakaway dunk with about a minute left, but Bridges hit a jumper in the lane with 37 seconds to play.

Booker’s two free throws sealed it with 4.8 seconds left.

The Suns led 60-51 at halftime and answered – mainly behind Booker and Ayton – any surge by Boston. The lead never fell below seven in the quarter, with Booker scoring nine points and Ayton getting eight.

The loss of two key players showed for the Celtics in the first quarter when the Suns broke in front 26-10 before Boston’s bench helped spark a 15-0 run.

 

LeBron James gets ‘M-V-P’ chants in Houston

By Kurt HelinJan 19, 2020, 9:58 AM EST
Laker fans are everywhere.

Decades of stars and success — from Magic Johnson through Kobe Bryant — turned the Lakers into the biggest franchise brand in the NBA, the only thing that might rival it is LeBron James‘ brand. Combine those two and there seem to be loud, at points obnoxious, Lakers fans in every arena.

Case in point: LeBron James got “M-V-P” chants in Houston while the Lakers beat the Rockets.

LeBron called it humbling.

LeBron’s play this season — 25.5 points and a career-high 10.9 assists a game, playing his best defense in years and leading the Lakers to a West best 34-8 record — has him in the hunt for a fifth MVP award (although he’s not who we would vote for right now).

Expect to hear these chants in a lot more buildings this season.

Check out Stephen Curry the sideline reporter (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJan 19, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Stephen Curry, the most overpaid sideline reporter in the NBA.”

That’s how Curry was introduced on the Warriors broadcast Saturday night as he took over some sideline reporting duties while still out after fracturing his hand four games into the season. What else has he got to do?

Above you can see the best of Curry’s reactions, or check out his walk-off interview with Eric Paschall:

I’d say he shouldn’t quit his day job, but that job also pays a little better.

By the way, the Warriors ended their losing streak with a 109-95 victory over Orlando. D'Angelo Russell led the way with 26 points.